The idea of talking in front of a group of people can be very stressful to many. They may have feelings of anxiety — maybe even fear — concerning the reaction of the audience to their presentation. For a group of teens at Hutchinson High School, however — the only high school in the area to have a team — speech is their chosen extra-curricular activity as they not only seek out audiences, but compete with others to perfect the craft.
This past Thursday, the discussion group for Hutchinson’s speech team was busy preparing for their next meet. Their topic: XXXXXXXXXXXXX
Participating this year are Taylor Boehm, 16, Tryceton Erickson, 15, Owen Koenen, 17, Elaine Wang, 16, and Joel Wang, 17. They were gathered at a table, laptops open, the topic on their screen as well as on the larger screen at the front of the classroom. Joel Wang started by standing up and discussing the agenda for their upcoming meet. Their coach, English teacher Quinlan Robuck, was at her desk, listening and offering feedback for their discourse.
As they discussed positions to the issue of a heatwave that caused many deaths in California, mature, insightful thought was coming from the teenagers. They listened to one another, offering their ideas on the topic, no one scoffing or putting each other down and no one dominating — communication skills more people could use.
That’s the incentive that motivated Robuck to volunteer to be the speech coach when she heard the position was open last year.
“I took a year of speech in high school, but it was classes at Mankato State that really inspired me," she said. "One class was called ‘Performance of Literature.’ We learned the vocals in public speaking. Like when you talk in the back of your mouth with a word, it has a different affect and meaning than if you articulate it more from the front. It’s an understanding like this that I wanted to work with students on in public speaking. ... It’s fun to work with them on projection and how intricate public speaking can be.”
Last year, due to issues with the COVID-19 pandemic, the team of four students could only give their speeches online. This year, everything is back to normal and there are now 16 students.
One of the students who joined during the 2022-23 school year was Tryceton Erickson. His mom was in speech when she was in high school and encouraged him to join. His friend, Taylor Boehm was doing it, too, and thought Erickson should try it. He’s been in it for a month, now.
“I thought it would be an easy extra-curricular activity," he said. "I am outgoing and love to talk. Since being in speech, I have found myself humbled. I have met a lot more people who like to talk, too.”
“There are good discussions," he adds. "You learn to be kind to others. It’s taught me not to talk so much unless I have something to say.”
Other skills he pointed out that are developed through the activity are time management and structure. He's also enjoyed meeting different students from other schools and traveling to meets.
“I have to practice to be on the same level as everyone else,” he said.
For Erickson, the challenges with speech are getting up early on Saturday mornings and doing the research for the discussion.
“School has always come easy for me," he said. "Doing well in speech has required more effort.”
The speech team meets once or twice a week depending on the number of topics the student is participating in. They meet for about 45 minutes right after school in Robuck’s classroom. The rest of the week the student is expected to prepare and practice on their own, though Robuck is available for any questions or concerns a student may have outside of the assigned time.
There are 13 different categories students can compete in. The Hutchinson team has representatives in four categories — Discussion, Extemporaneous, Creative Expression and Duo.
The discussion team is the largest and has five members. This is the replacement for what was once called “debate.” The five each go off to different groups where there are students from other schools. All participants have the same topic that they discuss, offering their perspectives on the issue based on their knowledge. The goal is to come up with an agreed-upon statement of policy, rules or lists, possibly including a rationale.
The Hutchinson extemporaneous speech team has two representatives. In this competition, the speaker is asked to draw three topics from current events 30 minutes before presenting, selecting one. The student researches information on site from books, magazines, newspapers, journals and internet articles on that topic. They then have seven minutes to give their speech.
The creative expression team has two students taking part. With this category, the person has to develope a 10-minute script that they act out at the meet. It is to be creative in both writing and performance. The contestant may use pantomime, storytelling, interpretive reading, impersonation or any combination of these styles. Props, costumes, music and make-up aren’t allowed.
The fourth area Hutchinson has three contestants in is the duo speech. This is where two people interpret and perform a published source such as prose, poetry and/or a play. It is limited to 10 minutes and is memorized. The two characters should express emotion and environment without costumes, props, and make-up.
There are eight invitational meets where students learn to hone their craft. Each round is judged with feedback, giving the student more opportunity to grow their skills. Some individuals are participating for that purpose — others are competitive and strive to gain as many points to win. Robuck leaves the priority up to the student.
Like sports, after the meet season ends, it's followed by sections and then state.
Robuck enjoys working with the students. She feels students get close and become supportive of one another. They lift each other up. She is pleased when she sees a quiet student change and become more articulate.
She hopes to continue to develop the team’s numbers and make it more visible in the school. She says a lot of students just don’t know about it.
“It’s so applicable to so many different things in life," she said. "It’s a soft skill everyone is able to practice and get better at. It’s an all-around fun activity.”