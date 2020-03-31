Hutchinson Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism
2 Main St. S., Hutchinson, MN 55350
320-587-5252
The front door to exploring “Minnesota’s Hometown” is the Hutchinson Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism. Since its incorporation in 1948, a prime directive of the chamber is promoting everything Hutchinson has to offer. It has approximately 320 members ranging from international corporations such as 3M and TDK Hutchinson Technology to retired business people and home-based businesses.
The nonprofit organization exists separate from the city of Hutchinson and is funded through membership investments and program income.
Chamber member services include promotional opportunities, networking events, training and educational seminars, and business information. The chamber also organizes special events and programs, including the Arts and Crafts Festival, Hutchinson Leadership Institute, professional development seminars, Business Connection, Hometown Golf Challenge, Dairy Day Celebration and the Awards Banquet each January.
Hutchinson Downtown
Association
c/o Hutchinson Economic Development Authority
111 Hassan St. S.E.
Hutchinson, MN 55350
320-234-4223
Hutchinson’s historic and vibrant downtown is promoted by the Hutchinson Downtown Association. The group with approximately 40 members displays the area’s many assets including retail stores, restaurants, entertainment venues, the historic Carnegie Library, Library Square, Crow River and Luce Line State Trail. It also leads efforts to revitalize downtown.
The group hosts special events downtown such as Downtown Christmas and Picnic in the Park.
Hutchinson Economic
Development Authority
111 Hassan St. S.E.
Hutchinson, MN 55350
320-234-4223
The Hutchinson Economic Development Authority works to create jobs, raise incomes and broaden the city’s tax base. Its goals include retaining and expanding existing businesses, bringing new ones into the community, and maintaining a vibrant downtown.
The EDA aggressively markets lots in a 68-acre industrial park expansion, known as Energy Park, on the city’s east side. It carries the state-certified “Shovel Ready” designation.
The EDA’s marketing effort is known as “Minnesota’s Manufacturing City.” Encompassing both traditional and social media, the campaign aims to make Hutchinson synonymous with “economic development” in Minnesota by touting the unusually high percentage of manufacturing jobs here.
The EDA recently helped the city fund a downtown revitalization study that builds upon a similar 2002 study that spurred $13 million in new investment in the downtown area.
Hutchinson Leader
170 Shady Ridge Road
Hutchinson, MN 55350
320-753-3635
The Hutchinson Leader was founded in 1885. It is a media company serving a regional audience online and in print. News and advertising are provided around the clock on the Leader’s digital platforms. In print, the Leader is available at newsstands and by subscriptions every Wednesday and Sunday.
The Hutchinson Leader is part of MediaNews Group, which includes its sister newspaper, the Litchfield Independent Review. Two weekend shoppers — the Leader Shopper and the Meeker County Advertiser — and Crow River Press, a full-service printer based in Hutchinson.