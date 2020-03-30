LEARN ABOUT CITY, SCHOOL AND COUNTY SERVICES
For information about city services, Hutchinson City Center, located at 111 Hassan St. S.E., is the place to go. Visitors can find building permits, pay bills for water, sewer and garbage, learn about ordinances and attend different city meetings including the City Council. City Center is has the city’s Department of Motor Vehicles, where motorists can pick up a driver’s license or vehicle plates.
Hutchinson Public Library is Less than a block away, at 50 Hassan St. S.E., which is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
Thirteen miles away on State Highway 22, downtown Glencoe is where most county services are available at the McLeod County County Courthouse, or at the county’s North Complex, on Glencoe’s north side.
Hutchinson Public School District 423 serves about 3,000 students in four buildings. Hutchinson High School, located at 1200 Roberts Road Southwest recently underwent renovation and was dedicated in 2018. Hutchinson also has elementary and secondary charter schools, private schools and a campus of Ridgewater College, a two-year state college in Willmar.