Hutchinson Health has seen quite a bit of change in the past few years. Beginning in spring 2018 it embarked on a new era in care for area residents when it joined Bloomington-based HealthPartners. The move brought together two strong organizations to better serve patients and the community.
That was just the beginning, however. In January 2019, Hutchinson Health announced a $21 million expansion that is set to be completed by June 2020. Then in March 2019, Dr. Steve Mulder retired after 24 years with the organization and James Lyons was hired as Hutchinson Health’s new president and CEO.
These changes are the latest transitions for the organization, which operated as a separate, city-owned hospital and privately owned clinic a little more than a decade ago. The hospital became its own nonprofit corporation in late 2007, and joined the clinic in 2013 to form Hutchinson Health.
The new partnership with HealthPartners is designed to enhance patient options and community wellness. Patients can expect to see an expansion in the areas of pulmonary care, allergies, obstetrics and mental health.
Hutchinson Health already is a regional leader in numerous health specialties:
Hutchinson Health Clinic has a staff of more than 30 full-time local providers, including family medicine physicians, nurse practitioners and specialists in the areas of general surgery, obstetrics/gynecology, pediatrics and podiatry. Urgent Care services are available 8 a.m.-7 p.m. 365 days a year.
Hutchinson Health Hospital BirthCare Center: A team of family physicians, OB/GYNs and birth care nurses work together to ensure that every baby receives the best care possible through all stages of pregnancy, birth and post-care followup.
Inpatient and Same Day Surgical Specialties: Surgical specialists perform procedures related to the digestive, cardiovascular and nervous systems, skin and ENT problems, and gynecological conditions.
Hutchinson Health Mental Health Clinic: Recognized for excellence statewide, a team of mental health professionals helps adults and children with mental health concerns. Services include a 12-bed inpatient unit and an outpatient clinic with psychiatrists, psychologists, counselors and chemical dependency specialists.
Hutchinson Health Orthopaedic & Rehab Clinic provides expert care in treating bone and joint problems.
Hutchinson Health Cancer Clinic: Oncology specialist treats patients with various types of cancer in a nurturing environment. More than 650 employees strong, Hutchinson Health also offers care in cardiac care, spine care, physical, occupational and speech therapy, diabetes education, emergency medicine and other specialty services.
Dassel Clinic: The Dassel Clinic offers primary care, mental health services and orthopaedic specialty care.
Senior Care/Housing: Harmony River Living Center, an innovative long-term care community featuring individualized, skilled nursing care for 120 residents, opened in January 2012. It also offers memory care and has 16 assisted living units. It replaced Burns Manor Nursing Home, which had served area residents for more than 46 years. For more information, call 320-234-5000 or visit hutchhealth.com.
Two nonprofit and for-profit home health agencies serve the Hutchinson area. Home care allows individuals to remain in their home or return to their homes more quickly after a hospital stay. The two agencies are:
Allina Health Home Care Services, call 320-234-5031
Adara Home Health, call 320-587-5162
Hutchinson also is home to three assisted living facilities for people who do not need around-the-clock nursing care but need assistance with daily living:
Ecumen Oaks and Pines: 1015 Century Ave. S.W., 320-234-9793
Harmony River Living Center: 1555 Sherwood St. S.E., 320-484-6000
Woodstone Senior Living: 1025 Dale St. S.W., 320-234-8917
Hutchinson is home to many highly skilled dentists, ophthalmologists, chiropractors, pharmacists and other health care providers. Providers have been innovative in their efforts to aid patients who might not otherwise receive services.
For example, several Hutchinson dentists operate a program serving children in low-income families. Through the program, general dentistry such as fillings and extractions is offered free of charge to students in kindergarten through eighth-grade who have no other place to go for help.
McLeod County Public Health Nursing
1805 Ford Ave. N., Glencoe
320-484-4399
Home and Office Visits are provided by public health nurses to offer health guidance, health teaching and counseling in an effort to improve the health of families, prevent disease and disability, and help families remain healthy.
Child Bearing
and Early
Infancy
Maternal Child Health program promotes optimal birth outcomes in our county. Services include individual assessment for risk of preterm labor, chemical health issues, health assessment, teaching and counseling of high-risk pregnant women
Postpartum Home Visits are provided to new mothers and infants to educate and counsel in nutrition, child growth and development and resources available to families.
Child Passenger Safety Program provides a free one-hour class for parents on proper use of their child safety seat.
Sudden Infant Death Syndrome counseling available.
Family Home Visitor provides information, support and encouragement to families with children birth to age 5. Home visits help parents feel good about themselves, and their role as the first and foremost teacher of their children.
