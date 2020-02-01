While many think of hospice in terms of a building, it's not a place, but an end-of-life care philosophy. The object is to treat the whole person, not just the disease. The emphasis is on comfort care and quality of life.
Many people are not aware that hospice services are available wherever a patient chooses to live. That means services can be delivered at home, in an assisted-living facility, hospital or at a nursing home.
Others believe hospice services are only available for people with cancer. That's also not true. It's for any patient with a terminal illness.
A team of professionals and volunteers work with the patient and family to carry out their wishes. Hospice care also offers support for caregivers during the illness and grief support after the death.
Hospice is available to a patient and the family when curative measures have been exhausted and life prognosis is six months or less, according to Hospice Foundation of America.
Hospice services are provided in the setting that the patient calls home. The majority of hospices follow Medicare requirements to provide services, including:
- Time and services of the care team.
- Medication for symptom control or pain relief.
- Medical equipment and supplies.
- Medicare-covered services needed to symptoms related to the terminal illness, as recommended by the hospice team.
- Grief and loss counseling for patient and loved ones.
HOSPICE PROVIDERS
- Allina Health Home Care Services, 211 Freemont Ave. S.E., Hutchinson; 320-234-5031; allinahealth.org. It provides services in Glencoe and Hutchinson.
- Divine Hospice Care, 322 Second St. S.W., Willmar (corporate office); 888-240-5456; divinehomecare.com. It provides care in Kandiyohi, McLeod, Meeker, Renville and Swift counties.
- Ecumen of Litchfield Hospice, 218 Holcombe Ave. N., Litchfield; 320-693-7367; EcumenOfLitchfield.org/hospice-litchfield-mn.