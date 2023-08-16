The Hutchinson City Council took the following actions unanimously at its Aug. 8 meeting, Chad Czmowski was absent.
CHILDCARE LOAN: Approved a loan from the Childcare Business Assistance Forgivable Loan Program in the amount of $5,086 to Our Savior’s Lutheran Early Learning Childcare. With this grant provided by First Children’s Finance, 3M and Hutchinson EDA, they will make improvements to their facilities and create 12 additional childcare slots.
GAMBLING: Approved a short-term gambling license for Vineyard United Methodist Church for a bingo event Aug. 17-20 at the McLeod County Fair.
TRUCK: Approved the purchase of a one-ton truck and dump body for the Public Works Department at a cost of $72,802.04. The truck and dump will replace a 20-year-old Isuzu.
WASTEWATER PLANT: Approved a resolution to create a new wastewater plant operator position and amend its 2023 position classification table to grade 130.
APPOINTMENTS: Affirmed five reappointments to local committees. Andy Nissen was reappointed to the Sustainability Board to May 2026. Kim Pearson was reappointed to the Police Civil Service Commission to May 2026. Ashley Gabbert and Joshua Kamrath were reappointed to PRCE Advisory Board to August 2026. Connie Dahl was reappointed to the Senior Advisory Board to January 2026.
BOND ISSUANCE: Approved issuing $1.45 million in general obligation for the 2023 bond issuance. The 15-year debt will finance the following 2023 projects: Roberts Road improvements, pavement management program, alley improvements and Jefferson Street SE improvements. The levy is expected to increase each year by 3% to 4% until it stabilizes in 2031.
BUDGET: Approved a 4 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 22, workshop to discuss the city’s capital improvement plan, and a 4 p.m. Tuesday Sept. 12, meeting to discuss the preliminary budget and tax levy. These meetings are open to the public.