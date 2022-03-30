For Hutchinson residents the place to find most government functions is at 111 Hassan St. S.E. Hutchinson City Center provides building permits, a place to pay bills for water, sewer and garbage, and resources regarding ordinances. Hutchinson City Council meets at 5:30 p.m. at the building on the second and fourth Tuesday of each month. The Hutchinson School Board meets there on the second Monday of each month.
Hutchinson Public Library is Less than a block away, at 50 Hassan St. S.E., which is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Blocks away at 30 Glen St. N.W. is the District Office for Hutchinson Public Schools District 423.
Those seeking county services can find most in nearby Glencoe. The newly constructed McLeod County Government Center at 520 Chandler Avenue North houses Health and Human Services, County Administration, Soil and Water Conservation District, Veteran Services, The Assessor’s Office, The Auditor Treasurer’s Office and The Record’s Office all under one roof. The McLeod County Courthouse can be found just down the road at 830 11th St. E., Glencoe. But anyone seeking McLeod County Environmental Services, including the recycling program, can find it in Hutchinson at 1065 Fifth Ave. S.E.