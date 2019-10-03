Girls Soccer
Wright County Conference
;Conf.;Overall
Orono;7-0-1;8-3-3
Waconia;7-0-1;9-2-4
Holy Family;6-2-0;9-6-0
New Prague;5-3-0;7-6-2
Watertown-Mayer;4-2-1;11-2-1
Delano;3-4-1;5-8-2
Mound Westonka;2-5-1;3-9-1
Rockford;1-6-1;2-10-1
Glencoe-Silver Lake;1-6-0;3-9-0
Hutchinson;0-8-0;1-12-0
Sept. 30 results
Big Lake 3, Hutchinson 1
Waconia 5, Holy Family 0
New Prague 2, Delano 0
Mound Westonka 2, Rockford 2
Oct. 1 results
Waconia 5, Mankato East 0
St. Peter 2, Holy Family 1
Delano 0, Big Lake 0
Oct. 2 results
Lakeville South 6, New Prague 0
Big Lake 3, Hutchinson 1 (Sept. 30)
Hutch … 1 0
Big L …. 3 0
Hutch stats
Goals — Maddy Seifert 1
Assists — Erin Tews 1
Saves — Alia Rieger 4/7, Maddy Seifert 11/11
Boys Soccer
Wright County Conference
;Conf.;Overall
Orono;6-0-0;12-2-0
Holy Family;5-0-0;8-4-0
Waconia;5-2-0;13-2-0
Rockford;3-3-1;8-6-1
New Prague;2-4-0;4-11-0
Delano;1-4-1;5-8-2
Mound Westonka;1-5-0;5-9-0
Hutchinson;0-6-0;4-10-0
Sept. 30 results
Rockford 3, Mound Westonka 2
New Prague 1, Delano 0
Oct. 1 results
Waconia 6, Hutchinson 0
Rockford 9, West Lutheran 1
Benilde-St. Margaret’s 1, Holy Family 0
Waconia 6, Hutchinson 0 (Oct. 1)
Wac ….. 4 2
Hutch … 0 0
Hutch stats
Goals — None
Assists — None
Saves — Brandon Bettenhausen 16/22
Volleyball
Wright County Conference East
;Conf.;Overall
Hutchinson;2-0;12-7
New Prague;2-0;15-5
Orono;1-1;7-11
Waconia;1-1;11-9
Delano;0-2;8-13
Holy Family Catholic;0-2;0-13
Sept. 30 results
Hutchinson 3, Big Lake 0
Waconia 3, Shakopee 2
New Prague 3, Jordan 0
Oct. 1 results
Hutchinson 3, Sartell 1
Waconia 3, Edina 0
Maple Lake 3, Delano 0
New Prague 3, Bloomington Jefferson 0
Hutchinson 3, Big Lake 0 (Sept. 30)
Hutch … 25 25 25
Big L …. 12 17 18
Hutch stats
Kills — Emma Olberg 6, Grace Daak 9, Aubrey Brunkhorst 1, Adri Rhoda 6, Morgan Ellis 4, MIchaela Stamer 1, Ari Vos 1
Assists — Michaela Stamer 24, Emily Messner 2, Rhoda 1
Digs — Olberg 14, Rhoda 4, Ellis 4, Michaela Stamer 9, Messner 17, Rachel Scheele 1, Alyssa Stamer 9
Blocking aces — Olberg 2, Daak 3, Rhoda 2
Serving aces — Olberg 1, Rhoda 2, Ellis 3, Stamer 1
Hutchinson 3, Sartel-St. Stephen (Oct. 1)
Sartell ... 20 25 14 17
Hutch ….. 25 17 25 25
Hutch stats
Kills — Emma Olberg 7, Grace Daak 18, Aubrey Brunkhorst 4, Adri Rhoda 14, Morgan Ellis 6, Michaela Stamer 2, Emily Messner 1
Assists — Olberg 1, Rhoda 1, Michaela Stamer 42, Messner 4
Digs — Olberg 12, Daak 1, Brunkhorst 2, Rhoda 2, Ellis 3, Michaela Stamer 12, Messner 26, Rachel Scheele 6, Alyssa Stamer 11
Blocking aces — Olberg 1, Daak 2, Rhoda 2, Ellis 2
Serving aces — Olberg 4, Rhoda 1, Messner 3, Scheele 1, Alyssa Stamer 2
Girls Swimming
and Diving
Wright County Conference
;Conf.;Overall
Hutchinson;4-0;4-0
Mound Westonka/HF;4-1;5-1
Waconia;4-2;5-2
Orono;3-2;4-2
Delano;2-2;3-2
Dassel-Cokato;2-2;2-3
New Prague;1-3;2-4
Litchfield;1-4;1-7
Watertown-Mayer;0-5;0-5
Oct. 1 results
Waconia 98, St. Peter 88
Mound Westonka 111, Marshall 75
Rec. Volleyball
Co-Rec Class B
;points;W-L
MSSB Glencoe;15;4-0
Blokus;12;3-2
Uptown Funk;11;3-2
Not Be Named;10;3-1
Portraits by Cindy;9;2-2
Empire Spikes Back;8;2-3
Main Massage;5;1-4
Ace Hardware;2;0-4
Oct. 1 results
Portraits 3, Blokus 1
Not Be Named 4, Empire Spikes 0
Blokus 3, Main Massage 1
Uptown 3, Empire Spikes 1
Uptown 4, Main Massage 0
MSSB Glencoe 4, Ace Hardware 0
Co-Rec Class C
;points;W-L
Silver Lake Liquors;10;3-0
Spike Down;8;2-1
Congo;5;1-2
Wilson & Friends;1;0-3
Oct. 1 results
Silver Lake Liquors 4, Wilson 0
Spike Down 4, Congo 0
State Rankings
Class 4A Football (Oct. 2): 1. St. Paul Academy, 2. Hutchinson, 3. Benilde-St. Margaret’s, 4. Winona, 5. Detroit Lakes, 6. Fridley, 7. Becker, 8. Marshall, 9. Simley, 10. Rocori