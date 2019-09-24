Girls Tennis

Wright County Conference East

;Conf.;Overall

Orono;3-0;8-2

Delano;3-1;10-1

Hutchinson;2-1;17-2

New Prague;1-3;3-7

Holy Family Catholic;0-4;4-10

Sept. 19 results

Hutchinson 5, New Prague 2

Delano 7, GSL 0

Orono 7, Holy Family 0

Hutchinson 5, New Prague 2 (Sept. 19)

Singles — 1. Haley Knorr (H) over Kianna Howard 6-2, 6-0; 2. Britta Johnson (H) over Libby Hummel 6-1, 6-2; 3. Alex Hantge (H) over Ashley Hanson 6-1, 6-2; 4. Sabrina Tracy (H) over Carly Gothberg 4-6, 6-0, 6-1

Doubles — 1. Maggie Eckhart/Ellie Campbell (H) over Emily Russo/Sarah Berg 6-2, 1-6, 7-5; 2. Meredith Girard/Paige Telecky (H) over Maddie Dorner/Maggie Neilsen 7-6, 6-2; 3. Avarie Petersen/Hannah Ladwig (H) over Brenna Solheld/Rachel Russo 6-3, 7-6

Girls Soccer

Wright County Conference

;Conf.;Overall

Orono;4-0-1;5-3-3

Holy Family;4-1-0;7-4-0

Waconia;3-0-1;3-2-4

Watertown-Mayer;3-1-1;9-1-1

Delano;2-2-1;3-6-1

New Prague;2-3-0;4-5-2

Mound Westonka;2-3-0;2-7-0

Glencoe-Silver Lake;1-4-0;3-7-0

Rockford;1-4-0;2-8-0

Hutchinson;0-4-0;1-7-0

Sept. 19 results

Rockford 2, Hutchinson 0

Waconia 1, New Prague 0

Orono 2, Watertown-Mayer 0

Holy Family 2, Delano 1

Mound Westonka 8, GSL 2

Sept. 21 results

Willmar 3, Hutchinson 1

Shakopee 5, Holy Family 0

DeLaSalle 5, Waconia 1

New Ulm 3, Mound Westonka 2

Faribault 7, GSL 2

Rockford 2, Hutchinson 0 (Sept. 19)

Rock …. 2 0

Hutch … 0 0

Hutch stats

Goals — None

Saves — Alia Rieger 10/12

Willmar 3, Hutchinson 1 (Sept. 21)

Hutch … 1 0

Willm … 0 3

Hutch stats

Goals — Ellie Ketcher 1

Saves — Alia Rieger 8/11

Boys Soccer

Wright County Conference

;Conf.;Overall

Holy Family;4-0-0;6-3-0

Orono;3-0-0;8-2-0

Waconia;3-2-0;9-2-0

New Prague;1-3-0;3-9-0

Mound Westonka;1-3-0;4-6-0

Rockford;1-2-1;4-5-1

Delano;0-2-1;4-5-2

Hutchinson;0-2-0;4-6-0

Sept. 19 results

Rockford 4, Hutchinson 1

Waconia 4, New Prague 0

Holy Family 4, Delano 1

Sept. 21 results

Willmar 9, Hutchinson 4

Mound Westonka 2, New Ulm 1

Shakopee 4, Holy Family 2

Waconia 2, SW Minnesota Christian 0

Orono 3, Anoka 2

Princeton 4, Rockford 2

Hutchinson 4, Rockford 1 (Sept. 19)

Willm … 1 3

Hutch … 0 1

Hutch stats

Goals — Daniel Roach 1

Saves — Brandon Bettenhausen 10/14

Willmar 9, Hutchinson 4 (Sept. 21)

Willm … 6 3

Hutch … 0 4

Hutch stats

Goals — Owen Streich 1, Aiden Young 1, Daniel Roach 1, Own Goal 1

Assists — Sam Kvale 1, Simon Schmitz 1

Saves — Brandon Bettenhausen 4/12

Volleyball

Wright County Conference East

;Conf.;Overall

Orono;1-0;7-10

Hutchinson;1-0;9-6

New Prague;0-0;11-5

Waconia;0-0;6-6

Delano;0-1;5-10

Holy Family Catholic;0-1;0-11

Sept. 19 results

Hutchinson 3, Holy Family 1

Orono 3, Delano 1

Sept. 20 results

Eagan 2, New Prague 0

New Prague 2, Hopkins 0

Sept. 21 results

Zumbrota-M 2, Orono 0

Orono 2, Hastings 1

Orono 2, St. Paul Central 0

Albany 2, Orono 0

Shakopee 2, New Prague 1

New Prague 2, Prior Lake 0

Girls Swimming

and Diving

Wright County Conference

;Conf.;Overall

Hutchinson;3-0;3-0

Mound Westonka/HF;4-1;4-1

Orono;2-1;3-1

Dassel-Cokato;2-1;2-1

Waconia;2-2;2-2

New Prague;1-2;2-3

Delano;1-2;1-2

Watertown-Mayer;0-3;0-3

Litchfield;0-3;0-6

Sept. 19 results

Hutchinson 113, Mound Westonka/HF 73

Delano 109, Litchfield 58

Waconia 109, New Prague 77

Dassel-Cokato 80, Watertown-Mayer 65

Orono 54, Breck 48

Football

North Central White

;Dist.;Overall

Hutchinson;3-0;4-0

Becker;2-1;3-1

Rocori;2-1;3-1

Delano;1-1;3-1

Willmar;1-1;1-3

St. Cloud Apollo;0-2;1-3

Big Lake;0-3;1-3

Sept. 20 results

Hutchinson 76, St. Cloud Apollo 0

Rocori 27, Delano 7

Becker 48, Big Lake 7

Alexandria 43, Willmar 13

State Rankings

Class 3A Volleyball (Sept. 23): 1. Eagan, 2. Northfield, 3. Wayzata, 4. Lakeville North, 5. East Ridge, 6. Lakeville South, 7. Shakopee, 8. Champlin Park, 9. Moorhead, 10. Minnetonka

