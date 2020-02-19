Three hundred and fifty nine youth pursue hands-on learning opportunities in agriculture, firearm safety, engineering and more in nine clubs spread across McLeod County. One hundred years ago in 1920, the club had humbler beginnings with one group — Hutchinson Loyal Progress — aimed at educating youth in the latest agricultural practices.
“That is the first record we have of a 4-H club,” said 4-H Extension educator Darcy Cole.
Now in its centennial year, McLeod County 4-H wants to celebrate its history by gathering as much of it as possible.
“We are trying to collect stories of people who have had 4-H play an impactful part of their life,” Cole said. “It can be little stories, but could also be really big things that have shaped them into who they are.”
She hopes county residents will submit memories, stories, photos and mementos from their time in 4-H, whenever it was. They can be submitted digitally at z.umn.edu/100yearstories. Cole can also be reached at 320-484-4305 or dacole@umn.edu.
“But not everyone has access (to the internet),” Cole said. “We will make arrangements to gather the story however we need to, whether that’s us meeting or a phone conversation.”
Submissions don’t need to be large. Anyone with stories about how things used to be done or how they met someone in 4-H or how the club impacted their life can submit just a few sentences if that’s all it takes. Ultimately, every submission will be compiled.
“Think about the impact that 4-H had on your life, experiences you had, people you met, things you learned,” Cole said.
The original plan was to organize everything into a book, but other presentation methods will be considered as well.
“It also depends on what things come in,” Cole said. “The form does have it where people can upload a picture or another file. Depending on who reaches out, if we do an actual interview that might look a little different. There could be short videos. It just depends on what comes in.”
She also plans to spend time looking through artifacts and records collected by the McLeod County Historical Society.
“And we envision this is round one of us collecting stories,” Cole said. “We will probably have more targeted approaches within 4-H to get stories, or a booth at the fair.”
WAYS TO CELEBRATE
Those with a love of 4-H will want to keep an eye out for a celebration later this year.
“We haven’t 100 percent nailed down when it will be,” Cole said. “It may be at the fair, it may be at the awards celebration in the fall.”
She is certain, however, that it will involve cake. Community members will be invited to join in with club members. In the meantime, there are plans to order 100-year anniversary apparel this spring. Included among other items will be hats, sweatshirts and shirts with a celebratory design.
“Our designs are in the works right now,” Cole said.
Come McLeod County Fair time Aug. 19-23, visitors will also want to keep an eye out at the 4-H Cafe. A new 4-H sculpture will be erected in front of the building where the dog sculpture once stood. 4-H’ers who have researched and collected historical information about their individual clubs will be able to submit reports or poster board projects for display in the 4-H Building. McLeod County 4-H also hopes people submit artifacts.
“If someone has a graduation gift from (for instance) 1953, they could submit that as a 4-H history project,” Cole said. “We will have an area in the 4-H Building where we will group those together and talk about 4-H with a timeline of some sort so people can see what has happened the past 100 years.”