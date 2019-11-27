The Hutchinson Figuring Skating Association got off to a strong start this season by taking first place overall at the New Ulm competition last weekend.
The team had 24 skaters competing in dozens of events, and several earned first-place honors:
- Kierra Dennis took first in Solo Compulsory Freestyle 5, and jump and spin silver.
- Mallory Heinbaugh was first in Artistic Freestyle 4.
- Brooke Johnson won first in jump and spin gold.
- Allyson Kopesky won in Drama Freestyle 7, jump and spin platinum and Artistic Freestyle 7.
- Ava Paulson took first in Drama Freestyle 4.
- Corina Powell was first in jump and spin silver and Freestyle 5.
- Allison Schwartz won the Solo Compulsory Freestyle 4 competition.
- Emma Schwartz swept four events in jump and spin platinum, Freestyle 8, open platinum and Interpretation 8.
- Audrey Seifert was the winner in Solo Compulsory Freestyle 3 and Freestyle 3.
- Morgan Stuckey took first in Beta.
- Ashley Witte won Freestyle 5.
- Bryn Ziegler earned wins in Solo Compulsory Freestyle 7, jump and spin gold and Freestyle 7.
Hutchinson has four more competitions this year: Jan. 18-19 in Luverne, Feb. 7-9 in Blaine, March 7-8 in St. Louis Park, and the World Team Championship July 20-25 in Blaine.
Hutchinson’s annual skating show is also scheduled for Feb. 29-March 1.
— Stephen Wiblemo