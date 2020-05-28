The 2019-2020 Hutchinson girls hockey team etched their names in the record books by winning the programs second state consolation trophy this past February. Led by Alex Hantge, who we'll talk about later, the team lost in the first round to Cloquet-Esko-Carlton, then cleaned house with the rest of the consolation bracket to take home the trophy.
Another key member to that team was goalie Hannah Ladwig, who showed up in the biggest moments when the team needed her most. Both Ladwig and Hantge moved up the record charts this past year, so this week we'll take a look at the girls to top the charts in hockey.
The real athletes on the ice
The top goaltender in Hutch girls history belongs to 2004 graduate Jamie Ellig. Ellig owns the record for career wins with 41 and shutouts with 11. Her 1.85 goals against average is just second behind Emma Barrick-Benson's 1.82 GAA.
Ellig was a multi-sport athlete, who was maybe the most athletic person on the team. What set Ellig apart from the other goalies on the list besides just the numbers, was how many shots she was facing. There aren't numbers on shots against, but current Tiger head coach Marc Telecky believes that it would be near or at the top.
“She saw a lot of rubber night in and night out,” Telecky said.
Second on the list in wins was Ellig's teammate Jessica Madson with 37 wins. Both Ellig and Madson would split time with Ellig getting more of the starts. But as the two got older, so did their teams. Madson graduated in 2005 so had one season as lead goalie.
“Jesse I would say half, maybe two-thirds of her wins in the last two years (of her playing),” Telecky said. “Jamie's were spread out more over her career.”
The person who more than likely will pass Ellig and Madson next season if there is one, is Ladwig at 35 wins, with 23 of them coming this past season. Ladwig is also second in shutouts with 10 and will look to take over that record next season. She is also third in GAA with 2.11.
Ladwig's number are a bit skewed as the team was quite dominant and Ladwig didn't face a ton of shots many nights. With a senior-heavy team it will be on Ladwig to take on more to get the team back to the tournament.
“She might have to step up and carry a little bit more of the load next year than what she was asked to this year,” Telecky said. “I would expect that of her in her second year of what we're trying to do.”
Ladwig tied Barrick-Benson with 10 career shutouts. Barrick-Benson graduated in 2018, Telecky was able to watch her because his daughter, Paige was on the team.
“When I had time away from the boys side to watch them play, Emma was a big reason why they won against some good competition,” Telecky said. “They played Wright County which was St. Michael (Albertville), Mammal, they ended playing St. Cloud that year, a couple of really strong teams and I want to say they beat them both after being heavily out shot. Hutch still came out on top in both of those games two to one, something like that, but low scoring games. So that didn't surprise me when I was putting these together that I saw her up there.”
Top scorers could also dish it out too
The top three players in Hutchinson history are Sara Carlson, Alex Hantge, and Claire Cripps. They are the top three in each offensive category by a fair amount.
Carlson blows everyone away in terms of goals and points. Her 192 goals are 82 more than Hantge (110) and 97 more than Cripps (95). Carlson's 315 points is 88 more than Cripps' 226, Hantge is right behind Cripps with 225 career points. Carlson was just on a whole other level than any other player.
She was, if not the best athlete to come through Hutchinson. A strong player who was dominant with the puck.
That was her biggest strength, but also a potential weakness. Telecky thinks that Carlson being so puck dominant hindered her development of her vision on the ice.
“To be able to play away from the puck a little bit more, I mean her numbers could have been double,” Telecky said. “Claire (Cripps) complimented her, it doesn't surprise me to see single-season goal record with Sara Carlson at 51 goals and the same year Claire had 42 assists. I would show up at the rink doing youth stuff, very few times would show up there on a Saturday morning or Sunday night and Sara wasn't there shooting or stick handling or lifting. I mean, extremely driven to the sport... She could also just flat out shoot from anywhere.”
Cripps was sort of the opposite: short, quick, are twitchy. Cripps was also great with the puck, but more had an eye for playmaking that really looking to score.
“She was fearless,” Telecky said. “Absolutely had zero thought process about going into a corner with another player. She just went in, got inside position, and got out.”
Hantge had one of the best seasons ever this past year with 30 goals and 30 assists. Based on pure scoring ability, Carlson and Cripps might be better, but Hantge adds more than just scoring to her game.
“I would say Alex probably has the more well-rounded game because she's committed to all three zones,” Telecky said. “Whereas Sara especially, if the puck wasn't on her stick, she was usually chasing it. She wasn't in a position to front the puck all over the ice, where Alex understood that as the year went on. We worked on that a lot, she understood that part of the game.”
Carlson comes from a hockey family. Her older sister Laura was also quite the athlete. She excelled at volleyball, where she went to Bemidji State University, and softball. Laura is fourth in goals (93), assists (93) and points (186).
Not far behind Laura is Mackenzie Ludowese with 91 goals and 147 points.
“I would say Mack and Alex had very similar games,” Telecky said. “They were a little shorter in stature, but a very high motor, very high energy players. They just understood the game.”