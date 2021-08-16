The desire to have a personal retreat within a home transcends generations, which is why man caves continue to be popular with guys of all ages and personality types, especially during the past year. While there's something special about having a space to call your own, not all man caves are created equal. There are a few ways you can elevate the space to make a man cave that's the envy of all your friends.
Whether you're a recent college grad setting up your space for the first time, a dad who's perfecting his man cave or anything in between, here are top features to consider for creating your ultimate in-home retreat.
- Decide on design: To start, what separates a man cave from just a spare room, or the basement, is a cohesive design. The good news is you can create the space to be anything you want to perfectly reflect your personality. Incorporate your interests to customize the design, so if you're into sports, gaming or the outdoors, add art and accent pieces that reflect these interests and really make the space one of a kind.
- Upgrade your screen: Entertainment is the focal point of any man cave worthy of the name. Choose the television that best fits your needs and budget.
- Up your game: If gaming is your main focus, try a top-notch monitor for an immersive experience that will bring you right into the game.
- Add amazing audio: Another flexible technology to add to your man cave is an excellent portable speaker.
- Get the right seating: Function and comfort reign when selecting furniture for a man cave. Many people opt for open formats and flexible seating so they can change the space as needed. Bar stools, comfortable couches for watching TV and special chairs for gaming are all good choices to ensure no matter what you do in your man cave, you and your friends can relax. Multifunctional pieces are worth considering as well for their versatility and space-saving benefits, such as an ottoman with a top that flips to become a table.
- Plan for sips and snacks: When hunger strikes, you want to be ready. Any good man cave will have some element of an eatery within, so you don't have to scurry to the kitchen to scrounge up snacks. A full bar fits the bill, but if you don't have the budget or space, consider alternatives to keep you and the guys hydrated and fueled. A mini fridge keeps drinks on hand and chilled to perfection, and by dedicating a few cabinets to stocking your favorite snacks, you're ready to satisfy sweet and salty cravings.
By making a space of your own and elevating a few select elements, you can turn an average man cave into an incredible one. Consider these additions and customizations to create a space you'll truly love.
Source: Brandpoint