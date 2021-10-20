The Minnesota Association of Secondary School Principals is always looking for out-of-the-box thinking.
Executive Director Bob Driver said at the Oct. 11 Hutchinson School Board meeting that trying to create innovative ideas these past few years has been a challenge similar to trying to “build an airplane in the sky.” But it found one such success at Hutchinson High School in its sports officiating classes.
The classes were conceived as a way to address a shortage, teach life skills such as communication and quick thinking, and promote subjects Hutchinson students are passionate about.
Hutchinson High School Principal Robert Danneker submitted the program for award consideration and was presented with the Gold Star of Innovation.
“This is really an award for the high school,” he said.
He highlighted teacher Dennis Piechowski, who pitched the idea for the officiating class. Every year, he added, the call goes out to staff to promote new program ideas.
“That’s a product of what we try to do at Hutchinson High School,” Danneker said. “Over the last three years we’ve put forth 14 new courses at the high school.”
The award comes with a $250 prize, which Danneker said will go to support the class.
Piechowski said the award was an honor, and he’s been grateful for the popularity of the course. Last year was its first year and it averaged about 28 students per course.
“I’m hoping that the course will continue to have good numbers as every day we are reading and seeing a lack of officials in every activity,” Piechowski said. “If things don’t change soon, it’s only going to get worse due to the lack of officials and more games will get rescheduled, postponed and maybe even canceled.”