SPORTS
BASEBALL
Baseball has a strong tradition in Hutchinson, which spans generations from tee ball to amateur baseball, and everything between.
Hutchinson Junior League Baseball Association organizes in-house and travel teams for kids age 4 to 15. The HJLBA also works closely with Hutchinson Parks, Recreation and Community Education, or PRCE, which sponsors programs for children in preschool through second grade.
The Hutchinson Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 906 and the Hutchinson American Legion Post 96 field summer baseball teams for kids age 15 to 18. They play their home games on Veterans Memorial Field at Dave Mooney Baseball Complex.
Go to hutchbaseball.com for more information about the HJLBA, VFW and Legion baseball teams.
Hutchinson is also home to the Huskies, a Class C amateur baseball team that also plays its home games at Veterans Memorial Field. The Huskies are part of the North Star League and are managed by Mike Kutter, who is in his ninth season of managing the team.
Go to leaguelineup.com/hutchhuskies to find out more about the Hutchinson amateur baseball team.
SOFTBALL
Softball leagues from youth to adult are available from spring through summer.
The PRCE operates a youth softball program for kids in preschool through the fourth grade, and it partners with the Hutchinson Girls Softball Association to operate teams for girls in fifth grade or older.
Hutchinson is also a member of the Crow River Fastpitch League, which has teams for girls ages 10U through 18U. Go to crowriverfastpitch.com for more information.
Adult softball leagues are also available through the Parks and Recreation Department, on the fields at Roberts Park. For more information about joining a league, call John McRaith, recreation services coordinator, at 320-234-5636.
AQUATIC CENTER
The Hutchinson outdoor Aquatic Center at the Recreation Center opened back in the 2017 summer swim season and is located at 900 Harrington St. S.W. It features water slides, a zipline, a climbing wall, diving boards, a lazy river and various other water amenities. Hutchinson also has the Jerry Carlson Pool available indoors at the Hutchinson Middle School, 1365 South Grade Road.
GOLF COURSES
Whether you’re a beginner or a pro, the Hutchinson area has a golf course to fit your needs:
Crow River Golf Club, 915 Colorado St. N.W., is Hutchinson’s oldest and most familiar course. The 18-hole, 6,820-yard course was formed in 1938 and winds amongst vast groves of tall trees in northwest Hutchinson. The CRGC also opened a 10,400-square-foot clubhouse in 2010 that allows it to host wedding receptions and other events of up to 300 people. Call 320-587-3070 or visit crowrivergolf.com for tee times.
Oakdale Golf Club, 12 miles southwest of Hutchinson on County Road 38, on picturesque Lake Allie, features a challenging 18-hole, par-72 course in a peaceful, rural setting. The course also offers banquet facilities that can accommodate up to 125 people. Call 320-587-0525 or visit oakdalegolfclub.com for tee times.
Cokato Town and Country Club, off U.S. Highway 12 West in Cokato, is a 3,221-yard, nine-hole, par-36 course that opened in 1929. Call 320-286-2007 for tee times, or visit cokatogolf.com.
Glencoe Country Club, 1325 E. First St. in Glencoe, is an 18-hole, 6,094-yard course 15 miles southeast of Hutchinson. The course offers a pleasant and enjoyable golfing experience for players of all handicaps. Call 320-864-3023 or visit glencoecountryclub.net for tee times.
Shadowbrooke Golf Course, at the intersection of State Highway 7 and McLeod County Road 1, is a challenging, 18-hole course 15 minutes east of Hutchinson. The course opened in 1993 and was designed by Joel Goldstrand, one of Minnesota’s foremost golf course architects. Call 320-395-4250 or visit shadowbrookegc.com for tee times.
Litchfield Golf Club, at 405 West Pleasure Drive in Litchfield, is an 18-hole, par-70 course on the shores of Lake Ripley. The 6,398-yard course was opened in 1927, and features rolling greens and tightly manicured fairways. Call 320-693-6059 or visit litchfieldgolfcourse.com for tee times.
