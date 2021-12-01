Looking for a quiet interlude during the busy holiday season? If so, don’t miss Reuben Correa’s harp concert 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 5, in the sanctuary at Faith Lutheran Church in Hutchinson. Joining Correa will be his local students Sharon Barton and Miley Flemming. Following the concert, guests are invited to a reception where they can mingle with Correa, buy CDs of his music and enjoy light refreshments.
During Correa’s performance, expect to hear an eclectic blend of music ranging from Christmas carols and original compositions from his six CDs to Celtic pieces he has arranged and original material not recorded.
“(During Sunday’s concert) I will be handing out cards asking what the audience has always wanted to hear played on a harp,” Correa said.
He’s looking forward to returning to Hutchinson because he’s performed at Faith Lutheran in the past. Another reason is to play his new harp during the 8 a.m. and 10:10 a.m. worship services and the afternoon concert.
“It’s my largest harp,” he said. “It’s called a 39-string Epic harp with an extended sound board. It measures 62 inches tall. It was built by Musicmakers in Stillwater. It’s 29 pounds and made strong with laminations of four different types of wood: cherry, oak, maple and walnut.”
It also has about 175 pounds per square inch string tension on the soundboard.
“Until I get used to it, it tires my hands out,” Correa said. “That’s why I don’t shake hands after a performance.”
For those who love trivia, the harpist said most owners name their instruments. Some will share the name and others will keep it a secret.
“The Epic harp doesn’t have a name yet, it’s still too new,” Correa said.
MEET REUBEN CORREA
So who is Reuben Correa? A 67-year-old Minneapolis-based professional composer, performance artist and teacher who has been playing the harp for 37 years. He has stayed with the string instrument because “it spoke to him.”
“Mostly I tried other instruments and this instrument met my creative soul and was challenging,” he said. “And because at the time, I was an extrovert and it was the showiest instrument in the music program.”
Correa also liked that he didn’t have any competition.
“I realized I could make enough money to support myself with it,” he said. “Within months of my starting to learn it, people were asking me to play their events.”
Correa’s musical journey began with piano lessons as a youth and progressed from there to playing the tuba in the high school band.
After graduation, while many of his peers headed to college, he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force, where he served an 11-year stint. After his honorable discharge, Correa followed the path of his friends and headed to college. He was 30 years old and accepted as a tuba player at Bethel University in Arden Hills.
It just so happened that the college had been gifted with a $25,000 gold-leafed, hand-carved concert harp. They needed students to play it, so in his second semester of his freshman year, Correa put aside the tuba and took up the harp. It was a good fit because it matched his temperament.
“It was the instrument I’ve been looking for all of my life,” he said.
His first teacher was Anne Ransom, secondary harpist for the Minnesota Orchestra. When they started lessons, she told Correa to practice no more than 10 minutes a day. His enthusiasm for the harp overcame her advice and he played for a long enough time that his fingers started to tingle and eventually swelled.
“I had little fish bowls on the end of my fingers,” he recalled. “I couldn’t even hold a pen. I was wearing gloves instead of Band-aids.”
After learning his lesson, Correa followed his teacher’s advice. He played the instrument through his college years, graduating in 1989 from Bethel with a Bachelor of Arts degree in music.
From there, Correa has cobbled together a career that includes writing music, recording CDs, giving lessons, playing at weddings and private events, and performing concerts at sites ranging from the Minnesota Renaissance Festival and farmers markets to senior facilities and hospitals. Most recently, he performed an eight-day run at the Minnesota State Fair.
“I like to play for people who have never heard the harp before,” he said. Among his favorite places to play — senior facilities.
When Correa first started his solo career, he used the Bethel harp for his performances. It was cumbersome and difficult to transport. In 1987, he built his first with a kit from the Musicmakers shop in Stillwater. It resembles an instrument from the Gothic period and the frame is made of cherry and maple with a strong birch soundboard. It weighs 27 pounds and he transports it in a soft case.
“With this harp I can do revolving doors and spiral staircases,” he said. “It’s a really great instrument to have.”
