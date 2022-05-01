The use of COVID-relief related funds brought discussion during the Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City School Board meeting last week.
A couple of board members have recently raised concerns about the source of funding for several maintenance projects, sparking conversation during the meet, which took place at the Cosmos Learning Center.
Board member Jeanna Lilleberg has questioned a playground project, while board member Scott Stafford noted that it seemed inappropriate to spend special COVID relief money on construction projects. Other school officials opined that one-time projects are appropriate because they do not carry the future spending obligations like those that involve hiring additional staff would.
It was also noted that ACGC had already spent much of its COVID relief money on staffed projects like summer school and credit recovery programs to help students who missed a great deal of class during the COVID pandemic “catch up” with where they should be academically.
Interim Superintendent Paul Carlson pointed out that some COVID relief funding had strict restrictions on use, and others, like the ESSER funds used for playground improvements, flooring replacement, and other work were less restrictive. He stressed that administrators were monitoring which funds were used for what and staying within legal usage limits.
Most of the summer facility projects use non-COVID funding sources. The most significant summer project, besides the $225,000 elementary playground, involves renovating the lighting and sound in the school auditorium at an estimated cost of $150,000, using capital funding. The district also will replace some elementary and middle school math and reading curriculum at a cost of $80,000 each and install exterior security cameras with “safe schools” funds.
In related action, building and grounds director Tom Fordyce told the board about a recent fire marshal inspection and things that need to be done to correct a couple dozen violations, most of them minor. However, several metal doors need to be installed, which are larger ticket items, he indicated.
Fordyce also reviewed a list of summer maintenance and repair projects that were approved by the board.
Staff changes approved
Several new teachers were hired, mostly to replace staff that have resigned or retired. They include special education teachers Samantha Cunningham and Lydia Jorgenson, choir teacher Mila Hanson and business teacher Terrin DeBoer. Also hired were substitute paraprofessionals Lauren Block and Sarah Wallace, dance team coaches Tori Dennegrud and Sloan Saba, and Knowledge Bowl coach Shane Hagstrom.
Three teachers have resigned recently — elementary teachers Katelyn Powers and Nicole Ammerman, and special ed teacher Morgan Lara. Junior high wrestling coach Jacob Whitcomb also resigned.
The board also approved a list of coaches for next fall and winter. These included the head coaches for football: David Blom; volleyball: Shawna Roemeling and Jamie Mootz; wrestling: Mike Amsden; boys basketball: Terry Miller; and girls basketball: Trevor Heining.
STEAM curriculum reviewed
Elementary teacher Laura Bianchi led the board through a review of the district’s new STEAM curriculum (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Math), and explained how the district’s goals in this curriculum area would be met through special projects and input from community members who are experts in their field. For example, School Board Member Paul Rasmussen, who is a highway engineer, will be leading a session on civil engineering and artist Carol Slinden is planning an art session.
Preschool registration strong
Activity/Athletic Director Marj Mauer reported on progress to date in preschool registration. So many children have signed up, she indicated, that the community education department will be adding a half-time preschool/half-time Early Childhood coordinator position for next fall.
Enrollment at ACGC has grown by 15-20 students over the 2020-21 school year, according to figures from the district business office. Most of the growth has been in the lower elementary grades.
Financial report
The board also heard a finance report from its new business manager, Blake Stoltman, who has been contracted through the SMS firm. Stoltman reminded the board that deficit spending had been planned for this school year, due to a desire to spend down some of the district’s healthy fund balance, but that the slightly higher enrollment and state and federal aids had backfilled some of the deficit, which is expected to leave the district with a higher balance at the end of the fiscal year next month than had been previously projected.