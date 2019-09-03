Girls Tennis

Wright County Conference East

;Conf.;Overall

Hutchinson;0-0;10-1

Delano;0-0;3-0

New Prague;0-0;2-2

Holy Family Catholic;0-0;1-4

Orono;0-0;3-0

Aug. 29 results

Hutchinson 7, Belle Plaine 0

Jordan 7, Holy Family 0

Orono 7, Mound Westonka 0

Aug. 30 results

Hutchinson 7, New Ulm 0

Orono 6, Chaska 1

Hutchinson 7, Belle Plaine 0 (Aug. 29)

Singles — 1. Haley Knorr (H) over Katie Piampiano 6-1, 6-2; 2. Britta Johnson (H) over Kadence Bran deleon 6-0, 6-2; 3. Alex Hantge (H) over Isabella England 3-6, 6-2, 6-2; 4. Sabrina Tracy (H) over Emma Drieharst 6-1, 6-0

Doubles — 1. Ellie Campbell/Maggie Eckhart (H) over Kim Teal/Abby Bristlin 6-1, 6-3; 2. Hannah Ladwig/Paige Telecky (H) over Courtney Eppen/Elissa Moonen 6-2, 6-2; 3. Meredith Girard/Avarie Petersen (H) over Ellana Fahey/Kamrin Stier 6-1, 6-1

Hutchinson 7, New Ulm 0 (Aug. 30)

Singles — 1. Haley Knorr (H) over Abby Heitala 6-0, 6-1; 2. Britta Johnson (H) over Malia Emerson 6-1, 6-2; 3. Alex Hantge (H) over Lydia Kirg 6-1, 6-0; 4. Sabrina Tracy (H) over Alex Vigil 6-0, 6-0

Doubles — 1. Ellie Campbell/Maggie Eckhart (H) over Bethany Janssen/Lauren Mager 6-2, 6-2; 2. Meredith Girard/Paige Telecky (H) over Ellie Wilker/Marissa Toderea 6-2, 6-0; 3. Marlee Harlander/Ellie Peterson (H) over Katie Wilker/Maddie Nelson 6-2, 6-0

Girls Soccer

Wright County Conference

;Conf.;Overall

Glencoe-Silver Lake;0-0-0;2-0-0

Watertown-Mayer;0-0-0;4-0-0

Holy Family;0-0-0;2-0-0

Hutchinson;0-0-0;1-2-0

New Prague;0-0-0;1-2-0

Waconia;0-0-0;0-1-1

Orono;0-0-0;1-2-0

Mound-Westonka;0-0-0;0-1-0

Delano;0-0-0;1-4-0

Rockford;0-0-0;1-3-0

Aug. 29 results

Mayer Lutheran 2, Hutchinson 1

Mankato East 2, Delano 0

Orono 1, DeLaSalle 0

Rockford 8, Melrose 1

Aug. 30 results

Owatonna 3, Delano 0

Mayer Lutheran 2, Hutchinson 1 (Aug. 29)

Mayer .. 2 0 - 2

Hutch ... 0 1 - 1

Hutch stats

Goals — Ellie Ketcher

Assists — Jayda Goldschmidt

Saves — Alia Reiger 5/7

Boys Soccer

Wright County Conference

;Conf.;Overall

Waconia;0-0-0;3-0-0

Rockford;0-0-0;3-0-0

Orono;0-0-0;2-1-0

Mound-Westonka;0-0-0;2-1-0

Hutchinson;0-0-0;2-1-0

Delano;0-0-0;2-2-0

New Prague;0-0-0;1-3-0

Holy Family;0-0-0;0-2-0

Aug. 29 results

Rockford 3, East Ridge Academy 1

Simley 3, Delano 0

Farmington 5, New Prague 0

DeLaSalle 2, Orono 1

Volleyball

Wright County Conference East

;Conf.;Overall

New Prague;0-0;2-2

Orono;0-0;2-2

Hutchinson;0-0;1-1

Delano;0-0;3-4

Waconia;0-0;1-2

Holy Family Catholic;0-0;0-6

Aug. 29 results

Hutchinson 3, Litchfield 1

GSL 3, Holy Family 0

Monticello 3, Delano 0

STMA 3, New Prague 2

Aug. 31 results

Minnetonka 2, Holy Family 0

Blaine 2, Holy Family 0

Eden Prairie 2, Holy Family 0

Bloomington Jefferson 2, Holy Family 0

Girls Swimming

and Diving

Wright County Conference

;Conf.;Overall

Hutchinson;0-0;0-0

Delano;0-0;0-0

M-W/Holy Family;1-0;1-0

Dassel-Cokato;0-1;0-1

Waconia;1-0;1-0

Orono;1-0;1-0

Watertown-Mayer;0-1;0-1

New Prague;0-0;1-1

Litchfield;0-1;0-2

Aug. 29 results

Orono 122, Dassel-Cokato 62

Mound Westonka/HF over Litchfield

Waconia 104, Watertown-Mayer 63

Football

North Central White

;Dist.;Overall

Hutchinson;0-0;1-0

St. Cloud Apollo;0-0;1-0

Big Lake;0-0;1-0

Becker;0-0;1-0

Rocori;0-0;1-0

Delano;0-0;1-0

Willmar;0-0;0-1

Aug. 29 results

Rocori 23, Fergus Falls 0

Big Lake 25, Grand Rapid 6

Aug. 30 results

Hutchinson 28, St. Cloud Tech 21

Becker 22, Monticello 3

Delano 31, Sauk Rapids-Rice 24

St. Cloud Apollo 31, St. Francis 24

Detroit Lakes 44, Willmar 43

