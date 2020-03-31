Education
Hutchinson School District 423 is administered by a six-member board. Members are generally elected to staggered four-year terms. Meetings take place at 5:30 p.m. on the second Monday of each month at Hutchinson City Center, 111 Hassan St. S.E.
District 423 Central Office: 30 Glen St. N.W. Superintendent is Daron VanderHeiden. Phone: 320-587-2860. Fax: 320-587-4590. Website: hutch.k12.mn.us.
West Elementary: 875 School Road S.W. Principal is Anne Broderius; serves about 500 students in grades K-1. Phone: 320-587-4470. Fax: 320-587-0735.
Park Elementary: 100 Glen St. S.W. Principal is Dan Olberg; serves about 900 students in grades 2-5. Phone: 320-587-2837. Fax: 320-587-4821.
Hutchinson Middle School: 1365 South Grade Road. Principal is Todd Grina; serves about 700 students in grades 6-8. Phone: 320-587-2854. Fax: 320-587-2857.
Hutchinson High School: 1200 Roberts Road S.W. Principal is Robert Danneker; serves about 900 students in grades 9-12. Phone: 320-587-2151. Fax: 320-587-8217.
Crow River Area Learning Center: Classrooms are in the Hutchinson High School and Hutchinson Middle School. Director is Michael Scott; provides an alternative to the traditional classroom for grades 6-12. Qualified students learn in small classroom settings or by independent study. Day and evening classes are available. Phone: 320-234-2692. Fax: 320-587-8217.
Transition Assistance Program: 145 Glen St. S.W. The Transition Assistance Program, or TAP, is a Hutchinson Public Schools educational program for young adults with disabilities ranging in age from 18 to 21. TAP is community-based, emphasizing work experience and independent living skills. Phone: 320-234-2702.
New Century Academy is a grade 7-12 public school with a new building and gym at the corner of School Road and South Grade Road, 950 School Rd. S.W, Hutchinson. New Century is a STEAM-certified (science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics) school with a comprehensive list of activities. Jason Becker is director. Call 320-234-3660, or visit newcenturyacademy.com.
New Discoveries Montessori Academy is a public charter school for kindergarten through sixth grade, with plans to add seventh and eighth grade. It employs American Montessori-certified teachers to implement a hands-on, developmentally appropriate curriculum in multi-age classrooms with two or more teachers, and additional learning environments at 1000 Fifth Ave. S.E., Hutchinson. Dave Conrad is executive director. Call 320-234-6362, or visit newdiscoveries.org.
Immanuel Lutheran School and Children of Grace Preschool: 20917 Walden Ave., Hutchinson, in Acoma Township. The private school offers five-day kindergarten and a pre-school beginning at age 3 with three teachers: Brian Gephart, Kristi Utsch and Mallory Eckstrand. The school celebrated its 100th anniversary in 2018. Phone: 320-587-4858. E-mail: ilschool@hutchtel.net. Website: immanuelhutch.org.
Our Savior’s Lutheran School: 800 Bluff St. N.E., Hutchinson. The school offers half-day and full-day preschool programs, and Monday through Friday day care for students from 6 weeks old up to kindergarten age. For more than 50 years, religious education has been a cornerstone of OSL's ministry. Website: oslhutch.com. Phone: 320-587-3318. Email: oslsecretary@hutchtel.net.
St. Anastasia Catholic School: 400 Lake St. S.W., Hutchinson. Principal is Betty Jodzio. The private school serves about 120 students in grades K-6. Phone: 320-587-2490. Website: stanastasiaschool.com. Emails: info@stanastasia.net, secretary@stanastasia.net, principal@stanastasia.net.
Maplewood Academy: 700 Main St. N., Hutchinson, Maplewood Academy is a Seventh-day Adventist high school that offers board and day school options. The academy is open to all students in the Hutchinson area and is accredited by the North Central Association and the National Council of Private School Accreditation. Starting with the 2012-13 school year, Maplewood has campuses in Hutchinson, Minnetonka and Maplewood. Principal is John Bedell; serves about 100 students in grade 9-12. Phone: 320-587-2830. Fax: 320-587-5649. Website: maplewoodacademy.org.
Northwoods Elementary School: 95 Academy Lane N.W., Hutchinson, Principal is Jamie Madden. The private school serves about 50 students in a multi-grade classroom for grades pre-kindergarten-8. Phone: 320-243-5994.
Tigerpath
Academies
Hutchinson High School has teamed up with Ridgewater College, Hutchinson’s Economic Development Authority, the Hutchinson Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism and numerous local businesses and manufacturers to provide more hands-on opportunities for students to learn.
Mentoring opportunities are growing, and the school is always looking for more partners.
In the past few years, Hutchinson High School began offering TigerPath Academies, where students can take classes of increasing difficulty and explore the skills and experiences of various careers.
- The STREAM Academy covers mechatronics, construction, engineering, automotive, renewable energy, manufacturing, design and agriculture careers.
- Sci Hi Academy covers science, health, medical, biological, therapy and fitness careers.
- Business Academy covers business, graphic design, marketing and finances.
- Human Services Academy covers nonprofit work, the armed forces, education, teaching, child care, social services, law enforcement and community service.
Local partners — mostly area businesses — put forward funding for the Center for Technical Excellence, which sits at the heart of a new education wing. The new CTE area will help the school launch a Tiger Manufacturing program to teach students how to manage a business and deliver service.
Head to hutchtigerpath.com for more information, and to learn about ways to offer mentorship opportunities, or contact Andrea Moore, TigerPath coordinator, at 320-234-2658.