DISC GOLF COURSES
Ridgewater College, 2 Century Ave S.E., Hutchinson, along State Highway 15, hosts a nine-hole disc golf course. The 2,747-foot mostly flat course features permanent tee boxes and par signage, along with strategically placed trees.
Seventh-day Adventist Church, 820 Main Street N., Hutchinson, hosts a nine-hole disc golf course. Located in the campground on the north side of the church, the course features natural tees and plays mostly flat with wooded areas.
South Park, at Fourth Ave. S.W., Hutchinson, is home to a nine-hole disc golf course. The 2,689-foot course features permanent tee boxes, par signage and varying hole locations, along with many mature trees and several blind tee shots.
BOWLING
Hutch Bowl, 1150 State Highway 7 W., Hutchinson, is a 16-lane bowling alley, which offers leagues almost every night of the week at every level. Open bowling is also available. Look for the full service menu and bar inside Squeaky’s Grill and Bar. For more information, call 320-587-2352.
REC LEAGUES
Hutchinson Parks, Recreation and Community Education offers opportunities for recreational sports leagues at all levels, and in many different sports. Stop by the Rec Center, 900 Harrington St. S.W., and grab a copy of the latest PRCE brochure, printed three times a year, April, August, and October, which lists all the activities available. For more information, call 320-587-2975, or go to hutchinsonprce.com.
ICE SKATING
If you want to lace up your skates and hit the ice, there are plenty of opportunities at Hutchinson’s Burich Arena, 950 Harrington St. S.W.
Burich Arena features two sheets of indoor ice and hosts public skating, figure skating and hockey for all ages. For more information or a schedule of available skating times, call Burich Arena at 320-234-5640 or go to hutchhockey.com.
ADAPTIVE RECREATION
The city of Hutchinson’s weekly activity program for teens and adults with disabilities meets from September through May, with occasional summer events, at the Hutchinson Event Center, located at 1005 State Highway 15 S. To receive a free monthly calendar, call 320-234-5656. Events also are listed in the Hutchinson Parks, Recreation and Community Education brochure published three times a year by the city of Hutchinson.
SPECIAL OLYMPICS
Hutchinson School District 423 partners with Special Olympics of Minnesota to provide an athletic program for youth with intellectual disabilities. Students age 8 to 21 who attend Hutchinson public schools are eligible to participate. Sports offered include bowling in the fall, basketball during the winter season and track and field in the spring. A participation fee is charged. Scholarships are available. For more information, call Lisa Kraft, head of delegation, at 320-234-2618 or Mona Hjerpe, head coach, at 320-510-1234.
Also offered is the Hutchinson Area Storm Special Olympics. Volunteer opportunities are available for coaches, management team members and games management team members. Sports offered include bowling from August through November. Basketball takes place from January through March followed by track and field, which begins in March. For more information, visit somn.org.
ATHLETIC ORGANIZATIONS
Hutchinson Figure Skating Association
Hutchinson High Tides Swim Club
teamunify.com/team/mnhht/page/home
Hutchinson Hockey Association
Hutchinson Junior League Baseball Association
Hutchinson Junior Olympic Volleyball Association
Hutchinson Special Olympics, Hutchinson District 423 program
Karen Lerfald, head of delegation
320-234-2618
Hutchinson Area Special Olympics
Hutchinson Tennis Association
Hutchinson United Soccer Association
Hutchinson Youth Basketball Association
Hutchinson Wrestling Club
Hutchinson Lacrosse Association
OUTDOORS
TOP 10 FISHING HOT SPOTS
Here’s a list from the Hutchinson office of the Fisheries Division of the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.
