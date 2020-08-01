Spending too long in high temperatures can be dangerous for anyone, and your risk of heat-related illness can increase as you get older. The National Institute on Aging provides these tips for lowering your risk of heat-related illnesses:
- Drink plenty of liquids, like water or fruit or vegetable juices, and avoid drinks containing caffeine or alcohol.
- If you live in a home or apartment without fans or air conditioning, try to keep your house as cool as possible. Limit your use of the oven, keep your shades closed during the hottest part of the day, and open your windows at night
- If your house is hot, and you need help getting to a cool place, as a friend or relative. Some religious groups, senior centers, and Area Agencies on Aging provide this service.
- Dress for the weather.
- Don’t try to do exercise or a lot of activities outdoors when it’s hot.