Hutchinson’s girls hockey team has a new head coach following multiple resignations days before Christmas.
Head coach Marc Telecky resigned Dec. 23, followed shortly after by resignations from all three of the team’s assistant coaches: Ross Wendling, Kyle Wendling and Montana Hemling. Bill Tschida, Hutchinson Public Schools activities director, has taken over as head coach of the team.
According to Tschida, Telecky resigned due to “personal and professional” reasons, and the assistant coaches felt it was best they resign with Telecky as well. Telecky confirmed Tschida’s comment, adding that “it was a hard decision,” and the school district did not ask or force him to resign.
The Leader reached out to the three assistant coaches as well, and in an emailed response from Kyle Wendling, he echoed Telecky, saying that the school district did not ask the assistant coaches to resign. Following Telecky’s resignation, Wendling said that Tschida asked the assistant coaches to remain on the team, but all three decided to step down alongside the head coach.
“The perception that was being created by a few made it impossible for us to continue on like everything was OK,” Wendling said.
Wendling also shared a statement he read to the players on behalf of himself and the other two assistant coaches:
“With the news of Marc stepping down, that obviously changes things for us. When Marc accepted the position a few years back, we only accepted the assistant coaching positions because he specifically asked each one of us to help. Without him asking us, none of us would likely be here right now. With things surrounding this team and the beliefs that us three have as coaches, we are going to be unable to be part of this team in the manner that is needed going forward.”
Telecky, who has coached hockey in Hutchinson for 29 years, said he has no plans to go back to coaching the high school team in the future. He joined the girls varsity team at the start of the 2019-20 season, when he managed the 23-8 Tigers to a section title and their first ever state consolation championship. Last year, during a shortened season due to COVID, the Tigers finished 8-12 and lost in the section semifinals. The Tigers this season had a 2-9 record up until Telecky’s resignation in late December.