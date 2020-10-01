The death of a spouse is a major, life-changing event, and can seem impossible to deal with. Everyone grieves differently, and there is no right or wrong way to mourn your spouse’s death. If you or someone close to you is mourning the passing of a spouse, the National Institute on Aging has compiled helpful resources on the grieving process, including a guide for taking care of yourself while you are mourning:
- Take care of yourself, including by exercising regularly, eating healthy foods, and getting enough sleep. Avoid habits that can hurt your health, like smoking and drinking a lot of alcohol
- Talk with caring friends. Let family and friends know when you want to talk about your spouse. They may welcome the chance to share memories. Accept their offers of help and company when you can.
- Visit with members of your religious community. Many people who are grieving find comfort in faith. Praying, talking with others of your fair, reading religious or spiritual texts, or listening to uplifting music also may bring comfort.
- See your doctor. Keep up with visits to your healthcare provider, and let them know about any health issues, including if you are having trouble
For more information about mourning and grief:
- Eldercare Locator: 800-677-1116; email: eldercarelocator@n4a.org or visit eldercare.acl.gov
- USA.gov: 844-872-4681 or visit usa.gov
- Well Spouse Association: 800-838-0879; email: info@wellspouse.org or visit wellspouse.org
This content is provided by the National Institute on Aging, part of the National Institutes of Health.