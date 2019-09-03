The Hutchinson Huskies ended a 64-year drought, but they fell two runs shy of making history this past weekend in the championship game of the Class C State Amateur Baseball Tournament.
Hutchinson won three games, one on Friday and two Sunday, including two come-from-behind victories to make it all the way to the state final for the first time since 1955.
In the championship, however, the Jordan Brewers dashed Hutch’s hopes of a state title with a 4-2 win, forcing the Huskies to settle for second place.
Clutch hitting helps Huskies
During the round of 16 on Friday, Hutchinson needed 11 innings before beating Sauk Centre 5-2.
After falling behind 2-0, the Huskies finally got on the board with a run in the seventh inning and another in the top of the ninth to tie the game and send it to extra innings.
Finally, in the top of the 11th, Hutchinson plated three more runs to win and advance to the elite eight for a second straight year.
On Sunday morning, Hutchinson draftee Judson McKown of Maple Plain pitched a shutout gem to beat Waterville 3-0. He scattered five hits and struck out two, Hutchinson’s defense had his back.
“His knuckleball is something you don’t see very often,” Huskies manager Mike Kutter said. “He was able to throw that for strikes.”
Hutchinson scored its runs with help from timely hits, a Waterville error and a home run by Evan Kohli.
The win over Waterville put Hutchinson back in the semifinals for the first time since 2016, but this time they were able to get over the hump with a 7-5 win over New Market.
Once again the Huskies came from behind as they trailed 4-1 going into the top of the fifth inning, and big hits from Marcus Hahn and Kohli made the difference.
Hahn put Hutch on the board with a solo home run in the second inning. It was the first run New Market had given up during the tournament. Then, in the fifth inning, Kohli tied the game up with a two-run home run.
“It felt great because that got our momentum back,” Kohli said. “It was a great feeling, great swing (and) it was nice to finally get there.”
Finally, in the bottom of the seventh inning, Hahn gave Hutchinson the lead with another three-run blast to send the Huskies to the title game.
Fast start falls short in final
For the first inning of the championship game Monday in Delano, Hutchinson launched everything toward the fences. Then, the Huskies rarely hit anything past the diamond as Jordan overcame the fast start and ended Hutch’s championship hopes with a three-run fifth inning.
“The pitcher threw well,” Huskies shortstop Jayden Fleck said of Jordan’s draftee pitcher, Garrett Anderson. “We hit some balls hard (but) just right at people. Things didn’t happen to fall our way.”
Fleck led off the game with a shot to the ivy-covered wall in center field, which led to a double. He scored two batters later when first baseman Jake Wendland went deep for an RBI double.
Anderson struck out Kohli afterward, but the other outs came on deep fly balls. The draftee pitcher from Blue Earth settled down after that with one run on six hits allowed the rest of the innings for a complete-game win.
“The pitcher just started mixing it up better, throwing more off speed (and) mixing around the zone,” Wendland said. “He got the best of us.”
Wendland and Fleck both finished 2-for-4. Kohli, who hit two home runs on Sunday in the tournament, went 1-4 against Jordan but had an RBI single in the top of the eighth inning. He sent right fielder Matthew Piechowski home from third. It closed the gap to 4-2, but the Huskies couldn’t get production from the bottom of their lineup in the ninth against Jordan.
Jordan tied Hutch 1-1 in the bottom of the fourth inning with an RBI single and took a 4-1 lead in the following inning. The Brewers capitalized on having the bases loaded and no outs in the fifth.
“There’s a lot of great teams here, so it’s an honor just to be playing in this game,” Piechowski said. “I thought we played a great tournament overall.”
Four Huskies made the Class C all-tournament team with Piechowski, Hahn, Kohli and Wendland receiving awards following the game.
Hutchinson 5, Sauk Centre 2 (Aug. 30)
Hutch .... 000 000 101 03 — 5 19 1
Sauk C ... 002 000 000 00 — 2 10 2
Hutch stats
Batting — Jayden Fleck 2-6 1R; Matthew Piechowski 3-7, 1R; Jake Wendland 1-4, 1R, 2BB; Evan Kohli 2-4, 1RBI; Jeremiah VanDeSteeg 2-2, 1R, 1RBI; Marcus Hahn 2-5, 1RBI, 1BB; Jake Arlt 0-6; Cody Arlt 3-6; Mitchell Reiner 1R; Keegan Macemon 2-5, 1BB; Noah Corrow 2-6, 1RBI; Totals — 19-51, 5R, 4RBI, 4BB, 1HBP, 8K
2B: Kohli
Pitching — Evan Kohli 3.2IP-5H-2R-2ER-1BB-2K; Jeremiah Van De Steeg 6.1IP-5H-0R-0ER-3BB-4K; Hunter Hart 1IP-0H-0R-0ER-0BB-2K
Hutchinson 3, Waterville 0 (Sept. 1)
Hutch …. 001 100 010 — 3 9 3
Wtrvl …. 000 000 000 — 0 3 2
Hutch stats
Batting — Jayden Fleck 0-4; Matthew Piechowski 1-4, 1R; Jake Wendland 0-3; Evan Kohli 2-4, 1R, 1RBI; Marcus Hahn 2-4, 1RBI; Jake Arlt 1-4; Keegan Macemon 0-3; Noah Corrow 2-4, 1R; Cody Arlt 1-4; Totals — 9-34, 3R, 2RBI, 1BB, 6K
HR: Kohli
2B: Kohli, Hahn
Pitching — Judson McKown 9IP-5H-0R-0ER-2BB-2K
Hutchinson 7, New Market 5 (Sept. 1)
N Mar …. 210 011 000 — 5 15 0
Hutch …. 010 030 30x — 7 12 1
Hutch stats
Batting — Jayden Fleck 4-5 2R; Matthew Piechowski 2-4; Jake Wendland 2-3, 1R, 1 RBI; Evan Kohli 1-4, 2R, 2RBI; Marcus Hahn 2-3, 2R, 4RBI; Jake Arlt 1-3; Keegan Macemon 0-4; Noah Corrow 0-4; Cody Arlt 0-4; Totals — 12-34, 7R, 7RBI, 4BB, 1HBP, 7K
HR: Hahn (2), Kohli
2B: Fleck
Pitching — Evan Kohli 5IP-13H-5R-4ER-3K; Hunter Hart 4IP-2H-0R-0ER-2BB-3K
Jordan 4, Hutchinson 2 (Sept. 2)
Hutch …. 100 000 010 — 2 9 1
Jordn …. 000 130 00- — 4 7 1
Hutch stats
Batting — Jayden Fleck 2-4, 1R; Matthew Piechowski 1-4, 1R; Jake Wendland 2-4, 1RBI; Evan Kohli 1-4, 1RBI; Marcus Hahn 0-4; Jake Arlt 0-4; Keegan Macemon 0-3; Noah Corrow 2-4; Cody Arlt 1-4; Totals — 9-35, 2R, 2RBI, 1BB, 5K
2B: Fleck, Wendland
Pitching — Kyle Messner 4IP-5H-4R-3ER-1BB-2K; Jeremiah VanDeSteeg 4IP-2H-0R-0ER-2BB-4K