A Hutchinson man was sentenced to 15 years in prison for the murder of a rural Grove City man this past summer
Byron Jackson, 24, pleaded guilty in September to second-degree murder without intent for the February shooting death of Devon Remmell, 42. On Monday, Meeker County Judge Stephanie Beckman sentenced Jackson to 180 months behind bars, minus the 296 days he has spent in jail since his arrest.
According to police, Christian Brown, 24, of Hutchinson, went to Remmell's home to buy cocaine and got into an altercation with people there. Brown is accused of shooting Remmell in the head, and Jackson is accused of throwing Remmell's brother to the ground, hurting his arm and shoulder.
Brown was also sentenced to 15 years in prison earlier this year after pleading guilty to second-degree murder.