Take a look around your home. Are the kids grown and moved out and now you have more house than you need? Maybe your older parents are ready to sell your childhood home and move to a one-level residence? It might be time to consider downsizing.
“Start by re-framing the word to rightsizing, because downsizing implies a sense of loss, while rightsizing implies a sense of correctness and freedom,” said Marni Jameson, a nationally syndicated home columnist and author. “Just say ‘I have too much house, and now it’s time to correct that so I can have what I need and no more.’”
The type of housing people choose largely will depend on three factors: people's needs, finances and service options available, according to the Family Caregiver Alliance. See pages 16 and 17 for housing options in McLeod, Meeker and western Wright counties.
HOW TO DOWNSIZE
Books, furniture, clothing, toys and souvenirs are just some of the things you’ll come across when downsizing, but what do you do with it all? Here are some tips:
- Begin in the areas of the house that you use infrequently because it will be the least disruptive to everyday life.
- Start with the large items in each room and work your way down to the small items. If you start with the small items, you might get overwhelmed and frustrated before you even get started.
- Sell, donate or giveaway the rest. Furniture that doesn’t move with you can be sold or donated.
- Don’t save for family. Ask your them what they want. If they say "nothing" believe them. Don't assume you know what they want.
- Need, use, love. “Remember your stuff is about need, use, love,” said Jameson. “Do I need this? Will I use it? Do I love it? And not, ‘it was expensive, so-and-so gave it to me,’ or ‘I might need it someday,’ or ‘it’s a good backup in case the first one breaks.’”
- Get help. Professionals are available to help you downsize your belongings. If you need help, hire it.
SENIOR APARTMENTS, CONDOMINIUMS & RETIREMENT COMMUNITIES
A variety of housing options are available to older adults in the area:
- Independent living: Small apartment, condominium or one-story house.
- Retirement community: They usually offer individual apartments in a multi-unit setting, with group meals, transportation, housekeeping services, and organized social and enrichment activities.
BROWNTON
- Midway Apartments, 122 Fourth Ave. S., Brownton; 507-351-3759; smrrental.com.
- Parkview Apartments, 424 Second Ave. N., Brownton; 507-351-3759 smrrental.com
COKATO
- Edgewood Gables, 600 Third St. E., Cokato; 320-286-2159; cokatoseniorcare.com.
- Cokato Apartments, 440 Second St. N.W., Cokato; 320-286-2758.
COSMOS
- Cherrywood Apartments, 25 Neptune Ave. S., Cosmos; 320-864-5282.
DASSEL
- Augustana Lakeside Apartments, 441 William Ave. E., Dassel; 320-275-3308; lakesidecampus.org.
EDEN VALLEY
- Edenbrook Apartments, 169 Hambroer St., Eden Valley; 320-587-2483.
- Hillside Apartments, 349 Coleman Ave. E., Eden Valley; 320-252-2000..
GLENCOE
- Beihoffer Apartments, 715 Greeley Ave., Glencoe; 320-587-2483.
- Glenhurst Apartments, 515 Abby Lane, Glencoe; 320-864-4393.
- Kestrel Park Townhomes, 2401 14th St. E., Glencoe; 952-442-2098.
- Millie Beneke Manor, 1319 Greeley Ave. N., Glencoe; 320-864-5282; nationwidegrp.com/properties/ Millie-Beneke-Manor.
- Morningside Apartments, 2505 11th St. E., Glencoe;
- Orchard Estates/Glencoe Regional Health, 1900 Ford Ave. N., Glencoe; 320-864-7798; orchard-estates.org.
- Panther Heights, 2905 14th St. E., Glencoe; 320-864-3499; inhproperties.com/property/panther-heights/.
- Park Place Apartments, 2201 14th St. E., Glencoe; 320-587-2483.
- Pryer Place Apartments, 1524 13th St. E., Glencoe.
- Towns Edge Estates, 1710 Newton Ave. N., Glencoe; 320-864-6600; crownforrent.com.
GROVE CITY
- South Grove Square, 200 South Ave., Grove City; 320-857-3019; grovecitymn.com/south-grove/.
HUTCHINSON
- Century Court Townhomes, 705 Century Ave. S.W., Hutchinson; 320-234-7243.
- Clinton House Apartments, 550 Clinton Ave. S.W., Hutchinson; 320-587-5458.
- Community of Lake Ridge, 1085 Dale St. S.W., Hutchinson; 320-234-8360.
- Country Club Manor Apartments, 765 School Road N.W., Hutchinson; 320-587-8280; inhproperties.com/property/country-club-manor/.
- Deer Creek Apartment Community, 309 North High Drive, Hutchinson; 320-587-7505; goldmark.com/minneapolis/deerpark/.
- Evergreen Apartments, 115 Jefferson St. S.E., Hutchinson; 800-661-2501; bdcmgmt.com.
- Green Castle Condominiums, 250 Freemont Ave. S.E., Hutchinson; 320-587-4040.
- Highfield Apartments, 96 Denver Ave. S.E., Hutchinson; 320-250-4188; highfieldapartments.com.
- Leona Apartments, 225 Echo Circle, Hutchinson; 320-587-2483.
- North Place Apartments, 415 School Road N., Hutchinson; 320-587-2483.
- Park Towers Apartments, 133 Third Ave. S.W., Hutchinson; 320-587-2168; hutchinsonhra.com/park-towers/.
- Prince of Peace Retirement Living, 301 Glen St. S.W., Hutchinson; 320-234-7588; poprl.org.
- Ridgedale Square Apartments, 715 Ridge Ave. N.E., Hutchinson; 320-234-7334; crownforrent.com/rental-properties/apartments/ridgedale-square-hutchinson-mn/.
