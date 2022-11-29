Hutchinson Health Hospital has been recognized with a 2022 Performance Leadership Award for excellence in outcomes. Compiled by The Chartis Center for Rural Health, the Performance Leadership Awards honor top performance (75th percentile or above) among rural hospitals in quality, outcomes and patient perspective.
The Performance Leadership Awards are based on the results of the Chartis Rural Hospital Performance INDEX, the industry’s most comprehensive and objective assessment of rural hospital performance. INDEX data is trusted and relied upon by rural hospitals, health systems with rural footprints, hospital associations and state offices of rural health across the country to measure and monitor performance across several areas impacting hospital operations and finance.
Indicators used for the Excellence in Outcomes recognition are 30-day readmission and mortality rates for common conditions such as pneumonia, as well as hospital-wide readmission rates and mortality scores.
According to Chartis, the top performers serve as a benchmark for other rural facilities as they strive to achieve similar results and provide a blueprint for successfully navigating the uncertainty of a new era in health care.
“This year continues to be demanding in many ways," said Jim Lyons, Hutchinson Health President. "The Hutchinson Health team continues to step up to the challenges, demonstrating compassion and excellence at every turn. I am incredibly proud of the partnership with the community and commitment to constant improvement that our team members bring every day that results in this national recognition.”
“Although the last two years have placed unprecedented pressure on the rural health safety net, the dedication to serving the community that we’re so accustomed to seeing from rural hospitals across the country hasn’t wavered,” said Michael Topchik, National Leader, The Chartis Center for Rural Health. “We honor the facilities working tirelessly to provide access to high quality health care services to their communities.”
Hutchinson Health has been providing care for the Hutchinson-area community since 1922. This year marks its 100th anniversary. Its combined hospital and clinic campus, as well as its nearby clinic locations, offers comprehensive health services, close to home. It's part of the HealthPartners care group, which serves patients across Minnesota and western Wisconsin. For more information, visit www.healthpartners.com/care/hospitals/hutchinson/. To schedule an appointment, call 320-234-3290.
The Chartis Group, which announced its 2022 Performance Leadership Awards, provides comprehensive advisory services and analytics to the healthcare industry. It brings critical thinking and industry experience paired with cutting-edge data, analytics, and technology to deliver #NextIntelligence. Chartis helps leading academic medical centers, integrated delivery networks, children's hospitals and healthcare service organizations achieve transformative results and build a healthier world. Chartis has offices in Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, New York, Minneapolis and San Francisco. For more information, visit www.chartis.com.