United Way of McLeod County's funded grant partners make McLeod County a better place. We are proud of the work they do in three areas of community wellness: health, education and financial stability.
Here is a list of the 2019 grant recipients:
Health
- City of Hutchinson adaptive programs
- MEADA (Methamphetamine Education and Drug Awareness) Coalition of McLeod County needle collection program
- McLeod Alliance for Domestic Violence
- McLeod County Public Health universal contact program
- McLeod Treatment Programs visitation exchange center
- Safe Avenues advocacy program
Education
- Common Cup
- Glencoe-Silver Lake Early Childhood Family Education
- Glencoe-Silver Lake Early Childhood Special Education
- Hutchinson Early Childhood Family Education
- Lester Prairie REACH
- McLeod County 4H
- Wheel & Cog Children's Museum
- Youth for Christ
Financial Stability
- Crow River Habitat for Humanity
- HOMES (Housing Options in McLeod for Emergency Shelter)
- WCI (Work Community Integration)
Here's a snapshot at some of the highlights from these worthy recipients.
GSL Early Childhood Special Education: "The motor/sensory room at the Early Childhood Learning Center provides an environment for improving motor skills, planning skills and balance while allowing our students with behavioral and sensory needs a place to regulate and calm," Monica Rakow said. "With the generous grant from United Way of McLeod County last year, we were able to paint a calming mural wall, install a bubble wall and purchase a steam roller ramp. The funds from this year's grant will be used to purchase the remaining sensory equipment needed."
HOMES: "McLeod County has no shelter options available to help those who are homeless and need a place to stay while working toward long-term self-sufficiency. Every year there are typically 250 households who approach United Community Action Partnership because they are homeless or in danger of becoming homeless," Nan Crary, HOMES committee member, said. "The two apartments leased by HOMES provide short-term housing for McLeod County families or individuals in need of emergency shelter. The funds from United Way will assist with rent and utilities for these two leased apartments."
MEADA of McLeod County needle collection: "With this funding, MEADA will continue to support local events to take back used or unused sharps/needles and to educate the public about the need for safe disposal of sharps/needles," Susan Suemnick, MEADA chair, said. "At our first collection event in May 2019, we collected more than 200 pounds of sharps from 49 community members. We hope to increase this number with each event. The program is open to everyone who lives and works in McLeod County, as well as neighboring counties and communities who need the program. The funding from United Way is used for the actual disposal process through Stericycle, and to fund marketing materials to inform community members about the collection events."