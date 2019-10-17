Girls Swimming

and Diving

Wright County Conference

;Conf.;Overall

Hutchinson;6-0;6-0

Mound Westonka/HF;6-1;7-1

Orono;5-2;7-2

Waconia;4-3;6-3

Delano;4-2;5-2

Dassel-Cokato;2-4;2-6

New Prague;1-5;2-7

Litchfield;1-6;1-10

Watertown-Mayer;0-6;0-6

Oct. 15 results

Orono 95, Benilde-St. Margaret’s 91

St. Peter 96, New Prague 88

Buffalo 97, Dassel-Cokato 83

Football

North Central White

;Dist.;Overall

Hutchinson;6-0;8-0

Becker;5-1;7-1

Rocori;4-2;6-2

Delano;3-3;5-3

Willmar;2-4;2-6

Big Lake;1-5;2-6

St. Cloud Apollo;0-6;1-6

Oct. 16 results

Hutchinson 44, Willmar 7

Rocori 34, St. Cloud Apollo 0

Delano 48, Big Lake 14

Becker 38, Sartell-St. Stephen 6

Rec. Volleyball

Co-Rec Class B

;points;W-L

MSSB Glencoe;24;7-0

Portraits by Cindy;20;5-2

Not Be Named;16;4-3

Blokus;16;4-3

Uptown Funk;16;4-3

Empire Spikes Back;9;2-5

Main Massage;9;2-5

Ace Hardware;2;0-7

Oct. 15 results

Main Massage 3, Empire Spikes 1

Portraits 3, Not Be Named 1

Uptown 4, Ace Hardware 0

MSSB 3, Blokus 1

Co-Rec Class C

;points;W-L

Silver Lake Liquors;18;5-1

Spike Down;11;3-2

Congo;9;2-3

Wilson & Friends;6;1-5

Oct. 15 results

Spike Down 3, Wilson 1

Silver Lake 3, Wilson 1

Congo 3, Silver Lake 1

State Rankings

Class 4A Football (Oct. 15): 1. Hutchinson, 2. St. Paul Academy, 3. Benilde-St. Margaret’s, 4. Winona, 5. Detroit Lakes, 6. Fridley, 7. Becker, 8. Marshall, 9. St. Anthony, 10. Simley

Tags

Recommended for you