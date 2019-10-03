Girls Soccer

Wright County Conference

;Conf.;Overall

Orono;7-0-1;8-3-3

Waconia;7-0-1;9-2-4

Holy Family;6-2-0;9-6-0

New Prague;5-3-0;7-6-2

Watertown-Mayer;4-2-1;11-2-1

Delano;3-4-1;5-8-2

Mound Westonka;2-5-1;3-9-1

Rockford;1-6-1;2-10-1

Glencoe-Silver Lake;1-6-0;3-9-0

Hutchinson;0-8-0;1-12-0

Sept. 30 results

Big Lake 3, Hutchinson 1

Waconia 5, Holy Family 0

New Prague 2, Delano 0

Mound Westonka 2, Rockford 2

Oct. 1 results

Waconia 5, Mankato East 0

St. Peter 2, Holy Family 1

Delano 0, Big Lake 0

Oct. 2 results

Lakeville South 6, New Prague 0

Big Lake 3, Hutchinson 1 (Sept. 30)

Hutch … 1 0

Big L …. 3 0

Hutch stats

Goals — Maddy Seifert 1

Assists — Erin Tews 1

Saves — Alia Rieger 4/7, Maddy Seifert 11/11

Boys Soccer

Wright County Conference

;Conf.;Overall

Orono;6-0-0;12-2-0

Holy Family;5-0-0;8-4-0

Waconia;5-2-0;13-2-0

Rockford;3-3-1;8-6-1

New Prague;2-4-0;4-11-0

Delano;1-4-1;5-8-2

Mound Westonka;1-5-0;5-9-0

Hutchinson;0-6-0;4-10-0

Sept. 30 results

Rockford 3, Mound Westonka 2

New Prague 1, Delano 0

Oct. 1 results

Waconia 6, Hutchinson 0

Rockford 9, West Lutheran 1

Benilde-St. Margaret’s 1, Holy Family 0

Waconia 6, Hutchinson 0 (Oct. 1)

Wac ….. 4 2

Hutch … 0 0

Hutch stats

Goals — None

Assists — None

Saves — Brandon Bettenhausen 16/22

Volleyball

Wright County Conference East

;Conf.;Overall

Hutchinson;2-0;12-7

New Prague;2-0;15-5

Orono;1-1;7-11

Waconia;1-1;11-9

Delano;0-2;8-13

Holy Family Catholic;0-2;0-13

Sept. 30 results

Hutchinson 3, Big Lake 0

Waconia 3, Shakopee 2

New Prague 3, Jordan 0

Oct. 1 results

Hutchinson 3, Sartell 1

Waconia 3, Edina 0

Maple Lake 3, Delano 0

New Prague 3, Bloomington Jefferson 0

Hutchinson 3, Big Lake 0 (Sept. 30)

Hutch … 25 25 25

Big L …. 12 17 18

Hutch stats

Kills — Emma Olberg 6, Grace Daak 9, Aubrey Brunkhorst 1, Adri Rhoda 6, Morgan Ellis 4, MIchaela Stamer 1, Ari Vos 1

Assists — Michaela Stamer 24, Emily Messner 2, Rhoda 1

Digs — Olberg 14, Rhoda 4, Ellis 4, Michaela Stamer 9, Messner 17, Rachel Scheele 1, Alyssa Stamer 9

Blocking aces — Olberg 2, Daak 3, Rhoda 2

Serving aces — Olberg 1, Rhoda 2, Ellis 3, Stamer 1

Hutchinson 3, Sartel-St. Stephen (Oct. 1)

Sartell ... 20 25 14 17

Hutch ….. 25 17 25 25

Hutch stats

Kills — Emma Olberg 7, Grace Daak 18, Aubrey Brunkhorst 4, Adri Rhoda 14, Morgan Ellis 6, Michaela Stamer 2, Emily Messner 1

Assists — Olberg 1, Rhoda 1, Michaela Stamer 42, Messner 4

Digs — Olberg 12, Daak 1, Brunkhorst 2, Rhoda 2, Ellis 3, Michaela Stamer 12, Messner 26, Rachel Scheele 6, Alyssa Stamer 11

Blocking aces — Olberg 1, Daak 2, Rhoda 2, Ellis 2

Serving aces — Olberg 4, Rhoda 1, Messner 3, Scheele 1, Alyssa Stamer 2

Girls Swimming

and Diving

Wright County Conference

;Conf.;Overall

Hutchinson;4-0;4-0

Mound Westonka/HF;4-1;5-1

Waconia;4-2;5-2

Orono;3-2;4-2

Delano;2-2;3-2

Dassel-Cokato;2-2;2-3

New Prague;1-3;2-4

Litchfield;1-4;1-7

Watertown-Mayer;0-5;0-5

Oct. 1 results

Waconia 98, St. Peter 88

Mound Westonka 111, Marshall 75

Rec. Volleyball

Co-Rec Class B

;points;W-L

MSSB Glencoe;15;4-0

Blokus;12;3-2

Uptown Funk;11;3-2

Not Be Named;10;3-1

Portraits by Cindy;9;2-2

Empire Spikes Back;8;2-3

Main Massage;5;1-4

Ace Hardware;2;0-4

Oct. 1 results

Portraits 3, Blokus 1

Not Be Named 4, Empire Spikes 0

Blokus 3, Main Massage 1

Uptown 3, Empire Spikes 1

Uptown 4, Main Massage 0

MSSB Glencoe 4, Ace Hardware 0

Co-Rec Class C

;points;W-L

Silver Lake Liquors;10;3-0

Spike Down;8;2-1

Congo;5;1-2

Wilson & Friends;1;0-3

Oct. 1 results

Silver Lake Liquors 4, Wilson 0

Spike Down 4, Congo 0

State Rankings

Class 4A Football (Oct. 2): 1. St. Paul Academy, 2. Hutchinson, 3. Benilde-St. Margaret’s, 4. Winona, 5. Detroit Lakes, 6. Fridley, 7. Becker, 8. Marshall, 9. Simley, 10. Rocori