- South Place Apartments, 1220 Bradford St., Hutchinson; 320-587-2483.
- Twin Oaks Town Homes, 1035 Texas Ave. N.W., Hutchinson; 320-587-7505.
- Valley View Apartments, 215 Fourth Ave. N.E., Hutchinson; 320-587-7610.
- Village Cooperative of Hutchinson, 1300 Sherwood St. S.E., Hutchinson; 320-234-7761; ittakesavillagecoop.weebly.com.
LESTER PRAIRIE
- Prairie Manor Apartments, 201 Elm St. N., Lester Prairie; 320-587-2483.
LITCHFIELD
- Emmaus Place Senior Community, 200 Holcombe Ave. N., Litchfield; 320-693-2430; EcumenOfLitchfield.org.
- Gloria Dei Senior Community, 218 Holcombe Ave. N., Litchfield; 320-693-2430; EcumenOfLitchfield.org.
- Groveland Estates/Edgewood Townhomes, 901 E. Fifth St., Litchfield; 952-920-3890.
- Lincoln Apartments, 122 Fourth St. W., Litchfield; 320-693-2104.
SILVER LAKE
- Lakeside Manor Apartments, 127 Park Ave., Silver Lake; 320-327-2536.
- Uptown Apartments, 301 Center St., Silver Lake; 507-625-5573; lloydmanagementinc.com.
WATKINS
- St. Anthony Manor, 131 W. Church St., Watkins; 320-764-5600; smrrental.com.
WINSTED
- Linden Wood Apartments, 215 Linden Ave. W., Winsted; 320-485-4303; stmaryscarecenter.org/independent_living.
ASSISTED LIVING & SKILLED NURSING FACILITIES
A variety of assisted living arrangements are available in the area:
- Residential care facility: These facilities provide supervision, meals and care for people who cannot be left alone but do not require skilled nursing. They provide assistance with bathing, grooming, eating, and using the toilet.
- Assisted living facility: These facilities are for people who are somewhat independent but require daily oversight and assistance with housekeeping, medication management and personal care. Meals are provided in a shared dining room. Staff can assist with care needs. Medical staff might be on-site or on call.
- Intermediate care facility: These facilities provide around-the-clock care for those who require help with bathing, grooming, using the toilet and walking. People in these facilities cannot live independently and require nursing care, although nursing care is not offered 24 hours a day.
- Skilled nursing facility: Commonly called nursing homes, these facilities provide nursing services 24 hours a day and high levels of personal and medical care.
BROWNTON
- Shade Tree Retirement Center, 115 Fourth Ave. S., Brownton; 320-328-5949.
COKATO
- Brookridge, 182 Sunset Ave. N.W., Cokato; 320-286-2158; cokatoseniorcare.com.
- Cokato Manor & Heritage Place Memory Care, 182 Sunset Ave. N.W., Cokato; 320-286-2158; cokatoseniorcare.com.
COSMOS
- Cedar Crest Estate, 130 Neptune St. N., Cosmos; 320-877-9100; cedarcrestmn.com.
DARWIN
- Lakeview Ranch, 69531 213th St. Darwin; 320-275-4610; lakeviewranch.com.
DASSEL
- Augustana Lakeside Health Care Center and Apartments; 439 William Ave. E., Dassel; 320-275-3308; lakesidecampus.org.
- Lakeview Ranch, 22851 State Highway 15, Dassel; 320-275-5515; lakeviewranch.com.
EDEN VALLEY
- Valley Country Care, 569 State St. N., Eden Valley; 866-584-7170.
GLENCOE
- Glencoe Regional Health Long Term Care; 705 18th St., Glencoe; 320-864-7790; grhsonline.org/senior-services.
- Grand Meadows, 1420 Prairie Ave., Glencoe; 320-864-5577; grandmeadowsmn.com
- Orchard Estates, 1900 Ford Ave. N., Glencoe; 320-864-7798; orchard-estates.org.
HUTCHINSON
- Birchwood House, 710 Park Island Drive, Hutchinson; 320-587-7737; birchwoodmn.com
- Ecumen Oaks and Pines, 945 Century Ave. S.W., Hutchinson; 320-484-9150; ecumenoaksandpines.org.
- Harmony River Living Center, 1555 Sherwood St. SE, Hutchinson; 320-484-6000; harmonyriverliving.org.
- Prairie Senior Cottages, 1310 Bradford St. S.E., Hutchinson; 320-587-5508; prairieseniorcottages.com.
- Woodstone Senior Living Community, 1025 Dale St. S.W., Hutchinson; 320-234-8917; woodstoneseniorliving.com.
LITCHFIELD
- Bethany Assisted Living, 203 Armstrong Ave. N., Litchfield; 320-693-2430; EcumenOfLitchfield.org.
- Ecumen Memory Care, 203 Armstrong Ave. N., Litchfield; 320-693-2430; EcumenOfLitchfield.org.
- Meeker Manor, 600 Davis Ave. S., Litchfield; 320-693-2472; monarchmn.com/meeker-manor.
SILVER LAKE
- Cedar Crest Estate, 1401 Main St. W., Silver Lake; 320-327-6577; cedarcrestmn.com.
WATKINS
- Garden View at Hilltop, 404 Luella St., Watkins; 320-764-2300; hilltophealthcarecenter.com.
- Hilltop Health Care Center, 410 Luella St., Watkins; 320-764-2300; hilltophealthcarecenter.com.
WINSTED
- Garden House, Saint Mary’s Care Center, 551 Fourth St. N., Winsted; 320-485-2151; stmaryscarecenter.org/assisted_living.