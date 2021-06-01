May 29, 2021
Herbert W. “Herb” Mies, 73, of Sauk Centre, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, May 29, in Bagley, Minnesota. A Mass of Christian Burial was Friday, June 4, at St. Paul’s Catholic Church in Sauk Centre with Rev. Tim Wenzel officiating. Interment was at St. Gertrude’s Cemetery in Forest City, following the lunch. Visitation was Thursday and Friday at the Patton-Schad Funeral Home in Sauk Centre.
Herbert William Mies was born June 29, 1947 in Litchfield, to Stephan and Elenor (Arens) Mies. He graduated from Litchfield High School in 1965 and then joined the Minnesota National Guard for 13 years. On May 10, 1969, he married Clara Fank at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Bird Island. The couple moved to Sauk Centre in 1988. Herb worked 48 years for Jennie-O Turkey Store/Hormel. He started as night clean up and retired as Human Resource Manager in 2013.
He was a member of St. Paul’s Catholic Church in Sauk Centre, Catholic United Financial, and an honorary member of the Knights of Columbus. Herb was a caring, loving husband and a wonderful father and grandfather. He loved spending time with his family, fishing, hunting with his sons-in-law, casino trips, playing cards with the guys at the Bear Trap, and traveling with the love of his life, Clara. He also enjoyed playing the Wii with the grandchildren and trying new recipes; not all were good.
Survivors include his wife of 52 years, Clara Mies of Sauk Centre; daughters, Marie (Todd) Labat of Hibbing, Karin (Lou) Jacobson of St. Cloud, and Heidi (Matthew) Kelly of Dassel; eight grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; sister Mary Olson; in-laws, Mary Mies, Nicholas (Norma) Fank, Harry (Ardi) Fank Jr., Virginia (Charles) Moliter, Joseph (Jan) Fank, Michael (Debbie) Fank, Mark (Jacquie) Fank, and Mary (Loren) Wetzel; and several nieces and nephews.
Herb was preceded in death by his parents; father and mother-in-law; infant brother Francis Mies; brothers, Harold, Ivan, and Cecil Mies; brothers-in-law, Pete Olson and Robert Fank; sister-in-law Donna Mies; and nephew Robert “Bobby” Fank.
Arrangements were made with Patton-Schad Funeral & Cremation Services of Sauk Centre.