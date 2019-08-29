Girls Tennis

Wright County Conference East

;Conf.;Overall

Hutchinson;0-0;8-1

Delano;0-0;3-0

New Prague;0-0;2-2

Holy Family Catholic;0-0;1-2

Orono;0-0;1-0

Aug. 27 results

Litchfield 4, Hutchinson 3

Orono 7, GSL 0

Aug. 28 results

Le Sueur-Henderson 5, Holy Family 2

Girls Soccer

Wright County Conference

;Conf.;Overall

Glencoe-Silver Lake;0-0-0;2-0-0

Watertown-Mayer;0-0-0;4-0-0

Holy Family;0-0-0;2-0-0

Hutchinson;0-0-0;1-1-0

New Prague;0-0-0;1-2-0

Waconia;0-0-0;0-1-1

Orono;0-0-0;0-2-0

Mound-Westonka;0-0-0;0-1-0

Delano;0-0-0;1-2-0

Rockford;0-0-0;0-3-0

Aug. 26 results

Watertown-Mayer 4, Providence Academy 1

Aug. 27 results

Holy Family 1, Monticello 0

Lakeville North 2, New Prague 0

Waconia 4, Benilde-SM 4

Rochester Lourdes 1, Orono 0

Delano 1, Heritage Christian 0

Aug. 28 results

Watertown-Mayer 2, Jordan 1

Boys Soccer

Wright County Conference

;Conf.;Overall

Waconia;0-0-0;3-0-0

Orono;0-0-0;2-0-0

Rockford;0-0-0;2-0-0

Hutchinson;0-0-0;2-1-0

Delano;0-0-0;2-1-0

Mound-Westonka;0-0-0;2-1-0

Holy Family;0-0-0;0-2-0

New Prague;0-0-0;1-2-0

Aug. 26 results

Rockford 5, Central MN Christian 1

Hutchinson 4, Groves Academy 1

New Prague 5, Jordan 0

Aug. 27 results

Waconia 2, St. Paul Washington 1

Orono 2, Rochester Lourdes 1

Rocori 5, Hutchinson 1

Southwest Christian 1, Holy Family 0

Delano 1, Heritage Christian 0

Mound Westonka 3, Mankato East 0

Rocori 5, Hutchinson 1 (Aug. 27)

Rocori .. 2 3 - 5

Hutch ... 0 1 - 1

Hutch stats

Goals — Sam Kvale

Assists — Parker Wortz

Saves — Brandon Bettenhausen 10/12; Leonel Gill 8/11

Volleyball

Wright County Conference East

;Conf.;Overall

New Prague;0-0;2-1

Delano;0-0;3-3

Orono;0-0;2-2

Waconia;0-0;1-2

Hutchinson;0-0;0-1

Holy Family Catholic;0-0;0-1

Aug. 26 results

Mound Westonka 3, Orono 2

Aug. 27 results

Marshall 3, Hutchinson 0

Le Sueur-Henderson 3, Holy Family 2

Northfield 3, New Prague 2

Chanhassen 3, Waconia 2

Watertown-Mayer 3, Delano 0

Aug. 28 results

Orono 3, Park Center 1

Girls Swimming

and Diving

Wright County Conference

;Conf.;Overall

Hutchinson;0-0;0-0

Delano;0-0;0-0

M-W/Holy Family;0-0;0-0

Dassel-Cokato;0-0;0-0

Waconia;0-0;0-0

Orono;0-0;0-0

Watertown-Mayer;0-0;0-0

New Prague;0-0;1-1

Litchfield;0-0;0-1

Aug. 27 results

New Prague 103, Bloomington Kennedy 50

Cross Country

Orono Invite (Aug. 28)

Girls team results — 1. East Ridge 24, 2. Orono 55, 3. Wayzata 76, 4. Hutchinson 110, 5. Breck 121

Medalist — Halle Mestery (East Ridge) 18:54.80

Hutch results (75 runners) — 2. Isabelle Schmitz 19:34.10, 20. Lydia Gross 22:48.10, 32. Morgan Dean 23:39.20, 38. Bella Conn 24:08.80, 52. Corina Powell 25:46.80, 55. Jena Lanska 26:19.70, 62. Adeline Plath 27:29.90, 69. Ella Froning 29:12.70, 71. Paige Decker 29:25.10

Boys team results — 1. East Ridge 25, 2. Breck 55, 3. Orono 75, 4. Hutchinson 86, 5. Minneapolist South 148, 6. Minneapolis Patrick Henry 175

Medalist — John Faller (East Ridge) 16:39.30

Hutch results (90 runners) — 8. Ben Becker 17:59.70, 11. Gabe Stassen 18:24.40, 21. Austin Hagen 19:49.50, 30. Cameron Wagner 20:33.30, 41. Austin Dean 21:26.00, 44. Micah Schmitz 21:40.40, 47. Porter Dennis 21:57.90, 54. Tanner Sperl 22:58.20, 69. Connor Stadtlander 24:15.50, 75. Tyson Farley 24:53.00