Correa owns six harps ranging from the smallest, which is a 24-inch Camping harp with 15 strings, to his latest — the 62-inch Epic. Among his most treasured is a 26-inch Wire harp with 22 strings. What sets it apart is that he uses it in medical settings because of its light, bell-like tone. It is also covered with more than 300 signatures of patients, medical personnel, family and friends.
“It’s a way to make these people a part of my music in a permanent and unique way,” he said.
Professionally Correa has earned accolades ranging from first place in the emerging styles category at the Scottish Harp Society of America, Minnesota chapter, to first place in the professional division and first place over all competitors at the San Diego Scottish Highlander Games Celtic harp competition. He was also recognized twice for his compositions “Mis Hermanos” and “Chasin’ My Tail” in the best solo instrumental category of the JPF Independent Music Awards.
ONE FINGER AT A TIME
Unlike many teachers, Correa travels within a 70-mile radius to work with students. He does this because he found his students could learn more thoroughly in their own practice space rather than having to deal with traffic and play their lesson on a strange harp.
It was at his student Sharon Barton’s home in rural Hutchinson/Silver Lake that this Leader interview took place following their lesson. Barton has taken harp lessons for 3 1/2 years.
“It’s very calming and very relaxing,” she said.
If you’re thinking you can learn the harp quickly, forget about it. Correa said the harp is five times more difficult than the piano. Barton, who has played piano and organ for many years, said she found it a lot harder to play than the piano.
“I picked it up,” she said.
Another challenge of the harp is that it’s a physical instrument. Your right arm moves as the harp moves.
“When I started playing, I felt like a contortionist,” he said.
Correa teaches his students one finger at a time. He also echoes the words of his teacher telling students to practice no more than 10 minutes a day. The reason is that you don’t want to develop calluses on your fingertips because it interferes with feeling the vibrations of the strings. If he develops a callus, Correa said he uses an emery board to file it down.
He tells his students to give themselves permission to make mistakes and receive instruction.
“Adults do so many things well that they get discouraged by making mistakes,” he said.
Correa also recommends figuring out a budget and learn all the costs involved for both time and money.
“Rent a harp,” he said. “Don’t buy a harp until you’ve developed a passion for it and feel that it is something that you will do for the rest of your life.”
This is good advice since the price tag of a harp can range from about $500 for a small Reverie harp often used for musical therapy to more than $100,000 for a professional concert harp.
Interestingly the harp is gaining in popularity. Correa said some of this can be attributed to people’s exposure to harp music at Renaissance fairs. Correa has gotten many of his students through appearances at festivals. Early in his career, he played at the Iowa Renaissance festivals and one time in San Antonio, Texas.
ADJUSTING TO ADVERSITY
It was four years ago, Correa suffered a devastating stroke. It robbed him of his ability to walk and talk. When it came to playing the harp, Corea said he could play technique — stuff like scales and chords, but he had to relearn how to play recognizable songs.
“Still when my brain gets tired, I make more mistakes,” he said. “And I forget what I’ve played and what I haven’t and I’ll just figure out an ending and finish it.”
Correa has also learned that below 59 degrees, his hands don’t work, so playing outdoors can be tricky in cool weather.
It wasn’t long after his recovery from a stroke, that COVID-19 made its appearance in our world. He, like small businesses everywhere, wasn’t immune to the effects of the pandemic.
“I lost five students and a whole slew of performances were canceled,” he said. “I asked myself, ‘How am I going to survive?’”
He pivoted and began giving virtual lessons online and hustling work where he could find it. In November 2020, he played at a wedding for two 80-year-olds. The bride and maid of honor rode scooters down the aisle.
“A year later at their anniversary (in November 2021), I played everything I played at their wedding,” he said. They were so busy that day that they didn’t really remember the music. The private 2021 concert brought it all back for them.
Correa had hoped to have a new CD by Christmas but COVID came to his engineers and studio, so that project has been put on hold. With the holidays upon us, he’s looking forward to playing at Christmas Eve worship services.
In the meantime, Correa will continue to find ways to share the magic of the harp with audiences large and small.