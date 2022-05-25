Hutchinson Dollars for Scholars presented scholarship awards May 23 during Hutchinson High School's Senior Awards Night. According to President Steve Kropp, they gave 150 students more than $100,000.
"It feels fantastic," Kropp said. "We're helping students further their education. The board and I feel fantastic giving away these scholarships."
The following Hutchinson High School seniors and HHS past graduates were the recipients:
- Hutchinson School Administrators: Caleb Lauinger
- National Merit Scholarship Award: Jaiden Mezera
- REACH Awards: Abbigayle Lee, Mariah Root and Alexis Rowley
- Sanken-Hatz Awards: Riley Borka, Morgan Peck, Miranda Piehl, Nolan Prokosch and Kyla Struck
- Louis A. Roberg: Bryce Maki, Nolan Prokosch and Jacob Schochenmaier
- Hegrenes Family Foundation: Rowan Kilian
- Drs. Josh and Erin Knudtson: Morgan Dean and Nolan Prokosch
- SouthPoint Foundation: Brady Jensen
- Gibbon Lions: Carson Guggisberg
- Hutchinson Masons: Tate Renning, Yumonyenne Redd
- Hutchinson Rotary Club: Montana Swaja
- Hutchinson Kiwanis Club: Riley Borka, Hailey Farrell, Jaiden Mezera and Kyla Struck
- Networking Referral Group: Aaron Elliott
- Stearns Foundation Award: Chasten Maher
- Hutchinson Health Care Foundation: Madyson Heller
- Hutchinson Health Auxiliary in Honor of Dori Johnson: Cameron Wagner
- Hutchinson Jaycees: Benjamin Wehseler and Jack Horton
- Peterson, Jurgenson, Hemerick and Co: Grant Ketcher
- DuWayne Peterson Accounting: Emma Schwartz
- Nancy Miller and Michael Rounds: William Hagel, Conner Krumrie and Samuel Sanders
- Agri-Trading Brady Jensen
- Gayle Erickson Memorial Kylee Beilke, Grace Hanson, Bella Nelson, Grace Ortloff, Lily Schimmel, Ainsley Thode and Kennedy Wehler
- Hutchinson Elks Lodge No. 2427: Riley Gill, Riley Melcher and Wyatt ReeceHutchinson BPO Does No. 4441: Maxten Einck
- Dale Harbarth Community Service Award: Ella Alsleben
- Woman of the Year: Lily Schimmel
- P.E.O.: Morgan Dean
- American Legion: Kylie Knodel
- VFW: Jacob Goldschmidt and Trey Wittman
- Nuvera/RT Rodenberg Memorial Emma Schwartz
- Knights of Columbus Council No. 4797: Brady Knorr and Tori Kosters
- Carl Lyle and Elaine Rickemann Memorial: Kyla Struck
- Hutchinson Lions Club: Marie Heller and Josh Quaas
- Today’s Women of Hutchinson: Emma Anderson and Mitchell Piehl
- Primary Eye Care: Isabelle Knutson
- Meeker Co-op Electric Trust: Hannah Kruse and Paige Schmidt
- Future Financial Leaders: Charles Jenum
- Janice Beytien Memorial: Justin Jaeger, Mallory Johnson, Hadyn Kellen, Kylie Lindersmith, Jaiden Mezera, Grace Ortloff, Chiyanne Reckow, Cade Salmela, Parker Wiggert
- McKimm Transit: Jenny Zhu
- Hutchinson Area Women of Today: Alana Hagen and Jayna Hettver
- CenBank: Jack Horton
- Jim Bowen Memorial: Jaiden Mezera
- CashWise: Justin Henke
- Wendling Financial and Insurance Services: Molly Meyer
- Class of 1984 Alumni: Jill Yearling
- Zella Thode Memorial: Ainsley Thode
- Attorneys of Hutchinson: Justin Jaeger
- Investment and Trade of Hutchinson: Myma Redd
- Citizen’s Bank: Carson Hutton
- Julie M. Jensen Endowment: Tyler Trettin
- Pride Solutions: Nicolas Rannow
- Hutchinson Soccer: Benjamin Wehseler
- Wurdell Family Trades: .Joseph Bock
- Dr. A.J. Huderle: Isabelle Knutson
- Jerry Carlson Memorial Fund: Maxten Einck
- RD Machine Inc. Scholarship: Nicholas Rannow
- Dollars for Scholars Scholarships: Addison Borka, Brianna Brousseau, Carson Guggisberg, Charles Hartman, Theodore Kadlec, Hope Taylor and Megan Theisen
- Mid–Country Bank: Allyson Kopesky
- Cora Baldry Scholarship: Callie Vacek
- Novation Credit Union Scholarship: Gavin Hutchins
- Edward Jones Agents of Hutchinson: Alec Hatlestad
- Kuttner Kindness Scholarship: Jasmyn Moore
- John and Susan Huderle Scholarship: Mason Getz and Kiera Young
- Carol Haukos Memorial Scholarship: Kasidy Brecht
- Alliance Pipeline Scholarship: Kaylea Asche, Kaitlyn Gutz and Nathan Rannow
- Chiropractors of Hutchinson: Chalee Eystad
- West Central Sanitation: Benjamin Wehseler
- Hutchinson Garden Club: Tyler Grutt
- Fairway Mortgage: Mason Getz
- Vivid Image: Paul Nass
- Goebel Foundation: Larz Borg
- Citizen’s Bank Employees: Cole Forcier
- Hutchinson Wresting: Riley Gill
- Piehl Hanson Beckman: Grant Ketcher
- Hutchinson Concert Association: Conner Krumrie
Past-graduate scholarship recipients:
- American Legion Auxilliary: Connor Sturges
- Alumni Association: Cecilia Vaillancourt
- American Family Insurance: Connor Sturges
- Anonymous: Izabella Maher
- Cora Baldry: Ashley Hanson
- Dentists of Hutchinson: Grace Daak
- Dollars For Scholars: Mikayla Witte
- Dollars For Scholars: Bodie Brice, Abbie Hatlestad, Emily Lenarz
- Education Hutchinson: Clara Dobratz
- Form A Feed: Allison Wright
- Hutchinson United Soccer Association: Elizabeth Wortz
- Hutchinson Health Doctors: Alyssa Grutt
- Home State Bank: Javan Olmscheid
- Hutchinson Family Dentistry: Grace Borka
- Insurance/Investors of Hutchinson: Jacob Lipke
- Mr. Hutchinson: Hayden Jensen, Kallamae Kellerman
- Nell and Lewis Coryell: Cole Rahne
- Qdoba: John Waller
- Hutchinson Rotary Club: Carson Markovic
- Skyview Dairy: Caitlyn Atkinson
- Tauer Family Memorial: Emily Messner, Madalyn Prokosch
- Walter S. and Lynne M. Clay: Emma Olberg
- Wayne Scott Memorial: Megan Lipke
- Woodstone Senior Living: Madison Carrigan
The minimum for a name scholarship is $250. The largest scholarships presented Monday night included two at $10,000 each. To learn more about Hutchinson Dollars for Scholars and how to donate, email Kropp at dfshutch@gmail.com.