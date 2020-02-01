For some people, there’s no place like home for convalescing or aging in place. With the help of home care, options are available to just do that.
Home care encompasses a range of health and social services, according to the Minnesota Home Care Association.
These services are delivered to people at home who are recovering from an injury, surgery or illness, disabled, chronically or terminally ill. Services provided can vary and include medical, nursing, social, therapeutic treatment and/or assistance with the essential activities of daily living.
The types of services that home care providers offer vary, but can include:
- Home health aides, who under the supervision of a registered nurse, assist with personal care.
- Homemaking services such as light housekeeping and running errands.
- Interpretive services, to eliminate language barriers.
- IV therapy, which assists people with prescribed medical treatments.
- Occupational therapy to help people who have physical, developmental, social, or emotional problems that prevent them from performing general daily living activities.
- Personal care assistance to help with day-to-day activities to allow people to be more independent.
- Physical therapy to restore the mobility and strength of patients who are limited or disabled by physical injuries.
- Respite care for when a caregiver needs a break to run errands, go to an event or go away for the weekend.
- Skilled nurses who work with you and your doctor to develop a plan of care that is in your best interest.
- Speech and language pathology to restore the speech of individuals and re-train patients in breathing, swallowing, and muscle control.
HOME CARE PROVIDERS
- Adara Home Health (formerly Prairie River Home Care), 246 Main St. S., Hutchinson; 320-587-5162; adarahomehealth.com. It serves clients in McLeod, Meeker, Carver, Dakota, Kandiyohi, Renville, Scott and Sibley counties.
- Allina Health Home Health Services, 320-234-5031; allinahealth.org/Medical-Services/Care-at-home. Its service area includes the counties of McLeod, Sibley and Wright, as well as parts of Meeker and Renville.
- Cokato Manor Home Health, 511 Cokato St. W., Cokato; 320-286-3049; cokatoseniorcare.com/home-health.
- Divine Home Care, 201 Sibley Ave. S., Litchfield; 320-693-2580 or 888-240-5456; divinehomecare.com. It serves 26 counties, including Kandiyohi, McLeod, Meeker and Renville.
- Dominion Home Health Aide Services, 9204 170th St., Glencoe; 320-864-9926; dominionhomehealth.com. It serves 12 counties, including Kandiyohi, McLeod, Meeker, Wright, Renville and Sibley.
- Ecumen of Litchfield Home Care, 600 S. Davis Ave., Litchfield; 320-693-7367; EcumenOfLitchfield.org/home-care.
- Grove City Area C.A.R.E. (Community Answers for Reaching the Elderly), 200 South Ave., Grove City; 320-857-2274; grovecitycare.com.
- Guardian In Home Health & Security, 2071 10th St. E., Glencoe; 320-864-6544 or 877-401-9371; guardianinhomehealth.com.
- Independence Home Care, 161 Eighth St. S., Winsted; 612-978-0416; facebook.com/IndependenceHomeCareLLC