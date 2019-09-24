Girls Tennis
Wright County Conference East
;Conf.;Overall
Orono;3-0;8-2
Delano;3-1;10-1
Hutchinson;2-1;17-2
New Prague;1-3;3-7
Holy Family Catholic;0-4;4-10
Sept. 19 results
Hutchinson 5, New Prague 2
Delano 7, GSL 0
Orono 7, Holy Family 0
Hutchinson 5, New Prague 2 (Sept. 19)
Singles — 1. Haley Knorr (H) over Kianna Howard 6-2, 6-0; 2. Britta Johnson (H) over Libby Hummel 6-1, 6-2; 3. Alex Hantge (H) over Ashley Hanson 6-1, 6-2; 4. Sabrina Tracy (H) over Carly Gothberg 4-6, 6-0, 6-1
Doubles — 1. Maggie Eckhart/Ellie Campbell (H) over Emily Russo/Sarah Berg 6-2, 1-6, 7-5; 2. Meredith Girard/Paige Telecky (H) over Maddie Dorner/Maggie Neilsen 7-6, 6-2; 3. Avarie Petersen/Hannah Ladwig (H) over Brenna Solheld/Rachel Russo 6-3, 7-6
Girls Soccer
Wright County Conference
;Conf.;Overall
Orono;4-0-1;5-3-3
Holy Family;4-1-0;7-4-0
Waconia;3-0-1;3-2-4
Watertown-Mayer;3-1-1;9-1-1
Delano;2-2-1;3-6-1
New Prague;2-3-0;4-5-2
Mound Westonka;2-3-0;2-7-0
Glencoe-Silver Lake;1-4-0;3-7-0
Rockford;1-4-0;2-8-0
Hutchinson;0-4-0;1-7-0
Sept. 19 results
Rockford 2, Hutchinson 0
Waconia 1, New Prague 0
Orono 2, Watertown-Mayer 0
Holy Family 2, Delano 1
Mound Westonka 8, GSL 2
Sept. 21 results
Willmar 3, Hutchinson 1
Shakopee 5, Holy Family 0
DeLaSalle 5, Waconia 1
New Ulm 3, Mound Westonka 2
Faribault 7, GSL 2
Rockford 2, Hutchinson 0 (Sept. 19)
Rock …. 2 0
Hutch … 0 0
Hutch stats
Goals — None
Saves — Alia Rieger 10/12
Willmar 3, Hutchinson 1 (Sept. 21)
Hutch … 1 0
Willm … 0 3
Hutch stats
Goals — Ellie Ketcher 1
Saves — Alia Rieger 8/11
Boys Soccer
Wright County Conference
;Conf.;Overall
Holy Family;4-0-0;6-3-0
Orono;3-0-0;8-2-0
Waconia;3-2-0;9-2-0
New Prague;1-3-0;3-9-0
Mound Westonka;1-3-0;4-6-0
Rockford;1-2-1;4-5-1
Delano;0-2-1;4-5-2
Hutchinson;0-2-0;4-6-0
Sept. 19 results
Rockford 4, Hutchinson 1
Waconia 4, New Prague 0
Holy Family 4, Delano 1
Sept. 21 results
Willmar 9, Hutchinson 4
Mound Westonka 2, New Ulm 1
Shakopee 4, Holy Family 2
Waconia 2, SW Minnesota Christian 0
Orono 3, Anoka 2
Princeton 4, Rockford 2
Hutchinson 4, Rockford 1 (Sept. 19)
Willm … 1 3
Hutch … 0 1
Hutch stats
Goals — Daniel Roach 1
Saves — Brandon Bettenhausen 10/14
Willmar 9, Hutchinson 4 (Sept. 21)
Willm … 6 3
Hutch … 0 4
Hutch stats
Goals — Owen Streich 1, Aiden Young 1, Daniel Roach 1, Own Goal 1
Assists — Sam Kvale 1, Simon Schmitz 1
Saves — Brandon Bettenhausen 4/12
Volleyball
Wright County Conference East
;Conf.;Overall
Orono;1-0;7-10
Hutchinson;1-0;9-6
New Prague;0-0;11-5
Waconia;0-0;6-6
Delano;0-1;5-10
Holy Family Catholic;0-1;0-11
Sept. 19 results
Hutchinson 3, Holy Family 1
Orono 3, Delano 1
Sept. 20 results
Eagan 2, New Prague 0
New Prague 2, Hopkins 0
Sept. 21 results
Zumbrota-M 2, Orono 0
Orono 2, Hastings 1
Orono 2, St. Paul Central 0
Albany 2, Orono 0
Shakopee 2, New Prague 1
New Prague 2, Prior Lake 0
Girls Swimming
and Diving
Wright County Conference
;Conf.;Overall
Hutchinson;3-0;3-0
Mound Westonka/HF;4-1;4-1
Orono;2-1;3-1
Dassel-Cokato;2-1;2-1
Waconia;2-2;2-2
New Prague;1-2;2-3
Delano;1-2;1-2
Watertown-Mayer;0-3;0-3
Litchfield;0-3;0-6
Sept. 19 results
Hutchinson 113, Mound Westonka/HF 73
Delano 109, Litchfield 58
Waconia 109, New Prague 77
Dassel-Cokato 80, Watertown-Mayer 65
Orono 54, Breck 48
Football
North Central White
;Dist.;Overall
Hutchinson;3-0;4-0
Becker;2-1;3-1
Rocori;2-1;3-1
Delano;1-1;3-1
Willmar;1-1;1-3
St. Cloud Apollo;0-2;1-3
Big Lake;0-3;1-3
Sept. 20 results
Hutchinson 76, St. Cloud Apollo 0
Rocori 27, Delano 7
Becker 48, Big Lake 7
Alexandria 43, Willmar 13
State Rankings
