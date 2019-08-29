Girls Tennis
Wright County Conference East
;Conf.;Overall
Hutchinson;0-0;8-1
Delano;0-0;3-0
New Prague;0-0;2-2
Holy Family Catholic;0-0;1-2
Orono;0-0;1-0
Aug. 27 results
Litchfield 4, Hutchinson 3
Orono 7, GSL 0
Aug. 28 results
Le Sueur-Henderson 5, Holy Family 2
Girls Soccer
Wright County Conference
;Conf.;Overall
Glencoe-Silver Lake;0-0-0;2-0-0
Watertown-Mayer;0-0-0;4-0-0
Holy Family;0-0-0;2-0-0
Hutchinson;0-0-0;1-1-0
New Prague;0-0-0;1-2-0
Waconia;0-0-0;0-1-1
Orono;0-0-0;0-2-0
Mound-Westonka;0-0-0;0-1-0
Delano;0-0-0;1-2-0
Rockford;0-0-0;0-3-0
Aug. 26 results
Watertown-Mayer 4, Providence Academy 1
Aug. 27 results
Holy Family 1, Monticello 0
Lakeville North 2, New Prague 0
Waconia 4, Benilde-SM 4
Rochester Lourdes 1, Orono 0
Delano 1, Heritage Christian 0
Aug. 28 results
Watertown-Mayer 2, Jordan 1
Boys Soccer
Wright County Conference
;Conf.;Overall
Waconia;0-0-0;3-0-0
Orono;0-0-0;2-0-0
Rockford;0-0-0;2-0-0
Hutchinson;0-0-0;2-1-0
Delano;0-0-0;2-1-0
Mound-Westonka;0-0-0;2-1-0
Holy Family;0-0-0;0-2-0
New Prague;0-0-0;1-2-0
Aug. 26 results
Rockford 5, Central MN Christian 1
Hutchinson 4, Groves Academy 1
New Prague 5, Jordan 0
Aug. 27 results
Waconia 2, St. Paul Washington 1
Orono 2, Rochester Lourdes 1
Rocori 5, Hutchinson 1
Southwest Christian 1, Holy Family 0
Delano 1, Heritage Christian 0
Mound Westonka 3, Mankato East 0
Rocori 5, Hutchinson 1 (Aug. 27)
Rocori .. 2 3 - 5
Hutch ... 0 1 - 1
Hutch stats
Goals — Sam Kvale
Assists — Parker Wortz
Saves — Brandon Bettenhausen 10/12; Leonel Gill 8/11
Volleyball
Wright County Conference East
;Conf.;Overall
New Prague;0-0;2-1
Delano;0-0;3-3
Orono;0-0;2-2
Waconia;0-0;1-2
Hutchinson;0-0;0-1
Holy Family Catholic;0-0;0-1
Aug. 26 results
Mound Westonka 3, Orono 2
Aug. 27 results
Marshall 3, Hutchinson 0
Le Sueur-Henderson 3, Holy Family 2
Northfield 3, New Prague 2
Chanhassen 3, Waconia 2
Watertown-Mayer 3, Delano 0
Aug. 28 results
Orono 3, Park Center 1
Girls Swimming
and Diving
Wright County Conference
;Conf.;Overall
Hutchinson;0-0;0-0
Delano;0-0;0-0
M-W/Holy Family;0-0;0-0
Dassel-Cokato;0-0;0-0
Waconia;0-0;0-0
Orono;0-0;0-0
Watertown-Mayer;0-0;0-0
New Prague;0-0;1-1
Litchfield;0-0;0-1
Aug. 27 results
New Prague 103, Bloomington Kennedy 50
Cross Country
Orono Invite (Aug. 28)
Girls team results — 1. East Ridge 24, 2. Orono 55, 3. Wayzata 76, 4. Hutchinson 110, 5. Breck 121
Medalist — Halle Mestery (East Ridge) 18:54.80
Hutch results (75 runners) — 2. Isabelle Schmitz 19:34.10, 20. Lydia Gross 22:48.10, 32. Morgan Dean 23:39.20, 38. Bella Conn 24:08.80, 52. Corina Powell 25:46.80, 55. Jena Lanska 26:19.70, 62. Adeline Plath 27:29.90, 69. Ella Froning 29:12.70, 71. Paige Decker 29:25.10
Boys team results — 1. East Ridge 25, 2. Breck 55, 3. Orono 75, 4. Hutchinson 86, 5. Minneapolist South 148, 6. Minneapolis Patrick Henry 175
Medalist — John Faller (East Ridge) 16:39.30
Hutch results (90 runners) — 8. Ben Becker 17:59.70, 11. Gabe Stassen 18:24.40, 21. Austin Hagen 19:49.50, 30. Cameron Wagner 20:33.30, 41. Austin Dean 21:26.00, 44. Micah Schmitz 21:40.40, 47. Porter Dennis 21:57.90, 54. Tanner Sperl 22:58.20, 69. Connor Stadtlander 24:15.50, 75. Tyson Farley 24:53.00