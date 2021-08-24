Of all the rewarding ways to make a living, working with children may perhaps be at the top of the list.
While not everyone can be a teacher or a coach or a school guidance counselor, there are other ways to have an impact on young children. At Hicks Bus Line, employees know the feeling of helping children get to and from school safely, and they share that pride with coworkers in a pleasant atmosphere.
“I just retired from driving bus for 38 years with the same company, Hicks Busing,” said Gary Schrotberger, a former bus driver. “ Started 38 years ago as I could bring my young daughter with me to work. It has been a great career and the Hicks family has always treated its employees very well. Awesome place to work and loved my children I transported to school and home every day.”
Currently owned by Lyle Hicks, Hicks Bus Line has been transporting children for the Litchfield School District and providing charter trips to people in the community since 1948. It prides itself on providing a family atmosphere with a great team of coworkers, which its employees will attest to.
“The job at Hicks is one of team effort,” said Steven Mace, a bus driver. “We are professional drivers and are responsible to get our school-age kids from home to school and back again. It’s challenging and rewarding. Lyle Hicks is very focused on furnishing us with the best equipment and supplies to service our communities schools.”
And as Mace vouch for, safety is a priority for both the drivers and their passengers.
“The safety factor at Hicks Bus is number one and they provide us with monthly safety meetings to keep us informed on any changes and updates,” he said. “The training for new employees is outstanding!”
If you’re looking to hit the road with Hicks Bus Line, it is currently looking for people who enjoy working with children for full-time school bus routes, as well as substitute driver positions.