At Hutchinson Middle School, we are looking forward to the start of the new school year and are excited to work with students, families and the community. Staff are preparing to have students back in their classrooms and are excited for the hallways to be filled with energy and enthusiasm for learning.
Working in partnership, staff at Hutchinson Middle School are committed to carry out our responsibilities and work with you to support student attainment of learning goals and their hopes and dreams. Middle school years can be challenging as well as rewarding as students explore, learn and grow.
STAYING INFORMED
It is very important that students and families are fully informed. We encourage you to visit the website and review the student handbook. Your help is needed to guide your child’s learning by ensuring they:
1. Attend school daily and arrive on time ready for the day;
2. Develop a personal organizational system and schedule that works for them so work is completed on time;
3. Inform you when they are in need of additional support;
4. Know you expect them to be accountable for their learning and actions; and
5. Become involved in a variety of school activities, cubs, and experiences.
STUDENT ORIENTATION
Sixth-grade students should have received a letter in the mail inviting them to an orientation session scheduled Aug. 8 or 9. Orientation is designed to familiarize students with the school and meet office staff, principals and our counselors, as well as eighth grade Link Team members who help mentor incoming sixth grade students. During orientation students will receive their class schedule, locker assignments, will tour the school, and participate in team building activities. Students will also have an opportunity to discuss their “Hopes and Dreams” and learn about completing class work, the school attendance policy, school activities, and our school’s TIGER expectations. It is very important that all students attend their scheduled session as each session is full.
New to district seventh and eighth grade students have an orientation session 9-11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 10.
PARENT INFORMATION SESSIONS
Parent information sessions will be available for parents of sixth grade students and parents new to the district who have students attending the middle school. An in-person session will be held at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 8 in the Middle School Auditorium and an online session will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 10. Parents will be emailed a Campus Message to select a date and time preference at the beginning of August.
Seventh and Eighth Grade Students
Returning seventh and eighth grade students can view their class schedules online in Infinite Campus beginning at noon Monday, Aug. 14. All fees, updated immunization records and Campus/Parent Portal online enrollment must be completed before you can receive your schedule. Any new seventh or eighth grade student should contact the school if they need orientation information.
MIDDLE SCHOOL ACTIVITIES
Get involved! If your child is interested in participating in Middle School activities, that information can be found on the district website, www.isd423.org, under the Middle School Activities tab. Registration can be completed online. Athletes need to complete a sports physical before they will be allowed to register. The cost to participate in Middle School activities is $105. Please call the office if you have concerns regarding participation fees as there are scholarship funds available to offset the cost.
SUPPLIES
A supply list has been created for students and is available on the Middle School website and at many local stores. Students should come prepared on the first day of school with the necessary supplies. Incoming sixth- and seventh-graders new to the building are reminded about the Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) initiative. Information and answers to questions regarding the BYOD initiative can be found on the Middle School website, just click the BYOD tab.
PLANNERS
Student planners are required for grade 6 students to record assignments and projects. They are designed to last the entire school year. The cost of the planner is $5 and they are available for purchase in the Middle School office.
OPEN HOUSE
On Wednesday, Aug. 23, Hutchinson Middle School is hosting an Open House from 4-7 pm. This is an opportunity for parents and students to meet their teachers and become familiar with the building. This is also a great time to discuss school expectations and your child’s Hopes and Dreams.
It is a privilege to be part of the Hutchinson Middle School community where students, parents, staff and our community work together to build positive relationships that support academic, social, and emotional growth of all students.
If you have any questions or need assistance, please call the Middle School at 320-587-2854.