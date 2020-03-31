HUTCHINSON OFFERS HIGH-QUALITY OPPORTUNITIES
Families in Hutchinson can always count on having plenty of options.
In addition to one of the state’s best performing public schools, five parochial schools and two charter schools operate in the city. At Hutchinson High School, a growing number of classes offer college credit, and college-level work on campus in a new building constructed around its Center for Technical Excellence. A group of local partners from the government, and private, business and manufacturing sectors helped equip the CTE with modern manufacturing equipment.
Many local high school students take classes at Ridgewater College, as do numerous other traditional students in more than 100 education programs.
But the city's many offerings don't end at education. Numerous churches and support services are designed to provide for the needs of individuals and families. Groups such as Common Cup Ministry and Hunger Free McLeod are available to help support families at home and at school. And the community’s many churches serve people of several faiths and denominations. Older residents may want to check out the Hutchinson Senior Center, which offers recreational opportunities for those age 55 or older.
Hutchinson has an active Special Olympics program, and the Unified Partners program helps connecting students with and without disabilities through sports. The city also has a club for adults with disabilities: Meghan's Place.
Residents looking to learn and grow need look no further than to groups such as Hutchinson Community Education and the University of Minnesota Extension service.