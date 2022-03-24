Hutchinson Park Map

A GUIDE TO HUTCHINSON PARKS
1 — Shady Ridge: neighborhood park with play equipment and picnic table
2 — Woman’s Club: shelter picnic area and playground
3 — Miller Woods: a native prairie area with a half-mile loop summer walking trail, winter cross-country ski trail in a restored oak savanna
4 — Rotary: one of Hutchinson's larger playgrounds, shelter with large serving counter, paved half-mile trail around park and outdoor fitness equipment, restrooms
5 — Oddfellows: outdoor archery, picnic shelter, restrooms, play equipment along the Luce Line State Trail
6 — Roberts: four regulation softball/baseball fields, boat landing, restrooms, basketball court, sand volleyball, gravel trail through native tall grass prairie. Hutchinson Public Schools' ecology site borders the east side of the park.
7 — AFS: a memorial park with various tree species, a statue and plaque remembering foreign exchange students
8 — Masonic/West River: showers, boat landing, restrooms, picnic area, sand volleyball, play equipment, shelters, RV and tent camping sites, permanent stage (available for rent), paddle sport equipment such as canoes, kayaks and stand-up paddle boards are available for rent in the summer months at the garage building on site
9 — Riverside Jaycee: horseshoe courts, restrooms, picnic area, play equipment, ball field, shelter and a native prairie area on the east end of the park
10 — Kiwanis: also known as Rocket Hill; play equipment, enclosed picnic shelter with restroom, snow sliding hill with warming house
11 — Eheim: scenic area north of dam with look-out pier and seating, statue of Little Crow
12 — Girl Scout/Gateway: scenic area south of dam with mass perennial plantings and seating benches, large mural painted on building with seating area
13 — Fireman’s: a memorial park honoring firefighters with sheltered picnic area, play equipment, WPA fountain pool and bridge
14 — Kimberly: neighborhood park with play equipment and access to Luce Line State Trail on city’s east side
15 — North Woods: volleyball, restrooms, Little League fields, play equipment, enclosed picnic shelter, in winter outdoor hockey/pleasure skating rink
16 — Lions Park East: picnic area near State Highway 7 with play equipment
17 — Boy Scout: picnic area near State Highway 7 with a Boy Scout statue
18 — Old Bass Pond: natural area next to the Crow River and Luce Line State Trail
19 — Tartan Park/VMF Field: fenced baseball field and top flight baseball field (home to the Hutchinson Huskies town team) with a sand volleyball court, playground, walking trail, skateboard park, picnic area and BMX terrain bike course
20 — North/Community Playground: tennis/pickle ball courts, pleasure/pond hockey ice rink with warming house, extensive playground behind Park Elementary School
21 — South: 10-acre park with mature trees, three picnic shelters, restrooms, play equipment, 9-hole disc golf course available year-round
22 — Legion: along State Highway 15 South with a picnic shelter
23 — VFW: youth baseball field, play equipment, basketball court, picnic shelter, restroom -the park is adjacent to Oakland Cemetery
24 — Elks: picnic shelter, restrooms, recreational ball field, volleyball, extensive inclusive play equipment, along with off-street parking
25 — Linden: park is adjacent to the Hutchinson Family Aquatic Center/Recreation Center and two indoor ice rinks at Burich Arena, an outdoor paved walking path and two T-ball-sized ball fields
26 — Lions Park West: neighborhood park with picnic table and play equipment
27 — Junior Community Women: a neighborhood park with new play equipment in 2021, area near high school with a basketball hoop and picnic tables
28 — Crow River Recreational Area: adjacent to Crow River and Luce Line State Trail with picnic areas
29 — McLeod County Veterans Memorial: a memorial park with a Walk of Honor, monuments, sculptures, large picnic shelter and restrooms
30 — Library Square: home of the 1904 Carnegie Library and site of an 1862 Dakota U.S. War stockade. Is used for many community activities; Dairy Days in June, summer Monday Music in the Park series and Arts & Crafts Festival in September. Contains a band stand for concerts and private events, center fountain and Hutchinson Brothers statues, along with other art pieces
31 — Rolling Meadows: small neighborhood park with playground equipment and single sunshade shelter
32 — Driftriders: a scenic outlook, sledding hill, 1/4-mile walking trail, picnic shelter, nature-theme playground
33 — Law Enforcement: a statue of a police officer honors those who have protected Hutchinson, including fallen officers
34 — Community Dog Park/East River Park: The fenced in area offers space for both large and small dogs. The park is on the south side of Crow River, east of Depot Marketplace, home of the Hutchinson Farmers Market
For more information about Hutchinson parks, call Sara Witte, parks supervisor, at 320-234-4228.