Family Planning is a voluntary and confidential program for individuals to obtain information about pregnancy prevention. Family planning involves preventing, spacing and achieving pregnancies. This service provides referral and education, medical health care, a variety of birth control supplies, and other preventative health services.
Early Intervention Services for infants and preschoolers provides assistance to families with children who have (or may have) a disability. A multidisciplinary team, consisting of a public health nurse, an educator, a social worker and a rehabilitation specialist (physical, speech and occupational therapy), is available to identify and treat children with development delays.
Follow Along Program is available for all children birth through 3 years. Questionnaires are sent every four months for parents to evaluate their child’s development. They also receive information helpful to stimulate child development.
Footcare Clinics are provided to seniors, age 55 or older, or younger than 55 with a handicapping condition.
Women, Infants and Children Clinic is a supplemental food program for income-eligible pregnant and breastfeeding women and children birth to 5 years. A public health nurse staffs all WIC clinics and is available to provide information in the areas of nutrition and health.
Immunizations may be given by appointment to people of all ages from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Call to schedule an appointment. A record of all previous immunizations is required. Ask for fee information when calling. The immunization program is designed to serve low-income individuals and families, or others without medical coverage for immunizations.
Child and Teen Checkups are available for all county residents age 20 or younger. This checkup includes height, weight, hearing, vision, nutrition, developmental screening, urine and blood tests, and a physical assessment. Arrangements for checkups can be made by contacting Public Health.
Early Childhood Screening is a required screening for kindergarten entry. This screening assesses height, weight, vision, hearing and development. The findings are reviewed with the parents plus nutrition, health immunizations, dental and family concerns. Appointments are made through your local school district.
Community Health Promotion is a community approach to promoting health. Public Health is the service and art of 1) preventing diseases 2) prolonging life, and 3) promoting health and efficiency through organized community effort.
Health Education Programs are provided per identified county needs and requests. Groups and organizations countywide are served. Topics may include, but are not limited to: safety, health promotion topics, agency programs, HIV/AIDS and other communicable diseases.
Blood Pressure clinics and education are offered on site at businesses by special arrangement.
Public Health services for screening, education and consultation are available to all county schools through contractual arrangements with individual districts.
Long-Term Care Consultation Services are provided in cooperation with McLeod County Social Services. An assessment is provided for patients prior to entry into a nursing home. All possible options for care are determined and presented to the patient and family before the patient enters a nursing home. A screening may be requested when nursing home placement is being considered as an option for care.
Case Management Services are provided in cooperation with McLeod County Social Services to clients on Elderly Waiver, Alternative Care, Community Alternatives for Disabled Individuals, Community Alternative Care, Traumatic Brain Injury Waiver and Prime West.
Adult Children of Alcoholics, Al-Anon, Alcoholics Anonymous, 320-587-8436
American Red Cross Bloodmobile, redcrossblood.org
The Arc United, Bev Kaler, 800-775-3196 or email bev.kaler@thearcunited.org
Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Greater Twin Cities, 651-789-2400, bigstwincities.org
Arthritis Foundation, North Central Chapter, 800-333-1380
Autism Support Group, 320-583-4513, email autism.support@hotmail.com
Birthright Crisis Pregnancy Center, 320-587-5433
Breast Cancer Support Group, Amy Martin, Hutchinson Health, at 320-484-4556
Harmony River Living Center Auxiliary, 320-484-6000
Cardiac and Diabetic Support Group, administrative assistant, 320-234-5000, ext. 7059
Allina Health Home Care Services Bereavement Support Group, Mary Nelson, 320-484-9210
Divorce Care, 320-587-2074
Grief Recovery Friends, Robert Hantge, 320-587-2128
Hospice Volunteer Program, Mary Nelson, Allina Health Home Care Services, 320-484-9210
Hutchinson Caregiver Discussion Group, Jan Novotny, 320-894-0479
Hutchinson Health Auxiliary, Anna Harvala, 320-484-45813
Local Family Planning Service, McLeod County Public Health, 320-864-3185
McLeod Alliance for Victims of Domestic Violence, Rhonda Buerkle, director, 320-234-7933 or 800-934-0851
McLeod County Branch, American Cancer Society, Jeanne Ray, 320-587-2838
McLeod Treatment Programs, 320-587-9790
Multiple Sclerosis Support Group, 6:45 p.m. the second Monday of the month at Christ the King Lutheran Church, 1040 South Grade Road, Hutchinson
Nar-Anon, Nathan at 320-296-9733
Overeaters Anonymous, 320-587-2368
TOPS Club, Take Off Pounds Sensibly, Vicki, 320-583-8698
Weight Watchers, weightwatchers.com