Fall 2021
Hutchinson Leader and
Litchfield Independent Review
HELPFUL TIPS FOR THE NEW HOMEOWNER / 4
It's exciting to move into a new home, local folks share helpful tips to make the transition easier
ARE YOU READY TO TACKLE FALL MAINTENANCE PROJECTS? / 8
Local experts Cindy Haugland and Joyce Hochsprung share their checklists
HIRE SMART TO SAVE ON HOME REMODELING / 12
Remodeling contractors are diverse, so it's important to take your time, ask lots of questions and do your research
GOING GREEN / 14
5 tips to create an eco-friendly home
CREATING A BETTER BATHROOM / 16
Feeling overwhelmed with clutter? It's time to tame the tiger