Lake Ripley: Lake Ripley, in Litchfield, has a reputation as a good fishing lake for crappies and bluegills. DNR netting in 2015 produced bluegills up to 8.5 inches and black crappies up to 12 inches in length. The lake has fair numbers of northern pike with lengths ranging from 14 inches to 28 inches. There is also angling opportunity for largemouth bass, yellow perch, walleye and large bullheads. Access to the lake is easy with public accesses and parks on both the east and west sides of the lake. The west access also has a fishing pier.
Lake Minnie-Belle: Lake Minnie-Belle, south of Litchfield, provides great boating and angling amenities. It is nearly 600 acres in area, with an average depth of 31 feet and a max depth of 49 feet. Of special interest might be the large northern pike available to anglers. Due in part to a 24- to 36-inch protected slot limit in place, the numbers of larger northern pike has increased dramatically. Minnie-Belle has nice-sized walleyes with many fish being 17 inches to 28 inches in length. The lake also has angling available for bluegills, black crappies, largemouth bass and big yellow bullheads. Public access points are on the west side and north east side. Minnie-Belle also has a fishing pier for anglers.
Belle Lake: Belle Lake, just 5 miles north of Hutchinson, is a good fishing lake for black crappie, northern pike, yellow perch and walleye. It has an area of 863 acres, with an average depth of 16 feet and maximum depth of 25 feet. DNR netting in 2016 produced many northern pike, averaging 24 inches in length up to 32 inches. There were good numbers of walleyes, averaging 14 inches and growing up to 25 inches. The lake also has fair numbers of bluegill and largemouth bass for anglers. Belle Lake has a public access on the east side of the lake and a county park on the southeast side. The park has a boat landing, swimming beach and a campground.
Collinwood Lake: Collinwood Lake, 3 miles southeast of Dassel, is 638 acres and has a mean depth of 12 feet, with a maximum depth of 28 feet. It has good numbers of walleye, northern pike and black crappies. DNR netting in 2016 produced many walleyes, averaging 15 inches and growing up to 26 inches. Northern pike lengths averaged 21 inches, and grew up to 31 inches. There were black crappies that averaged nine inches, and grew up to 11 inches. Anglers can also expect to catch largemouth bass, bluegills, yellow perch and channel catfish of more than 16 inches. There are public accesses on the north and south sides of the lake and a county park access on the east side. The county park has a fishing pier, beach and campground.
Lake Erie: Lake Erie is about 6 miles north of Hutchinson. It has 190 acres of area, with a maximum depth of 34 feet. Erie is known for its bluegills and largemouth bass, but you can also catch black crappies, northern pike and walleyes. DNR netting in 2014 showed that though the numbers of northern pike and walleyes were not high, the sizes of fish were good. Northern pike up to 30 inches, and walleyes up to 25 inches, were sampled. Lake Erie is one of those small lakes that anglers can go to when the wind is too strong on larger lakes.
Lake Stella: Lake Stella is 2 miles south of Darwin. With a maximum depth of 75 feet, the lake is the deepest in the area. The lake provides great fishing for northern pike, walleye and smallmouth bass. DNR netting in 2014 produced northern pike from 19 inches to 32 inches, many walleyes between 14 inches and 25 inches, and many smallmouth bass between 15 inches and 19 inches. Stella also supports bluegills, black crappies and largemouth bass. The lake has a public access on the south side.
Lake Washington: Lake Washington, about a mile south of Darwin, is one of the larger lakes in the area at 2,438 acres. It has an average depth of eight feet, with a maximum depth of 17 feet. The lake is a popular fishing site for northern pike, walleye, largemouth bass, bluegills and smallmouth bass. DNR netting in 2016 produced good numbers of northern pike, averaging 24 inches and growing up to 32 inches. There were also walleyes that averaged 17 inches, and grew to 26 inches. Most of the largemouth and smallmouth bass were between 14 inches and 19 inches. Lake Washington has public accesses on the south side and on the east side of the lake.
