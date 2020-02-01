If you're experiencing muffling of speech and other sounds, difficulty understanding words or find yourself needing to turn up the volume on your television or radio, you may be experiencing hearing loss.
Hearing loss is a natural sign of aging due to change in the structure of the ear. Unfortunately hearing loss can affect people's lives in many ways. It can range from missing certain sounds to total loss of hearing.
Hearing loss is one of the most common conditions affecting older adults, according to the National Institutes of Health and National Institute on Deafness and other Communication Disorders.
Having trouble hearing can make it hard to understand and follow a doctor's advice, to respond to warnings, and to hear doorbells and alarms. It can also make it hard to enjoy talking with friends and family. All of this can be frustrating, embarrassing and even dangerous.
Hearing problems can isolate people and make them feel anxious and upset. It's easy to withdraw from people when you can't follow what is being said. Friends and family might think people with hearing loss are confused, uncaring or difficult when they're really having trouble hearing.
Your doctor may be able to diagnose your hearing problem or refer you to other clinicians such as an otolaryngologist, a doctor who specializes in problems of the ear, nose and throat, or to an audiologist, who is training to measure hearing and provide services to improve hearing.
HEARING SPECIALISTS
COKATO
- Minnesota Hearing Solutions, 221 Broadway Ave. S., Cokato; 320-559-0333; mnhearingsolutions.com.
GLENCOE
- HearingLife, 1130 Hennepin Ave. N., Glencoe; 763-296-3606; hearinglife.com.
- PinDrop Hearing, 2915 10th St. E., Glencoe; 888-873-6493.
HUTCHINSON
- Avada Audiology & Hearing Care, 102 Main St. S., Hutchinson; 320-234-6711.
- Hearing Help Audiology, 125 Main St. S., Hutchinson; 320-587-3636; hearinghelpaudiology.com.
- Hutch Hearing, 903 State Highway 15 S., Hutchinson; 320-434-1098; hutchhearing.com.
LITCHFIELD
- Litchfield Hearing Aid Center, 711 U.S. Highway 12, Litchfield; 320-593-0333; hutchhearing.com.
Veteran service offices also offer hearing aid assistance for veterans:
- McLeod County Veterans Service: 320-864-1268.
- Meeker County Veterans Service: 320-693-5445.