Hutchinson FFA members won two events and ranked in several others at a Region 5 Leadership Development Event at Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg High School this past month.
At the event, Zach Hausladen and Paisley Vonberge were selected to the Minnesota Region V FFA officer team. Hausladen will serve as treasurer and Vonberge as sentinel. Mckenna Wright, Samantha Frick and Joe Bock are set to receive the FFA State Degree at the Minesota State FFA convention in April.
Hutchinson's results from the LDE are:
- Hannah Visser, first place, Creed Speaking. This result qualifies for state.
- Mckenna Wright, fourth place, Extemporaneous Speaking.
- Paisley Vonberge, fifth place, Public Speaking.
- Riley Carrigan, fifth place, Employment Skills.
- Zach Hausladen, first place, Ag Sales Placement Proficiency. This result qualifies for state.
- Lydia Nelsen, second place, Vegetable Production Proficiency. This result qualifies for state.
- Paisley Vonberge, second place, Ag Education Proficiency. This result qualifies for state.
- Samantha Frick, third place, Goat Production Proficiency. This result qualifies for state.
- Shelby Swanson, third place, Dairy Placement Proficiency. This result qualifies for state.