Class 3A Volleyball (Sept. 23): 1. Eagan, 2. Northfield, 3. Wayzata, 4. Lakeville North, 5. East Ridge, 6. Lakeville South, 7. Shakopee, 8. Champlin Park, 9. Moorhead, 10. Minnetonka
Class 1A Boys Soccer (Sept. 23): 1. Academy of Holy Angels, 2. Breck, 3. Waconia, 4. Blake, 5. DeLaSalle, 6. Orono, 7. Totino-Grace, 8. Simley, 9. Bemdji, 10. Austin
Class 1A Girls Soccer (Sept. 23): 1. Hill-Murray, 2. Mahtomedi, 3. Academy of Holy Angels, 4. Visitation, 5. Benilde-St. Margaret’s, 6. Breck, 7. Mankato West, 8. Chisago Lakes, 9. Blake, 10. Rochester Lourdes
Class 2A Girls Tennis (Sept. 22): 1. Edina, 2. Minnetonka, 3. Mahtomedi, 4. Mounds View, 5. Rochester Mayo, 6. Elk River, 7. Rochester Century, 8. Burnsville, 9. Duluth East, 10. Woodbury
Class 2A Girls Tennis Individuals (Sept. 22): 1. Nicole Copeland (Edina), 2. Karin Young (Eastview), 3. Zoe Adkins (Maple Grove), 4. Delaney Schurhamer (Woodbury), 5. Nicole Snezhko (Robbinsdale Armstrong), 6. Selah Stibbins (Washburn), 7. Aili Hietela (Duluth East), 8. Sarah Shabaz (Minnetonka), 9. Nicole Ridenour (Roseville), 10. Annika Munson (Mahtomedia)
Class 1A Girls Swimming and Diving (Sept. 20): 1. Visitation, 2. Hutchinson, 3. Sartell, 4. Mound Westonka/Holy Family, 5. Delano, 6. Mankato West, 7. Orono, 8. Breck, 9. Benilde St. Margaret’s and Sauk Centre, 10. Richfield
Class 2A Girls Cross Country (Sept. 23): 1. Edina, 2. Stillwater, 3. St. Michael-Albertville, 4. Wayzata, 5. Minnetonka, 6. St. Paul Highland Park, 7. Eden Prairie, 8. Forest Lake, 9. Marshall, 10. Alexandria
Class 2A Girls Cross Country Individuals (Sept. 23): 1. Abbey Nechanicky (Wayzata), 2. Analee Weaver (Stillwater), 3. Anna Fenske (Farmington), 4. Ali Weimer (STMA), 5. Molly Moening (St. Paul Highland Park), 6. Katie Sigrud (STMA), 7. Halle Mestery (East Ridge), 8. Ella Dufault (Waseca), 9. Claire Vukovics (Lakeville North), 10. Madeline Verkerke (White Bear Lake)
Class 2A Boys Cross Country (Sept. 23): 1. Eden Prairie, 2. Mounds View, 3. White Bear Lake, 4. Edina, 5. St. Paul Highland Park, 6. Eastview, 7. Stillwater, 8. Hopkins, 9. Wayzata, 9. Prior Lake
Class 2A Boys Cross Country Individuals (Sept. 23): 1. Oliver Paleen (St. Paul Highland Park), 2. Nicholas Scheller (Chanhassen), 3. Colden Longley (Bloomington Jefferson), 4. Mickies Kiros (St. Paul Central), 5. AJ Green (Eastview), 6. Finn Sokolowski (Mounds View), 7. Carter Briggs (Winona), 8. Max Nelson (White Bear Lake), 9. Zach Spears (Eden Prairie), 10. Gabe Smit (Prior Lake)
Rec. Volleyball
Co-Rec Class B
;points;W-L
MSSB Glencoe;7;2-0
Blokus;4;1-1
Empire Spikes Back;4;1-1
Uptown “Funk”;3;1-0
Not Be Named;3;1-0
Portraits by Cindy;2;0-2
Main Massage;1;0-1
Ace Hardware;1;0-1
Nov. 17 results
Blokus 4, Ace Hardware 0
Uptown 3, Portraits 1
Empire Spikes 4, Blokus 0
MSSB 3, Portraits 1
MSSB 4, Empire Spikes 0
Not Be Named 3, Main Massage 1
Co-Rec Class C
;points;W-L
Congo;4;1-0
Silver Lake Liquors;3;1-0
Spike Down;1;0-1
Wilson & Friends;0;0-1
Nov. 17 results
Congo 4, Wilson 0
Silver Lake 3, Spike Down 1
Women’s Class A
;points;W-L
ACC Midwest;7;2-0
Hard Hitters;4;1-0
Leap Frogs;4;1-0
Serves U Right;4;1-1
Kiss My Ace;1;0-2
Lazy Aces;0;0-0
Some Spike It Hot;0;0-2
Nov. 19 results
Leap Frogs 4, Kiss My Ace 0
Hard Hitters 4, Some Spike It Hot 0
ACC Midwest 3, Kiss My Ace 1
Serves U Right 4, Some Spike It Hot 0
ACC Midwest 4, Serves U Right 0
Women’s Class B
;points;W-L
Hit That!;4;1-0
Party of Six;3;1-0
Chaos;1;0-1
Team Fun;0;0-1
Nov. 19 results
Hit That! 4, Team Fun 0
Party of Six 3, Chaos 1
Women’s Class C
;points;W-L
Gym Class Dropouts 4;1-0
TNT;3;1-0
“Ya Dig”;1;0-1
The Huls Team;0;0-1
Nov. 19 results
TNT 3, Ya Dig 1
Gym Class 4, Huls Team 0