Parents and caregivers want to keep kids safe in the car but keeping up with the latest recommendations can be tricky, especially as your child grows and their needs change.
To help, follow these guidelines from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration:
1. Younger than 13? Don’t let them sit up front: Whatever a child’s height or weight, children younger than 13 should never sit in the front seat. Car safety standards and features such as airbags are developed and tested for adult bodies, not the growing body of a child. Air bags can be inflated at speeds of 200-400 mph, which could seriously harm a child if deployed. Most car crashes impact the front of the car, so keeping kids in the back seat can help protect them from injury.
2. Tethers add extra protection: Most forward-facing car seats have tethers to secure them to the vehicle, in addition to using the vehicle’s seat belt or lower anchors. Tethers help keep car seats from pitching forward in a crash, reducing injury to the child’s head and neck. Review your car seat’s instructions and vehicle’s owner manual to identify the correct tether location in your vehicle.
3. Don’t move kids on too soon: The best protection for a child in a car is the car seat that’s right for their age and size. According to the most recent data, nearly 1 in 10 children between 1 and 3 years old were moved on to booster seats too early. And roughly 1 in 5 children aged 4 to 7 were prematurely moved to just using a seat belt when they should have still been riding in booster seats.
4. Check car seat recommendations online: Tools and resources are available to help make it easier to check that your child is in the right seat for their age, height and weight. Visit NHTSA.gov/TheRightSeat to compare car seats and get helpful installation instructions.
5. Free local car seat checks are available: McLeod County Public Health and Meeker County Public Health offer free car seat safety checks. For more information, call McLeod County at 320-864-3185 and Meeker County at 320-693-4631.
6. Car seats have expiration dates: Car seats expire, because technology improves, and safety standards change. If you buy a used car seat or receive one as a hand-me-down, check it carefully and make sure you know its history. Most car seats have an expiration date stamped on the manufacturer’s label on the side or base.
For more information, visit NHTSA.gov/TheRightSeat.
Source: Brandpoint