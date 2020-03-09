If you're looking for an affordable way to welcome spring into your home consider a bouquet of fresh flowers. It's a great way to chase the chill and think spring when snow is on the ground and the mercury is hitting the zero mark.
Beautiful blooms in a riot of colors and price ranges can be found in stores ranging from the local grocery to florists and nurseries. The hard part seems to be keeping that vase of flowers fresh and fragrant.
To help answer the question of extending the life of fresh-cut flowers is Tammy Field, manager at Dundee Nurseries, and Jeanne Schealler, owner, and Kate Nolan, assistant manager, both of Crow River Floral and Gifts. The three experts provided the following tips in an earlier Leader interview:
- Before arranging or placing the flowers into your container, cut the stems at an angle. This exposes more of the stem area so it can absorb more water. Also, cutting the stem at an angle ensures that the stem is not flat at the bottom of the vase, which will prevent water from being drawn up through the stem.
- Use a floral preservative, which is a powder that you can add to water in a vase. It is a great way to extend the life of your flowers. Once the powder is added and dissolved in the water, the preservative will be drawn up through the stems and helps seal more water into the flower, keeping them hydrated longer. You can purchase flower preservative at many retail garden centers or florists.
- Change the water every other day. Fresh water is needed to stop bacteria that grows in sitting water and will attack the stems and flowers very quickly. If you leave the flowers sit in the water for a long time, mold grow in your container — a sure way to kill them off. Also check the water level daily, replenish it frequently.
- Avoid old-fashioned home remedy-type additives such as sugar or bleach because proportion variables can do more harm than good.
- Make sure when choosing fresh flowers to select those just starting to open. If the petals look brown, faded or even wilted slightly, they may not last very long. Discard any flowers that are wilted in the container or they will infect the water. Don't forget greenery.
- Feel the buds of the flowers. They should feel firm to the touch or look partly closed. It is better to cut a flower that is just starting to open. The exception to this would be those that grow on an individual stem such as a mum, aster, calendula, dahlias, gerbera daisies, marigolds, and sunflowers. Cut them when they are fully opened.
- When placing bouquets, don't forget often overlooked spots such as the bathroom or a bedroom. Adding flowers to the indoors has been proven to lift spirits of all those who gaze upon them.
- If arrangements are kept near a window in an non-air-conditioned room, the heat from the sun will wilt the petals quickly. If air conditioning is unavailable, keep arrangements away from sunny windows, if possible, in the coolest room.
TIPS FOR CUTTING GARDEN BLOOMS
- The best time to cut flowers from your garden is early in the morning. The flowers have had the benefit of cool night air and morning dew. Their stems are filled with water and carbohydrates so they are firm to the touch. Midday is the least desirable time to cut as transpiration rates are the highest and moisture is rapidly lost through the leaves.
- Keep a bucket of cold water nearby when you cut garden flowers. Cut the flower and put it into the bucket immediately.
- Don't expect the same longevity out of a garden arrangement as you might out of a professional floral arrangement where the flowers have been bred for cut use.
- Always use clean, sharp utensils when cutting flowers. Knives, clippers, or shears are the best. It is recommended to not use a scissors because the scissors will crush their vascular system and prevent proper uptake of water in the stems.
- Remove all the lower leaves that would be under the water. This will slow down bacterial growth.
- Don't have enough flowers for enjoying the garden and cutting? Use one or two of your showiest flowers in an arrangement and get inexpensive greens and fillers from the florist.
- For woody stems such as hydrangeas, lilacs, or other bushes, trees and shrubs, don't smash the ends of the stems. Instead using a knife, make several slits up the stem to keep the vascular tissues intact and create a larger surface to absorb the water. These are hard to keep very long when cut.
- Some varieties of cut flowers seem to last longer than others. Hardier varieties that will last longer include: daisies, carnations, zinnias and mums. Add small branches of willow, dogwood euonymus or ninebark to make food additions to a garden arrangement.
For more flower-care tips, visit Dundee Nurseries and Crow River Floral and Gifts.