Class 1A Boys Soccer (Sept. 23): 1. Academy of Holy Angels, 2. Breck, 3. Waconia, 4. Blake, 5. DeLaSalle, 6. Orono, 7. Totino-Grace, 8. Simley, 9. Bemdji, 10. Austin

Class 1A Girls Soccer (Sept. 23): 1. Hill-Murray, 2. Mahtomedi, 3. Academy of Holy Angels, 4. Visitation, 5. Benilde-St. Margaret’s, 6. Breck, 7. Mankato West, 8. Chisago Lakes, 9. Blake, 10. Rochester Lourdes

Class 2A Girls Tennis (Sept. 22): 1. Edina, 2. Minnetonka, 3. Mahtomedi, 4. Mounds View, 5. Rochester Mayo, 6. Elk River, 7. Rochester Century, 8. Burnsville, 9. Duluth East, 10. Woodbury

Class 2A Girls Tennis Individuals (Sept. 22): 1. Nicole Copeland (Edina), 2. Karin Young (Eastview), 3. Zoe Adkins (Maple Grove), 4. Delaney Schurhamer (Woodbury), 5. Nicole Snezhko (Robbinsdale Armstrong), 6. Selah Stibbins (Washburn), 7. Aili Hietela (Duluth East), 8. Sarah Shabaz (Minnetonka), 9. Nicole Ridenour (Roseville), 10. Annika Munson (Mahtomedia)

Class 1A Girls Swimming and Diving (Sept. 20): 1. Visitation, 2. Hutchinson, 3. Sartell, 4. Mound Westonka/Holy Family, 5. Delano, 6. Mankato West, 7. Orono, 8. Breck, 9. Benilde St. Margaret’s and Sauk Centre, 10. Richfield

Class 2A Girls Cross Country (Sept. 23): 1. Edina, 2. Stillwater, 3. St. Michael-Albertville, 4. Wayzata, 5. Minnetonka, 6. St. Paul Highland Park, 7. Eden Prairie, 8. Forest Lake, 9. Marshall, 10. Alexandria

Class 2A Girls Cross Country Individuals (Sept. 23): 1. Abbey Nechanicky (Wayzata), 2. Analee Weaver (Stillwater), 3. Anna Fenske (Farmington), 4. Ali Weimer (STMA), 5. Molly Moening (St. Paul Highland Park), 6. Katie Sigrud (STMA), 7. Halle Mestery (East Ridge), 8. Ella Dufault (Waseca), 9. Claire Vukovics (Lakeville North), 10. Madeline Verkerke (White Bear Lake)

Class 2A Boys Cross Country (Sept. 23): 1. Eden Prairie, 2. Mounds View, 3. White Bear Lake, 4. Edina, 5. St. Paul Highland Park, 6. Eastview, 7. Stillwater, 8. Hopkins, 9. Wayzata, 9. Prior Lake

Class 2A Boys Cross Country Individuals (Sept. 23): 1. Oliver Paleen (St. Paul Highland Park), 2. Nicholas Scheller (Chanhassen), 3. Colden Longley (Bloomington Jefferson), 4. Mickies Kiros (St. Paul Central), 5. AJ Green (Eastview), 6. Finn Sokolowski (Mounds View), 7. Carter Briggs (Winona), 8. Max Nelson (White Bear Lake), 9. Zach Spears (Eden Prairie), 10. Gabe Smit (Prior Lake)

Rec. Volleyball

Co-Rec Class B

;points;W-L

MSSB Glencoe;7;2-0

Blokus;4;1-1

Empire Spikes Back;4;1-1

Uptown “Funk”;3;1-0

Not Be Named;3;1-0

Portraits by Cindy;2;0-2

Main Massage;1;0-1

Ace Hardware;1;0-1

Nov. 17 results

Blokus 4, Ace Hardware 0

Uptown 3, Portraits 1

Empire Spikes 4, Blokus 0

MSSB 3, Portraits 1

MSSB 4, Empire Spikes 0

Not Be Named 3, Main Massage 1

Co-Rec Class C

;points;W-L

Congo;4;1-0

Silver Lake Liquors;3;1-0

Spike Down;1;0-1

Wilson & Friends;0;0-1

Nov. 17 results

Congo 4, Wilson 0

Silver Lake 3, Spike Down 1

Women’s Class A

;points;W-L

ACC Midwest;7;2-0

Hard Hitters;4;1-0

Leap Frogs;4;1-0

Serves U Right;4;1-1

Kiss My Ace;1;0-2

Lazy Aces;0;0-0

Some Spike It Hot;0;0-2

Nov. 19 results

Leap Frogs 4, Kiss My Ace 0

Hard Hitters 4, Some Spike It Hot 0

ACC Midwest 3, Kiss My Ace 1

Serves U Right 4, Some Spike It Hot 0

ACC Midwest 4, Serves U Right 0

Women’s Class B

;points;W-L

Hit That!;4;1-0

Party of Six;3;1-0

Chaos;1;0-1

Team Fun;0;0-1

Nov. 19 results

Hit That! 4, Team Fun 0

Party of Six 3, Chaos 1

Women’s Class C

;points;W-L

Gym Class Dropouts 4;1-0

TNT;3;1-0

“Ya Dig”;1;0-1

The Huls Team;0;0-1

Nov. 19 results

TNT 3, Ya Dig 1

Gym Class 4, Huls Team 0

Tags

Recommended for you