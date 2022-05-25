Graduation cap
Hutchinson Dollars for Scholars presented scholarship awards May 23 during Hutchinson High School's Senior Awards Night. According to President Steve Kropp, they gave 150 students more than $100,000. 

"It feels fantastic," Kropp said. "We're helping students further their education. The board and I feel fantastic giving away these scholarships."

The following Hutchinson High School seniors and HHS past graduates were the recipients:  

  • Hutchinson School Administrators: Caleb Lauinger
  • National Merit Scholarship Award: Jaiden Mezera
  • REACH Awards: Abbigayle Lee, Mariah Root and Alexis Rowley
  • Sanken-Hatz Awards: Riley Borka, Morgan Peck, Miranda Piehl, Nolan Prokosch and Kyla Struck
  • Louis A. Roberg: Bryce Maki, Nolan Prokosch and Jacob Schochenmaier
  • Hegrenes Family Foundation: Rowan Kilian
  • Drs. Josh and Erin Knudtson: Morgan Dean and Nolan Prokosch
  • SouthPoint Foundation: Brady Jensen
  • Gibbon Lions: Carson Guggisberg
  • Hutchinson Masons: Tate Renning, Yumonyenne Redd
  • Hutchinson Rotary Club: Montana Swaja
  • Hutchinson Kiwanis Club: Riley Borka, Hailey Farrell, Jaiden Mezera and Kyla Struck
  • Networking Referral Group: Aaron Elliott
  • Stearns Foundation Award: Chasten Maher
  • Hutchinson Health Care Foundation: Madyson Heller
  • Hutchinson Health Auxiliary in Honor of Dori Johnson: Cameron Wagner
  • Hutchinson Jaycees: Benjamin Wehseler and Jack Horton
  • Peterson, Jurgenson, Hemerick and Co: Grant Ketcher
  • DuWayne Peterson Accounting: Emma Schwartz
  • Nancy Miller and Michael Rounds: William Hagel, Conner Krumrie and Samuel Sanders
  • Agri-Trading Brady Jensen
  • Gayle Erickson Memorial Kylee Beilke, Grace Hanson, Bella Nelson, Grace Ortloff, Lily Schimmel, Ainsley Thode and Kennedy Wehler
  • Hutchinson Elks Lodge No. 2427: Riley Gill, Riley Melcher and Wyatt ReeceHutchinson BPO Does No. 4441: Maxten Einck
  • Dale Harbarth Community Service Award: Ella Alsleben
  • Woman of the Year: Lily Schimmel
  • P.E.O.: Morgan Dean
  • American Legion: Kylie Knodel
  • VFW: Jacob Goldschmidt and Trey Wittman
  • Nuvera/RT Rodenberg Memorial Emma Schwartz
  • Knights of Columbus Council No. 4797: Brady Knorr and Tori Kosters
  • Carl Lyle and Elaine Rickemann Memorial: Kyla Struck
  • Hutchinson Lions Club: Marie Heller and Josh Quaas
  • Today’s Women of Hutchinson: Emma Anderson and Mitchell Piehl
  • Primary Eye Care: Isabelle Knutson
  • Meeker Co-op Electric Trust: Hannah Kruse and Paige Schmidt
  • Future Financial Leaders: Charles Jenum
  • Janice Beytien Memorial: Justin Jaeger, Mallory Johnson, Hadyn Kellen, Kylie Lindersmith, Jaiden Mezera, Grace Ortloff, Chiyanne Reckow, Cade Salmela, Parker Wiggert
  • McKimm Transit: Jenny Zhu
  • Hutchinson Area Women of Today: Alana Hagen and Jayna Hettver
  • CenBank: Jack Horton
  • Jim Bowen Memorial: Jaiden Mezera
  • CashWise: Justin Henke
  • Wendling Financial and Insurance Services: Molly Meyer
  • Class of 1984 Alumni: Jill Yearling
  • Zella Thode Memorial: Ainsley Thode
  • Attorneys of Hutchinson: Justin Jaeger
  • Investment and Trade of Hutchinson: Myma Redd
  • Citizen’s Bank: Carson Hutton
  • Julie M. Jensen Endowment: Tyler Trettin
  • Pride Solutions: Nicolas Rannow
  • Hutchinson Soccer: Benjamin Wehseler
  • Wurdell Family Trades: .Joseph Bock
  • Dr. A.J. Huderle: Isabelle Knutson
  • Jerry Carlson Memorial Fund: Maxten Einck
  • RD Machine Inc. Scholarship: Nicholas Rannow
  • Dollars for Scholars Scholarships: Addison Borka, Brianna Brousseau, Carson Guggisberg, Charles Hartman, Theodore Kadlec, Hope Taylor and Megan Theisen
  • Mid–Country Bank: Allyson Kopesky
  • Cora Baldry Scholarship: Callie Vacek
  • Novation Credit Union Scholarship: Gavin Hutchins
  • Edward Jones Agents of Hutchinson: Alec Hatlestad
  • Kuttner Kindness Scholarship: Jasmyn Moore
  • John and Susan Huderle Scholarship: Mason Getz and Kiera Young
  • Carol Haukos Memorial Scholarship: Kasidy Brecht
  • Alliance Pipeline Scholarship: Kaylea Asche, Kaitlyn Gutz and Nathan Rannow
  • Chiropractors of Hutchinson: Chalee Eystad
  • West Central Sanitation: Benjamin Wehseler
  • Hutchinson Garden Club: Tyler Grutt
  • Fairway Mortgage: Mason Getz
  • Vivid Image: Paul Nass
  • Goebel Foundation: Larz Borg
  • Citizen’s Bank Employees: Cole Forcier
  • Hutchinson Wresting: Riley Gill
  • Piehl Hanson Beckman: Grant Ketcher
  • Hutchinson Concert Association: Conner Krumrie

Past-graduate scholarship recipients:

  • American Legion Auxilliary: Connor Sturges
  • Alumni Association: Cecilia Vaillancourt
  • American Family Insurance: Connor Sturges
  • Anonymous: Izabella Maher
  • Cora Baldry: Ashley Hanson
  • Dentists of Hutchinson: Grace Daak
  • Dollars For Scholars: Mikayla Witte
  • Dollars For Scholars: Bodie Brice, Abbie Hatlestad, Emily Lenarz
  • Education Hutchinson: Clara Dobratz
  • Form A Feed: Allison Wright
  • Hutchinson United Soccer Association: Elizabeth Wortz
  • Hutchinson Health Doctors: Alyssa Grutt
  • Home State Bank: Javan Olmscheid
  • Hutchinson Family Dentistry: Grace Borka
  • Insurance/Investors of Hutchinson: Jacob Lipke
  • Mr. Hutchinson: Hayden Jensen, Kallamae Kellerman
  • Nell and Lewis Coryell: Cole Rahne
  • Qdoba: John Waller
  • Hutchinson Rotary Club: Carson Markovic
  • Skyview Dairy: Caitlyn Atkinson
  • Tauer Family Memorial: Emily Messner, Madalyn Prokosch
  • Walter S. and Lynne M. Clay: Emma Olberg
  • Wayne Scott Memorial: Megan Lipke
  • Woodstone Senior Living: Madison Carrigan

The minimum for a name scholarship is $250. The largest scholarships presented Monday night included two at $10,000 each. To learn more about Hutchinson Dollars for Scholars and how to donate, email Kropp at dfshutch@gmail.com.