Swan Lake: Swan Lake is north of Silver Lake. It has 351 acres of area, with a maximum depth of 10 feet. DNR netting in 2016 produced high numbers of yellow perch, averaging 5- to 8-inches long. Swan has walleyes ranging from 16 inches to 27 inches. Black crappie samples were well below the extremely high rate of 2012. Anglers can also fish for 9- to 22-inch channel catfish and common carp, which were both high in number. Bluegills, black bullhead, and walleye are also present in the lake. Anglers may even want to try their luck at largemouth bass. There are public accesses on the southeast side and on the north side. There is a fishing pier at the county park on the north side of the lake.
Lake Jennie: Lake Jennie is 6 miles north of Hutchinson. It has 1,068 acres of area with a maximum depth of 15 feet. DNR netting in 2016 produced good numbers of northern pike, averaging 21 inches and growing up to 31 inches. Jennie has walleyes averaging 22 inches, and getting up to 25 inches. Jennie also provides angling opportunities for bluegill, black crappies and largemouth bass. Boat access and shoreline angling sites are available on both the north side as well as the south side of the lake. Jennie also has a fishing pier.
South Fork Crow River: The South Fork of the Crow River flows through Hutchinson. Fish migrate from the river up over the fish ladder and continue their migration into Otter Lake and Campbell Lake and then migrate further up the river. The river supports a variety of fish species. Fish species that were sampled in a 2012 DNR netting at Otter Lake included: bigmouth buffalo, black bullhead, black crappie, brown bullhead, carp, channel catfish, largemouth bass, northern pike, redhorse, walleye, white crappie, white sucker, bluegill, green sunfish, orange-spotted sunfish, yellow bullhead and yellow perch. The lake is 641 acres in area, with an average depth of five feet and maximum depth of six feet. There are many angler and boater access sites along the river in Hutchinson.
Clubs/organizations
OUTDOOR ORGANIZATIONS
Brownton Rod and Gun Club
browntonrodandgunclub@gmail.com
Cedar Mills Gun Club
Christian Deer Hunters Association
Tom Rakow, 320-583-3236
Crow River Sno Pro’s
crowriversnopros@crowriversnopros.com
Gopher Campfire Conservation Club
320-587-4868
Hutchinson Shotokan Karate Club
320-296-6915
facebook.com/HutchShotokanKarateClub
Little Crow Disc Golf Club
facebook.com/littlecrowdiscgolf
Luce Line Trail Association
507-359-6067
McLeod County Pheasants Forever
LEISURE ORGANIZATIONS
ABATE, American Bikers for Awareness, Training and Education
Pops Latham, 320-221-0953
Civil Air Patrol
Crow River Amateur Radio Club
Crow River Beekeepers Association
320-583-0041
crowriverbeeassociation@gmail.com
facebook.com/crowriverbeekeepersassociation/
Friends of the Hutchinson Public Library
320-587-2368
Heatwole Threshing Association
Corey Henke, 320-587-9143
facebook.com/heatwolethreshing
Hutchinson Garden Club
facebook.com/groups/HutchinsonGardenClub
Hutchinson Public Library Reading Groups
Katy Hiltner, head librarian
320-587-2368
Hutchinson Toastmasters II
CIVIC ORGANIZATIONS
BPO Elks & Does
320-587-3116
Today’s Women of Hutchinson
facebook.com/Todays-Women-of-Hutchinson-238443119842617
Hutchinson Area Women of Today
facebook.com/hutchinsonareawomenoftoday
Hutchinson Jaycees
Hutchinson Kiwanis Club
320-587-4498
Hutchinson Lions
facebook.com/groups/636280589897837
Hutchinson Rotary Club
Independent Order of Odd Fellows, Hassan Valley Lodge 109
facebook.com/Hassan-Valley-Lodge-109-IOOF-271293383334771/
Knights of Columbus
McLeod County Corn and Soybean Growers
facebook.com/groups/1534471553508467
McLeod County Fair Association
320-587-2499