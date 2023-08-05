For those unfamiliar with Northwoods Elementary, we are a small, fully-accredited, Seventh Day Adventist Christian School, located on the campus of Maplewood Academy. We offer classes from Preschool thru eighth grade. If you are looking for an excellent school for your children, consider some of the things Northwoods Elementary has to offer:
- Our school’s main goal is helping students develop a closer relationship with Jesus Christ. Our curriculum is Christ centered and provides students with a Christian world view in every subject from Math to Language Arts.
- Our school is a small, close-knit school community. Many people are shocked when I tell them that our school has averaged around 60 total students over the last several years. Our small school really takes on the characteristics of a family. Parents and teachers place a high priority on communication. The majority of our parents spend hours volunteering in a wide variety of ways to help make the school run smoothly. Research shows that when parents and teachers approach their child’s education as a team the major benefactor is the child.
- We have multi-grade classrooms. Because of our small size we utilize multi-grade classrooms. I often tell parents to think of the “olden” days of the one room school house. Now apply modern ideas, technology, and research. Our students achieve high academic success while learning how to work with students of different ages and abilities in a cooperative setting.
- Our school system approaches learning that focuses on the mind, the body and the spiritual success of our students. Wholistic education is interwoven throughout our school’s curriculum and philosophy.
- We have teachers that love kids and love to teach. We have an amazing team of highly qualified, experienced, talented professionals that have a mission to make each child’s education successful.
The last several years we have been able to find ways to add to our program. Music is an important part of our curriculum that begins in kindergarten with instruction from our music teacher Barbara Eno. Mrs. Eno not only instructs students in grades K-4 at Northwoods but also offers private music lessons in organ and piano. Students in grades 5-8 begin learning how to play an instrument and participate in our elementary band program, working in collaboration with Maplewood Academy’s music program. Last year we also created co-ed soccer and basketball teams for interested students in grades 4-8 that play other schools in our surrounding community.
This year we are pleased that Cammie Johnston is joining our teaching team at Northwoods. Mrs. Johnston and her family are coming to us from Pleasant Hill, Oregon. She holds a master’s degree in curriculum and instruction and will be teaching grades 4-5 this year at Northwoods.
If you think Northwoods might be a good fit for your child go to our website: www.northwoodselementary.org or contact me personally at (763)-226-9283 to set up an appointment to talk further and take a tour of our facility.