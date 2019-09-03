Girls Tennis
Wright County Conference East
;Conf.;Overall
Hutchinson;0-0;10-1
Delano;0-0;3-0
New Prague;0-0;2-2
Holy Family Catholic;0-0;1-4
Orono;0-0;3-0
Aug. 29 results
Hutchinson 7, Belle Plaine 0
Jordan 7, Holy Family 0
Orono 7, Mound Westonka 0
Aug. 30 results
Hutchinson 7, New Ulm 0
Orono 6, Chaska 1
Hutchinson 7, Belle Plaine 0 (Aug. 29)
Singles — 1. Haley Knorr (H) over Katie Piampiano 6-1, 6-2; 2. Britta Johnson (H) over Kadence Bran deleon 6-0, 6-2; 3. Alex Hantge (H) over Isabella England 3-6, 6-2, 6-2; 4. Sabrina Tracy (H) over Emma Drieharst 6-1, 6-0
Doubles — 1. Ellie Campbell/Maggie Eckhart (H) over Kim Teal/Abby Bristlin 6-1, 6-3; 2. Hannah Ladwig/Paige Telecky (H) over Courtney Eppen/Elissa Moonen 6-2, 6-2; 3. Meredith Girard/Avarie Petersen (H) over Ellana Fahey/Kamrin Stier 6-1, 6-1
Hutchinson 7, New Ulm 0 (Aug. 30)
Singles — 1. Haley Knorr (H) over Abby Heitala 6-0, 6-1; 2. Britta Johnson (H) over Malia Emerson 6-1, 6-2; 3. Alex Hantge (H) over Lydia Kirg 6-1, 6-0; 4. Sabrina Tracy (H) over Alex Vigil 6-0, 6-0
Doubles — 1. Ellie Campbell/Maggie Eckhart (H) over Bethany Janssen/Lauren Mager 6-2, 6-2; 2. Meredith Girard/Paige Telecky (H) over Ellie Wilker/Marissa Toderea 6-2, 6-0; 3. Marlee Harlander/Ellie Peterson (H) over Katie Wilker/Maddie Nelson 6-2, 6-0
Girls Soccer
Wright County Conference
;Conf.;Overall
Glencoe-Silver Lake;0-0-0;2-0-0
Watertown-Mayer;0-0-0;4-0-0
Holy Family;0-0-0;2-0-0
Hutchinson;0-0-0;1-2-0
New Prague;0-0-0;1-2-0
Waconia;0-0-0;0-1-1
Orono;0-0-0;1-2-0
Mound-Westonka;0-0-0;0-1-0
Delano;0-0-0;1-4-0
Rockford;0-0-0;1-3-0
Aug. 29 results
Mayer Lutheran 2, Hutchinson 1
Mankato East 2, Delano 0
Orono 1, DeLaSalle 0
Rockford 8, Melrose 1
Aug. 30 results
Owatonna 3, Delano 0
Mayer Lutheran 2, Hutchinson 1 (Aug. 29)
Mayer .. 2 0 - 2
Hutch ... 0 1 - 1
Hutch stats
Goals — Ellie Ketcher
Assists — Jayda Goldschmidt
Saves — Alia Reiger 5/7
Boys Soccer
Wright County Conference
;Conf.;Overall
Waconia;0-0-0;3-0-0
Rockford;0-0-0;3-0-0
Orono;0-0-0;2-1-0
Mound-Westonka;0-0-0;2-1-0
Hutchinson;0-0-0;2-1-0
Delano;0-0-0;2-2-0
New Prague;0-0-0;1-3-0
Holy Family;0-0-0;0-2-0
Aug. 29 results
Rockford 3, East Ridge Academy 1
Simley 3, Delano 0
Farmington 5, New Prague 0
DeLaSalle 2, Orono 1
Volleyball
Wright County Conference East
;Conf.;Overall
New Prague;0-0;2-2
Orono;0-0;2-2
Hutchinson;0-0;1-1
Delano;0-0;3-4
Waconia;0-0;1-2
Holy Family Catholic;0-0;0-6
Aug. 29 results
Hutchinson 3, Litchfield 1
GSL 3, Holy Family 0
Monticello 3, Delano 0
STMA 3, New Prague 2
Aug. 31 results
Minnetonka 2, Holy Family 0
Blaine 2, Holy Family 0
Eden Prairie 2, Holy Family 0
Bloomington Jefferson 2, Holy Family 0
Girls Swimming
and Diving
Wright County Conference
;Conf.;Overall
Hutchinson;0-0;0-0
Delano;0-0;0-0
M-W/Holy Family;1-0;1-0
Dassel-Cokato;0-1;0-1
Waconia;1-0;1-0
Orono;1-0;1-0
Watertown-Mayer;0-1;0-1
New Prague;0-0;1-1
Litchfield;0-1;0-2
Aug. 29 results
Orono 122, Dassel-Cokato 62
Mound Westonka/HF over Litchfield
Waconia 104, Watertown-Mayer 63
Football
North Central White
;Dist.;Overall
Hutchinson;0-0;1-0
St. Cloud Apollo;0-0;1-0
Big Lake;0-0;1-0
Becker;0-0;1-0
Rocori;0-0;1-0
Delano;0-0;1-0
Willmar;0-0;0-1
Aug. 29 results
Rocori 23, Fergus Falls 0
Big Lake 25, Grand Rapid 6
Aug. 30 results
Hutchinson 28, St. Cloud Tech 21
Becker 22, Monticello 3
Delano 31, Sauk Rapids-Rice 24
St. Cloud Apollo 31, St. Francis 24
Detroit Lakes 44, Willmar 43