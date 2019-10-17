Girls Swimming
and Diving
Wright County Conference
;Conf.;Overall
Hutchinson;6-0;6-0
Mound Westonka/HF;6-1;7-1
Orono;5-2;7-2
Waconia;4-3;6-3
Delano;4-2;5-2
Dassel-Cokato;2-4;2-6
New Prague;1-5;2-7
Litchfield;1-6;1-10
Watertown-Mayer;0-6;0-6
Oct. 15 results
Orono 95, Benilde-St. Margaret’s 91
St. Peter 96, New Prague 88
Buffalo 97, Dassel-Cokato 83
Football
North Central White
;Dist.;Overall
Hutchinson;6-0;8-0
Becker;5-1;7-1
Rocori;4-2;6-2
Delano;3-3;5-3
Willmar;2-4;2-6
Big Lake;1-5;2-6
St. Cloud Apollo;0-6;1-6
Oct. 16 results
Hutchinson 44, Willmar 7
Rocori 34, St. Cloud Apollo 0
Delano 48, Big Lake 14
Becker 38, Sartell-St. Stephen 6
Rec. Volleyball
Co-Rec Class B
;points;W-L
MSSB Glencoe;24;7-0
Portraits by Cindy;20;5-2
Not Be Named;16;4-3
Blokus;16;4-3
Uptown Funk;16;4-3
Empire Spikes Back;9;2-5
Main Massage;9;2-5
Ace Hardware;2;0-7
Oct. 15 results
Main Massage 3, Empire Spikes 1
Portraits 3, Not Be Named 1
Uptown 4, Ace Hardware 0
MSSB 3, Blokus 1
Co-Rec Class C
;points;W-L
Silver Lake Liquors;18;5-1
Spike Down;11;3-2
Congo;9;2-3
Wilson & Friends;6;1-5
Oct. 15 results
Spike Down 3, Wilson 1
Silver Lake 3, Wilson 1
Congo 3, Silver Lake 1
State Rankings
Class 4A Football (Oct. 15): 1. Hutchinson, 2. St. Paul Academy, 3. Benilde-St. Margaret’s, 4. Winona, 5. Detroit Lakes, 6. Fridley, 7. Becker, 8. Marshall, 9. St. Anthony, 10. Simley