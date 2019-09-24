Hutchinson’s girls swimming and diving team tied the No. 1-ranked team in state, Visitation, during the Hutchinson Dual in the Pool Saturday
Along with Visitation, the Tigersharks hosted three other teams to this invitational: Mankato West, Prior Lake and Rosemount. Unlike other invites, the Dual in the Pool is scored a little differently. While individuals and relays from each team all swam against each other like a typical invite, the results are then tallied as if each team were going head to head.
The Tigersharks easily defeated every other team, as did Visitation, but when they went up against each other the result was a 93-93 tie.
Individually, Hutchinson took first place in each relay plus six other events. Lexi Kucera, Grace Hanson and Hailey Farrell led the way with wins in each of their individual events.
Hutchinson hits the road for its next meet at 6 p.m. Thursday in Orono.
Hutchinson Dual in the Pool (Sept. 21)
200 medley relay — 1. Hutch A (Mikayla Witte, Madilyn Gehrke, Hailey Farrell, Ainslea Jensen 1:51.05; 8. Hutch B (Annie Gores, Megan Lipke, Madison Witte, Ashley Hanson) 1:58.87
200 freestyle — 1. Lexi Kucera (H) 1:55.00; 3. Madison Witte 2:00.79; 5. Mikayla Witte 2:02.43
200 IM — 1. Hailey Farrell (H) 2:09.56; 7. Jaiden Mezera 2:19.13; 10. Clara Dobratz 2:24.59
50 freestyle — 1. Grace Hanson (H) 23.74; 8. Ainslea Jensen 26.24; 10. Ashley Hanson 27.15
Diving — 1. Sarah McDonald (Prior Lake) 180.70; 9. Riley Borka 143.65; 14. Sydney Redmann 57.75
100 butterfly — 1. Lexi Kucera (H) 57.78; 4. Madison Witte 1:00.76; 8. Ainslea Jensen 1:05.98
100 freestyle — 1. Grace Hanson (H) 52.80; 4. Madilyn Gehrke 56.48; 9. Ashley Hanson 1:00.24
500 freestyle — 1. Hailey Farrell (H) 5:11.59; 7. Jaiden Mezera 5:41.14; 12. Annie Gores 5:57.89
200 freestyle relay — 1. Hutch A (Grace Hanson, Mikayla Witte, Ainslea Jensen, Lexi Kucera) 1:39.15; 9. Hutch B (Riley Borka, Clara Dobratz, Megan Lipke, Jaiden Mezera) 1:50.89
100 backstroke — 1. Kali Fischer (Visitation) 59.34; 2. Mikayla Witte 1:00.26; 7. Annie Gores 1:05.33
100 breaststroke — 1. Molly Urkiel (Rosemount) 1:07.16; 3. Madilyn Gehrke 1:09.95; 10. Clara Dobratz 1:13.99; 13. Megan Lipke 1:17.79
400 freestyle relay — 1. Hutch A (Grace Hanson, Madison Witte, Hailey Farrell, Lexi Kucera) 3:32.84; 5. Hutch B (Jaiden Mezera, Ashley Hanson, Riley Borka, Madilyn Gehrke) 3:53.82