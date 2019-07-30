Hutchinson turned orange last week. No, it wasn’t something in the water. It was the 28th annual Orange Spectacular. This yearly festival at the McLeod County Fairgrounds is the official celebration of the Upper Midwest Allis-Chalmers Club.
It would have been hard to miss all the orange tractors in town as they were parked at grocery stores, filled the fairgrounds and cruised down city streets.
Festivites began Friday and were punctuated with the traditional tractor drive through town, a line of orange that spanned several city blocks. The fun continued Saturday and Sunday with several demonstrations, exhibits, a swap meet and toy sale for fans to explore.
— Stephen Wiblemo