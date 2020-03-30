ENJOY A CONCERT ON YOUR LUNCH HOUR
For more than 30 years, Peace Lutheran Church, 400 Franklin St. S.W., Hutchinson, has hosted a Noon Concert Series. It features a 30-minute performance by a local musician or musicians Wednesday noon in the sanctuary. Admission is free and the public is welcome.
The concert series is arranged by Dr. Joan DeVee Dixon, minister of music. This year's schedule features the following:
- Noon, Wednesday, June 24: Hosana Handbells Ensemble
- Noon, Wednesday, July 1: A Patriotic Celebration featuring the Hutchinson Memorial Rifle Squad and Dr. Dixon, organist
- Noon, Wednesday, July 8: Chuck Thiel on the concertina
- Noon, Wednesday, July 15: Piano and Organ Duet with Brandon Begnaud and Joan DeVee Dixon
- Noon, Wednesday, July 22: The Cogley Sisters — Linda Evanson, Bobbi Ludewig and Patti Hoerner
- Noon, Wednesday, July 29: Sunday Morning Gospel with Gene Ebnet, Deb Wiprud and Joy Berg
- Noon, Wednesday, Aug. 5: Two Sisters with Ellen Tracy and Julie Vrieze
Following the free concert, a buffet salad luncheon is available for $8 in the Peace Center. Proceeds benefit the music ministry at Peace Lutheran.
SPECIAL POLKA SERVICE
Save the date — Saturday, Sept. 12 — for a special evening. Enjoy an ice cream social 4:30-6 p.m. for $8, with a free concert from 5-6 p.m. featuring Chuck Thiel and the Jolly Ramblers. Everyone is welcome to stay for the polka service with music by Thiel and the Ramblers at 6:15 p.m.
For more information, call the church office at 320-587-3031.