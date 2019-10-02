The Hutchinson Utilities Commission is doing a bit of juggling following a transformer fire early Sunday morning.
“It did create a load issue,” said Jeremy Carter, HUC general manager.
3M was without power 2:20-3:18 a.m. The industrial park on Hutchinson’s far east side as well as “everything south of Century Avenue” was without power until around 4:30 a.m. The problem originated when a transformer caught fire at HUC Plant No. 2 on 1100 Industrial Boulevard.
“Within those transformers is a bunch of oil that helps run the electricity and the currents,” Carter said. “The transformer failed. The oil caught fire. We are not sure what the actual case was yet. Everything happened like it was supposed to. The breakers opened up, which is supposed to happen. But the wires still caught fire because, I think, that surge on that transformer sparked that oil.”
The station had recently undergone a series of tests that take place every six months to check for problems.
“We just had that stuff all done, and there was no sign of anything out of normal ranges, so we are a little perplexed,” Carter said.
An investigation is ongoing. Carter said the problem could have originated with an underground feeder or due to a part going bad, but such evidence had not been collected. Some have wondered if lightning might have struck equipment, as there was rain early Sunday morning, but no one recalls hearing thunder.
No one was injured due to the fire. Each plant has an operator on hand at all hours, so crews that were on call were contacted as well as the police department and fire department. Power was rerouted and the fire was isolated quickly.
“(Firefighters) only used like 54 gallons of water,” Carter said, “and a foam mixture as well to create a barrier.”
Carter said repairs will come with a significant cost, and HUC’s insurance company will be involved.
“Our current plan is to temporarily get power back up and running at that substation until we can get a permanent fix,” he said. “There is pretty significant damage.”
Presently, most of Hutchinson’s power is running through the downtown substation, which means there is no redundancy.
“If something were to happen downtown right now, we would lose power,” Carter said.
New equipment could take three to six months to have in place following a bidding process, manufacturing of the equipment and installation. In the meantime, a refurbished spare HUC has on hand will be used. In the coming weeks, a crane will be brought in to connect the temporary transformer and make sure some redundancy is available on Hutchinson’s electrical system.