Newspapers in Education
Hutchinson-area students are now learning from the only local textbook that’s updated twice a week. In 2008, the Hutchinson Leader, with help from more than 15 local businesses, civic groups and individuals, launched Newspapers in Education. The program provides more than 700 free newspapers each week as a tool of instruction to local schools.
Through the program, students are using newspapers to develop their reading ability, increase their social awareness, build character, and enrich their civic education.
Newspapers in Education is an international program started in 1955 to advance the use of newspapers in schools. Researchers claim the program improves reading, spelling and writing abilities in students.
Teachers participating in the program visit the Hutchinson Leader’s website for age-specific lesson plans to use with the newspapers the school receives. The free lesson plans are developed by teachers for teachers.
For more information about Newspapers in Education, call the Leader at 320-753-3635.
Education Opportunities
Ridgewater College: 2 Century Ave. S.E. This is a community/technical college with campuses in Hutchinson and Willmar serving about 5,500 students each year. More than 100 educational programs enable students to earn the first two years of a four-year degree or train for a career field in one of dozens of technical programs. Ridgewater also offers customized training and continuing education services. Phone 320-234-8500. Website: ridgewater.edu.
Minnesota Extension: Hutchinson-area residents have access to education and information resources through the McLeod County Extension Office. The office, managed in cooperation with the University of Minnesota, is at the McLeod County Fairgrounds.
The McLeod County 4-H program and McLeod County Master Gardener Program are coordinated through the local office, which is the front door to Extension and its programs. Extension education on agricultural production is also coordinated through the Hutchinson office. To reach the Extension, call 320-587-0770 or visit extension.umn.edu.
Hutchinson-area Foundations
Burich Foundation: Citizens Bank; 320-587-2233
Hutchinson Area Community Foundation: 320-587-5252
Hutchinson Health Foundation: Cary Linder, executive director; 320-484-4442; website: hutchinsonhealthfoundation.org
Independent School District 423 Foundation: Jason Werowinski, Chairman, 320-296-6383; website: isd423.org/district/servicesresources/foundation
I.J. Burich Family Foundation: Citizens Bank; 320-587-2233
Ridgewater College Foundation: Kelly Magnuson, executive director; 320-222-6094; website: ridgewater.edu/alumni-and-friends/ridgewater-college-foundation
Southwest Initiative Foundation: Diana Anderson, president/CEO; 320-587-4848; website: swifoundation.org
Older Citizen Services
Hutchinson Senior Center: The city of Hutchinson-sponsored senior center is in Hutchinson Event Center, 1005 State Highway 15 S. It offers activities, services, tours and recreational opportunities for people 55 or older. Hours are 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. To keep up-to-date with what’s going on at the center, seniors can subscribe to a newsletter. For more information, call 320-234-5656.
Senior Dining: Noon meals are available at Evergreen Apartments, 115 Jefferson St. S.E. and at Park Towers, 133 Third Ave. S.W. both in Hutchinson. The suggested donation for a meal is $7.20 for age 59 or younger and $4 for age 60 or older. To make a reservation at Evergreen Apartments, call 320-587-6029; at Park Towers, call 320-587-2559.
Hutchinson Hot Meals on Wheels: 320-234-4660
Assisted Living
Ecumen Oaks and Pines, 1015 Century Ave. S.W., Hutchinson; 320-234-9793; website ecumenoaksandpines.org
Evergreen Apartments: 115 Jefferson St. S.E., Hutchinson; 320-587-6029
Harmony River Living Center: 1555 Sherwood St. S.E., Hutchinson; 320-484-6000; website harmonyriverliving.org
Park Towers: 133 Third Ave. S.W. Hutchinson; 320-587-2559
Prince of Peace Retirement Living: 301 Glen St. S.W., Hutchinson; Merline Duering, executive director; 320-234-7588; website poprl.org
Woodstone Senior Living Community: 1025 Dale St. S.W., Hutchinson; Sara Brown, executive director; 320-234-8917; website woodstoneseniorliving.com
Senior assistance: Senior LinkAge Line; 320-234-5656 or 800-333-2433
Transportation: Trailblazer Transit; 800-743-3828
Senior resources: Zest Silver Pages. This publication is an annual resource guide for Hutchinson-area seniors and caregivers. It’s free. Zest is a sister publication of the Hutchinson lifestyle guide. For more information, call 320-587-5000.
Support Services
ARC United: Website thearcunited.org
Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Greater Twin Cities: Website bigstwincities.org
Common Cup Ministry: Bev Bonte, executive director; 320-234-8344; website common-cup.org
Crow River Habitat for Humanity: Lori Mittelstadt, , executive director; 320-587-8868; website hfh-mn-crowriver.huterra.com
Equul Access: Marsha Anderson, executive director; 320-234-7895; website equulaccess.org
United Community Action Partnership: 320-587-5244; website unitedcapmn.org
Heart of Minnesota Animal Shelter: 320-234-9699; website heartofminnesota.org
Hunger Free McLeod: website: hungerfreemcleod.org
Hutchinson Ministerial Association: The Rev. Steve Olcott, Christ the King Lutheran Church, 320-587-2776, and the Rev. Dave Wollan, Faith Lutheran Church, 320-587-2093
McLeod Alliance for Victims of Domestic Violence: Rhonda Buerkle, executive director; 320-234-7933; website mcleodalliance.org
McLeod Emergency Food Shelf: Hutchinson: 320-587-4796; Glencoe: 320-864-2088
Salvation Army: 800-456-4483
United Way of McLeod County: Paul Thompson, executive director; 320-587-3613; website unitedwaymcleodcounty.org