Welcome to the 2022-23 school year! The first day of school this year will be Monday, Aug. 29. We will conclude our school year on Tuesday, June 6, and commencement will follow on Friday, June 9. The following information should answer some of your questions to get the year started. Additionally, please make sure to take a look at our school website, isd423.org/hs, for additional information and updates. If you have any questions, please make sure to reach out to us through email or call the HHS mainline at 320-587-2151. We look forward to seeing you soon.
Reach Jennifer Telecky, principal, at jennifer.telecky@isd423.org. Reach Tim Singer-Towns, assistant principal, at tim.singer-towns@isd423.org.
NEW STUDENT ORIENTATION
New student Orientation Day will take place on Wednesday, Aug. 17. A welcome letter along with an agenda for the day has been emailed to all incoming 9th graders and any students in grades 10-12 who are new to HHS this school year.
BACK TO SCHOOL AND PICTURES
Our annual HHS back-to-school day will take place on Wednesday, Aug. 17 from 10:00 a.m. to 6 p.m. Students in grades 9-12 will take their student photos at this time and will be able to complete necessary business transactions in person (activities payment; lock deposits; parking passes; ect.). Vision and hearing screening will also be provided for students entering Grade 9 and new HHS students in Grade 11.
OPEN HOUSE
Our annual HHS Open House will take place on Wednesday, Aug. 24 from 5-8 p.m. Students and their families will have the opportunity to tour the high school, meet their teachers, and orient themselves to their classrooms, lockers, and other important destinations. During this evening, our parent/guardian meeting for ninth graders will be held at 6 p.m. in the HHS Auditorium.
STUDENT PARKING
Student parking permits are available to purchase online at https://portal.isd423.org/Home/Login?ReturnUrl=%2f beginning on Monday, Aug. 15. The price of a parking pass is $50. Permits for the West Lot are available on a first-come, first-served basis. Permits for the East Lot will be available for students in Grade 12 until the first day of school when they will move to first-come, first-served as well.
SCHEDULES ONLINE
Student schedules will be made available online via Infinite Campus for students in grades 9-12 on Friday, Aug. 12. HHS counselors will begin regular office hours on Monday, Aug. 15. If students have any questions regarding their schedule, please contact your school counselor:
- Dave Ellefson, dave.ellefson@isd423.org (last name A-Ha)
- Chanda Kropp, chanda.kropp@isd423.org (last name He-Pa)
- Keri Buker, keri.buker@isd423.org (last name Pe-Z)
New HHS Teachers
We are excited to welcome several new teachers to Hutchinson High School for the 2022-23 school year. They are:
- Julie Olson (English)
- Amy Parsons (English)
- Ryan Houseman (Science)
- Emily Lyons (Science)
- Blake Stolpestad (Art)
- Keri Buker (Counseling)
- Nicholas Buroker (Band)
ACTIVITEES
All Fall sports for Grades 9-12 (with the exception of football) begin on Monday, Aug. 15. Football begins Aug. 8. Activity registration and payments for Grades 6-12 activities can be completed online at https://portal.isd423.org/Home/Login?ReturnUrl=%2f. The family fee cap for the 2022-23 school year is set at $450. For more information, please contact Bill Tschida, Activities Director at bill.tschida@isd423.org or Gina Plotz at gina.plotz@isd423.org.
2022 WALL OF FAME INDUCTION
Please join Hutchinson High School on Friday, Spt. 30th, 2022 at the Homecoming Football Game to recognize these individuals for their contribution to Hutchinson Activities.
The 2022 Wall of Fame Inductees are:
- Dave Larsen - Coach/Advisor
- Geoff Docken - Coach/Advisor
- Don Hansen - Coach/Advisor
- Kris Hoeft - Outstanding Athlete/Graduate
- Gene Ollrich - Outstanding Athlete/Graduate
- Sue (Duehn) Fauth - Outstanding Athlete/Graduate
- Jackie (Mills) Egan - Outstanding Athlete/Graduate
- Jon May - Outstanding Athlete/Graduate
- Dan Prochnow - Outstanding Athlete/Graduate