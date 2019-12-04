Along with the cold temperatures, snow and ice, winter also brings unpredictable dangers, including the threat of carbon monoxide, or CO, poisoning. According to the Journal of the American Medical Association, CO poisoning is the No. 1 cause of accidental poisonings in the U.S. Referred to as the "silent killer," CO is a colorless, odorless and tasteless gas that can only be detected with a CO alarm.
Every year, CO poisoning takes the lives of more than 400 people, while an additional 50,000 people are treated for it, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — and half of these deaths occur between November and February.
Here are 5 ways to ensure you are practicing CO safety this winter:
1. Check your alarms. Be sure to check all carbon monoxide alarms in your home by testing them regularly and replacing the batteries at least twice each year. Generally, CO alarms should be replaced every five to seven years. However, newer CO alarm models now offer a lifespan of 10 years. CO alarms should be installed on every floor, including the basement, and in or near every sleeping area of the home.
2. Warm up your car outside. Do not attempt to warm up your car or leave your car running inside of the garage, even if the garage door is open. Garages are a common source of carbon monoxide, and in the case of attached garages, these fumes can leak into the home.
3. Ensure proper ventilation. The kitchen stove is among the most frequent sources of CO poisoning in the home. To help eliminate the danger of overexposure, always run exhaust fans when cooking and periodically open a nearby window when using the oven or stove to allow fresh air to circulate. Never use the stove to heat your home.
4. Maintain fuel-burning appliances. Have a professional inspect any fuel-burning appliances throughout the home each season. This includes furnaces, water heaters, ovens and dryers.
5. Know the symptoms of CO poisoning. Because you can't see or smell carbon monoxide, you might not recognize the symptoms of CO poisoning, as they can be confused with common cold and flu symptoms such as headache, nausea, dizziness, weakness, chest pain and vomiting. If a CO alarm sounds or symptoms appear, exit the home immediately and call 911.
Source: Brandpoint