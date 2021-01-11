Alexandria Technical and Community College announced its dean's list for the fall 2020 semester, and three local students were on the list: Anthony Dettman and Marcus Smahel of Hutchinson, and Adam Garoutte of Glencoe. Students had to to achieve a 3.5 GPA or better to be on the list.
Alexandria Technical and Community College announces honors students
- Alex Guerrero
-
- Updated
Tags
Alex Guerrero
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Promotions & Specials
Most Popular
Articles
- Police investigating alleged recording of Hutchinson teacher committing sexual act
- Hutchinson Family Video closing, along with more than 250 stores
- PUBLIC RECORD: McLeod County Attorney's Office
- Berkley Duenow rang in the new year as Hutchinson's first baby of 2021
- Walz allows restaurants, bars to reopen Monday. Wedding receptions, movies, bowling and pools can also resume
- Looking Back at Hutchinson history
- Hutchinson High School December students of the month
- Lindy Myllykangas is Kind Neighbor Spotlight honoree
- PUBLIC RECORD: Hutchinson Police Services
- READER LETTER: Millions believe there was massive voter fraud
Online poll
Should President Trump be impeached for inciting the riot at the U.S. Capitol?
Following a violent riot Jan. 6 at the U.S. Capitol that left five people dead, some lawmakers are calling for President Trump to be impeached for inflaming his supporters. Should President Trump be impeached for inciting the riot at the U.S. Capitol? Tell us what you think in this week's online reader poll.
You voted: