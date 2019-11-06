The historic Episcopal church in downtown Hutchinson was rocking Sunday night with the Sanders Family Revival. The foot tappin’, hand clappin’ event featured spirited performances by the Cogley Sisters, the Hutchinson Family Singers and the Sanders Family.
The concert was one of three experiences created by Historic Hutchinson in honor of its 20th anniversary. Each experience — a haunted Hutchinson tour, a bus tour of Hutchinson and the Sanders Family Revival — were fundraisers with the proceeds going to the church’s stained glass window restoration project.
— Kay Johnson